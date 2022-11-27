ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

CFB world reacts to Decoldest Crawford news

In a move that is going to leave a lot of Nebraska Cornhuskers fans feeling cold, freshman WR Decoldest Crawford has entered the transfer portal and plans to play elsewhere next season. Crawford became notable after he appeared in a commercial for SOS Heating and Cooling, a Lincoln, Nebraska based-company that signed a NIL deal with Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Decoldest Crawford news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln East’s Malachi Coleman decommits from Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln East four-star recruit Malachi Coleman has decommitted from Nebraska and reopened his recruitment. Coleman originally committed to play for the Nebraska Football team in late October. However, in a social media post on Thursday, he said that he is reopening his recruitment. “With the recent...
LINCOLN, NE
KSN News

Former Nebraska interim coach arrested in domestic case

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Mickey Joseph, Nebraska’s interim football coach for nine games after Scott Frost’s firing, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of strangulation and third-degree domestic assault. Police went to a Lincoln residence in the afternoon after a report of a domestic disturbance. Following an investigation, the 54-year-old Joseph was arrested at another location. […]
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

7th-seeded Huskers ready for NCAA Tournament

The Nebraska volleyball team was selected as the No. 7 overall seed for the 2022 Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship on Sunday night and will host the first and second rounds at the Bob Devaney Sports Center this Thursday and Friday. The Huskers, making their 41st straight NCAA Tournament...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Matt Rhule Reportedly Makes Another Key Hire At Nebraska

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has reportedly made another addition to his new staff in Lincoln. The former Carolina Panthers head coach has reportedly hired UConn running backs coach E.J. Barthel, per college football insider Bruce Feldman. Berthel was the director of player personnel under Rhule during their time together...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Husker Football Coaching Staff Tracker

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have the new head man in place as Matt Rhule was formally introduced as the new head coach on Monday, Nov. 28. However, now comes the hard work of filling out the staff list. Be sure to check back frequently as we keep a running update with...
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Bill Busch won’t join Matt Rhule’s staff

The changing of the guard when it comes to the Nebraska football coaching staff continued on Tuesday night when it was reported that new head coach Matt Rhule wouldn’t retain Bill Busch. The news isn’t a total shock as the writing was on the wall, but this is one coach that quite a few fans were holding out hope would find a way to stick around.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Three Huskers defenders earn all-conference recognition

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Three Nebraska football defensive standouts received All-Big Ten honors for their outstanding play in 2022. The league office announced the honorees on Tuesday morning, while offensive selections will be recognized on Wednesday. Junior edge rusher Garrett Nelson was a second-team All-Big Ten pick by the conference...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Pillen’s Inaugural Ball To Be Held In Omaha

LINCOLN, Neb. (November 30, 2022) – Today, Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen and his wife, Suzanne Pillen, announced details of the 2023 Inaugural Ball, which will take place on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. The theme of the 2023 Inauguration is “Nebraska: Day By Day, Better & Better,” drawing inspiration from the famous words of the Husker Prayer.
OMAHA, NE
Nebraska Examiner

ER physician, accused of using drugs on duty, loses license in both Nebraska and Iowa

The state of Iowa has suspended the license of an emergency room physician who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics while treating patients in an Iowa hospital and an Omaha clinic. The same doctor now stands accused of continuing to practice medicine in Nebraska while his license there is under suspension. The Iowa […] The post ER physician, accused of using drugs on duty, loses license in both Nebraska and Iowa appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
IOWA STATE
unkantelope.com

Football player charged with two counts of robbery

Tobechukwu Okafor, 19, is accused of two attempted robberies in October. He was arrested in Omaha on Nov. 19 and is listed as an inmate at the Buffalo County Jail. A warrant for his arrest was made by the Buffalo County Court on Nov. 16. The court is charging Okafor for two counts of robbery.
KEARNEY, NE
birchrestaurant.com

20 Best Restaurants in Omaha, NE

It can be difficult to find a perfect restaurant for an evening. You may not know what you want to eat, what the best deal for your money is, or even what is nearby. Omaha, Nebraska is home to many fine restaurants, and, at first glance, the sheer number of restaurants might feel overwhelming.
OMAHA, NE
