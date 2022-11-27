Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Trio of Huskers enter transfer portal on Thursday.The Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Four-star Texas edge rusher planning to visit programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Caleb Tannor declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football to hire Jake Peetz as quarterbacks coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: WR Trey Palmer earns All-Big Ten acoladesThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
One surprise on busy Husker portal day; what Rhule had to say about that portal and NIL
You knew the portal was probably going to be popping for the Huskers. It was just a matter of when and who got it started. Granted, some might have been surprised that "Big Ern" – Nebraska freshman linebacker Ernest Hausmann – was one of three Husker names that showed up in there late Thursday afternoon.
saturdaytradition.com
Trio of Huskers enter transfer portal, including 2 members of 2022 recruiting class
Three Nebraska players have decided to enter the transfer portal as of Thursday. The portal continues to be madness around college football, and that is no different with the Huskers in the midst of welcoming Matt Rhule. The three players are wide receiver Decoldest Crawford, linebacker Ernest Hausmann and offensive...
1011now.com
Lincoln East’s Malachi Coleman decommits from Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln East four-star recruit Malachi Coleman has decommitted from Nebraska and reopened his recruitment. Coleman originally committed to play for the Nebraska Football team in late October. However, in a social media post on Thursday, he said that he is reopening his recruitment. “With the recent...
Former Nebraska interim coach arrested in domestic case
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Mickey Joseph, Nebraska’s interim football coach for nine games after Scott Frost’s firing, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of strangulation and third-degree domestic assault. Police went to a Lincoln residence in the afternoon after a report of a domestic disturbance. Following an investigation, the 54-year-old Joseph was arrested at another location. […]
Husker Mash: Context belongs with certain Rhule stat, his initial conversation with Trev, the quote to note
Welcome to the Husker Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. It's something you've maybe heard come up, or a conversation you've taken part in yourself: Matt Rhule's record against ranked teams while he was at Baylor. It's...
1011now.com
7th-seeded Huskers ready for NCAA Tournament
The Nebraska volleyball team was selected as the No. 7 overall seed for the 2022 Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship on Sunday night and will host the first and second rounds at the Bob Devaney Sports Center this Thursday and Friday. The Huskers, making their 41st straight NCAA Tournament...
North Platte Telegraph
NU volleyball notes: What Cook calls 'a big deal; Hames' status; scouting Delaware State
The Nebraska volleyball team's defense is limping into the postseason a little bit, with two of its worst outings coming in the final week of the regular season, against top-10 opponents Wisconsin and Minnesota. Also, the Huskers lost key defensive player Kenzie Knuckles to a season-ending knee injury. But NU...
Matt Rhule Reportedly Makes Another Key Hire At Nebraska
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has reportedly made another addition to his new staff in Lincoln. The former Carolina Panthers head coach has reportedly hired UConn running backs coach E.J. Barthel, per college football insider Bruce Feldman. Berthel was the director of player personnel under Rhule during their time together...
OSU QB commit Zane Flores named MaxPreps Nebraska High School Football Player of the Year
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football commit and Gretna (Neb.) 2023 quarterback Zane Flores was named the 2022 MaxPreps Nebraska High School Football Player of the Year, it was announced Tuesday. The senior quarterback helped the Dragons to a 12-1 overall record and a runner-up finish in the Nebraska Class A State Playoffs.
Corn Nation
Husker Football Coaching Staff Tracker
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have the new head man in place as Matt Rhule was formally introduced as the new head coach on Monday, Nov. 28. However, now comes the hard work of filling out the staff list. Be sure to check back frequently as we keep a running update with...
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Rhule lands on new RBs coach for Nebraska coaching staff, per report
Matt Rhule has reportedly landed on a new running backs coach for his first Nebraska staff. According to Nate Clouse with Rivals, Rhule’s choice for RBs coach in Lincoln will be EJ Barthel. Barthell most recently served in the same capacity for UConn during the 2022 season. Barthel has...
Nebraska Football: Bill Busch won’t join Matt Rhule’s staff
The changing of the guard when it comes to the Nebraska football coaching staff continued on Tuesday night when it was reported that new head coach Matt Rhule wouldn’t retain Bill Busch. The news isn’t a total shock as the writing was on the wall, but this is one coach that quite a few fans were holding out hope would find a way to stick around.
1011now.com
Three Huskers defenders earn all-conference recognition
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Three Nebraska football defensive standouts received All-Big Ten honors for their outstanding play in 2022. The league office announced the honorees on Tuesday morning, while offensive selections will be recognized on Wednesday. Junior edge rusher Garrett Nelson was a second-team All-Big Ten pick by the conference...
kfornow.com
Pillen’s Inaugural Ball To Be Held In Omaha
LINCOLN, Neb. (November 30, 2022) – Today, Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen and his wife, Suzanne Pillen, announced details of the 2023 Inaugural Ball, which will take place on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. The theme of the 2023 Inauguration is “Nebraska: Day By Day, Better & Better,” drawing inspiration from the famous words of the Husker Prayer.
The Best Place To Live In Nebraska
Sitting at the center of the country, Nebraska is often overshadowed by coastal states, but one Nebraska city consistently ranks among the best places to live.
ER physician, accused of using drugs on duty, loses license in both Nebraska and Iowa
The state of Iowa has suspended the license of an emergency room physician who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics while treating patients in an Iowa hospital and an Omaha clinic. The same doctor now stands accused of continuing to practice medicine in Nebraska while his license there is under suspension. The Iowa […] The post ER physician, accused of using drugs on duty, loses license in both Nebraska and Iowa appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
unkantelope.com
Football player charged with two counts of robbery
Tobechukwu Okafor, 19, is accused of two attempted robberies in October. He was arrested in Omaha on Nov. 19 and is listed as an inmate at the Buffalo County Jail. A warrant for his arrest was made by the Buffalo County Court on Nov. 16. The court is charging Okafor for two counts of robbery.
birchrestaurant.com
20 Best Restaurants in Omaha, NE
It can be difficult to find a perfect restaurant for an evening. You may not know what you want to eat, what the best deal for your money is, or even what is nearby. Omaha, Nebraska is home to many fine restaurants, and, at first glance, the sheer number of restaurants might feel overwhelming.
FanSided
