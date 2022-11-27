ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News Channel 3-12

Saturday Evening Forecast Nov 26th

By Shawn Quien
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oQOrD_0jOg5ziH00

As expected the recent Santa Ana winds have weakened and with that, the onshore flow is slowly building. This means cooler temperatures are expected for Sunday and in to next week. We could also see some patchy very low dense fog develop in areas where the normal overnight offshore breezes do not occur. There is no official weather alert for fog, but this is the time of year when low lying dense fog is possible. Overnight lows will be in the 30's and 40's. Afternoon highs should range from the low to mid 60's in most areas.

Looking ahead, another storm system will brush the region with just a very slight chance for sprinkles on Monday. If anything does fall from the sky, it would most likely be on the north side of our east to west transverse range mountains. This means inland areas and again, very little if any is expected at all. More fog with cool to mild temperatures will be with us as we move in to early December. Yet another storm system is lurking and is giving our long range computer forecast models a real run for their money. As we look at the model predictions, we see wide gaps in consistency and therefore confidence. This means there are too many variables not quite set in stone and we could see either a decent storm by late in the work week or just another quick sprinkle event followed by chilly winds. We will monitor closely and should have a better grip on what to expect as we get a little closer to mid week.

The post Saturday Evening Forecast Nov 26th appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Rain and Colder Weather are on the Way

High clouds move in overnight. These will thicken ahead of moisture from Tropical Storm Nicole. Rain will spread in Friday morning after 5 am, and the first half of the day looks pretty wet. Rain will come to an end from west to east by mid to late afternoon as winds increase. A cold front then sweeps through, ushering in much colder air for the weekend.
MyStateline.com

Snow flurries possible Friday night and Saturday

It’s hard to believe that we had record warmth just 24 hours ago, doesn’t it? Many people went to bed while it still felt like early fall and woke up to winter! Temperatures at 2PM Friday afternoon were nearly 40° cooler than they were just 24 hours prior, before the strong cold front came through.
News 12

STORM WATCH: Wind gusts, periods of rain into Saturday; thunderstorms possible

NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight, there will be periods of rain and it will turn windy. Some wind gusts will be between 40-50 mph, especially along the shoreline. A thunderstorm is also possible with lows only in the low-60s. Saturday will be rainy up until 9 a.m., then becoming mostly sunny and staying windy. Very mild with highs around 70 degrees.
cbs17

Chilly Monday night, then rain & storms Wednesday

After rain and storms Sunday, Monday was full of sunshine and slightly warmer than average temperatures. A dry cold front is moving through our region right now, taking temperatures back into the 30s by early Tuesday morning. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs near 60. By...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert Wednesday for strong winds and rain

NEW YORK - The First Alert Weather Team has issued a Red Alert for Wednesday from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Here's what to expect: There's no worries in the early part of the morning. It'll be rainy late Wednesday morning through the middle-to-late afternoon hours, with pockets of heavy rain around the area. A wind advisory goes into effect at 11 a.m. Winds pick up through midday, peaking late Wednesday afternoon, with gusts 40-50 mph. Temperatures will be milder Wednesday than they were Tuesday, with highs in the upper 50s. Wednesday night, there will be early showers east. Winds will still be gusty, and turning colder. Lows will be in the 30s, with 20s inland, and wind chills in the 20s, with teens inland. Thursday will be sunny, brisk and blustery. Highs will be in the 40s, with wind chills in the 30s. 
natureworldnews.com

Below-Average Temperatures in the United States Expected due to Blast of Cold air, Forecasts Says

As the 2022 winter comes near, the latest weather forecast revealed that below-average temperatures could emerge in the United States due to the Cold Air. Many Americans have been ready for the 2022 Thanksgiving, a much-awaited celebration for friends and family. It is only a week, but severe weather conditions and a potential storm could cause travel delays, according to the previous forecast.
TEXAS STATE
WWL-AMFM

December warm up in store

December starts off cold, but it doesn’t stay that way for long! The dry cold will dissipate and a front of warmer temperatures and added humidity will take the cold’s place.
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy