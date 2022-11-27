ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Online sales dominate Black Friday for another year

By Duncan MacLean
 5 days ago

(WWLP) – Spending figures are in for Black Friday and it appears for the second straight year online retailers won the day.

Best Black Friday 2022 under $100

An estimated 166-million people got out to brick-and-mortar stores yesterday but the bulk of the money was spent digitally. Adobe tracks retailer website traffic and said today they estimated online sales to exceed nine-billion dollars for Black Friday alone.

Those numbers will only increase as the season continues with cyber Monday deals ramping up at the start of next week.

