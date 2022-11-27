ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Christmas lights turned on at Route 66 Village

By FOX23.com News Staff
 5 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — On Saturday night, Route 66 Village held their annual ‘Lights On’ event, lighting up the area with Christmas lights.

Route 66 Village, located near Southwest Boulevard and S. Yukon Ave., held their annual Christmas lights event. The event featured Christmas lights, Christmas music, holiday treats and a visit from Santa Claus.

Ed Massey, one of the Route 66 Village members, said they hold the event to lift the community’s spirit.

“We always want to celebrate christens and we are, you know, trying to encourage everyone in the community to have a happy spirit and you know, expect Santa Claus to be here any time and we just really like to have it lit up like to have it lit up, it’s quite speculator because it’s so large.”

Massey said it’s free to enter the village and the Christmas lights will stay on through New Year’s.

He also said it brings a real sense of togetherness in the community.

“It just brings a real sense of togetherness for our community, and everyone seems to just really love this place,” he said.

