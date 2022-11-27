Read full article on original website
Costco Planning to Open New Store in Arizona
Photo byBy ZidaneHartono - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included.
azbigmedia.com
Here’s the salary needed to buy a home in Phoenix
According to a study by Visual Capitalist, a salary of more than $86,300 annually is needed for Phoenix residents to buy a home. Out of the 50 U.S. Metro areas selected in this report, Phoenix ranked 17th in highest salary needed to buy a home in 2022. This statistic can be worrisome to potential home buyers looking to settle in Arizona’s capital.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
VAI Resort near State Farm Stadium plans to recycle water for massive pool
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The massive VAI Resort near State Farm Stadium will use water recycling, cut the size of its pool and capture rainwater to compensate for the resort's water use, officials said Thursday. VAI Resort will feature four hotel towers, hundreds of hotel rooms, 12 restaurants, bars, nightclubs,...
How the Metrocenter, light rail construction could help Arizona chip industry
Developers of the $1 billion Metrocenter Mall redevelopment project are set to move forward with purchasing the 80-acre site and demolishing most of the buildings by next year.
Morgan Wallen coming to Phoenix in July 2023
PHOENIX — Country singer Morgan Wallen will be making a stop in Phoenix next summer. The One Night at a Time World Tour will be coming to the Valley on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Waller is set to perform at Chase Field. Joining Wallen on the tour will be...
AZFamily
Entire ancient village uncovered in Phoenix
A teen is in custody after firing shots on the Arizona State University Tempe campus early Thursday morning. Arizona's largest resort set to open in late 2023 in Glendale. Ian Schwartz took a little tour as construction for VAI Resort near State Farm Stadium gets underway. Arizona mother's Facebook hacked,...
President Biden coming to Arizona for semiconductor manufacturing plant visit
PHOENIX — After securing the rights to a semiconductor chip plant, Arizona will be getting a presidential visit. President Joe Biden is traveling to Arizona in December to visit the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) plant that's under construction in Phoenix. >> Download the 12News app for the latest...
Popular Restaurant Forced Closed By Rent Hike Moves to New Location
A popular seafood and steak restaurant has returned to the Valley.Photo byGarreth Paul/UnsplashonUnsplash. When restaurants shut down they very rarely make a return appearance. The food and drink industry is incredibly cutthroat, and it often weeds out businesses for various reasons. Sometimes it’s nothing more than opening at the wrong time or in the wrong location. Because there are so many variables at play when it comes to restaurants, owners occasionally decide to take their concept and move it to another area of town. This is exactly what one formerly successful restaurant in metro Phoenix has decided to do.
10 places to shop local on Small Business Saturday in the Valley
PHOENIX — Thanksgiving is over, and that means Small Business Saturday is upon us. Small shops across the Valley are getting ready to dish out deals and discounts for customers Saturday. Businesses like Frances near Central Avenue and Camelback Road are offering 20% off their inventory Saturday, ranging from...
The best neighborhoods for Christmas lights in metro Phoenix
With Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror, holiday lights and inflatable Santas are appearing in front yards across the Valley. State of play: Some metro Phoenix residents spend weeks adorning their homes with lights and decorations. Load up the kids in the car and take a drive by these unbelievable displays:🦌 ReinDeer Valley ChristmasAbout: Come see more than 55,000 lights synchronized to music. This year, they'll also have a magical snowfall and bubbles on the weekends. The display will open on Thursday and run through Jan. 1. The homeowners are collecting cans and cash donations for St. Mary's Food Bank.Location: 3302...
AZFamily
Packs of coyotes terrorizing north Phoenix neighborhood
The people of Tempe now get to decide if they want the proposed Coyotes arena and entertainment district in their neighborhood. Medicine found next to chips among violations at Phoenix area restaurants. Updated: 23 minutes ago. |. Health inspectors found medicine next to chips and green fuzzy growth on garlic...
Circle K will pay $8M to resolve claims of pregnancy discrimination
PHOENIX — Circle K has agreed to pay out $8 million to resolve accusations the Arizona-based company discriminated against pregnant employees. The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission announced this week that Circle K had entered into an agreement to conclude an investigation that examined whether the company had violated the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Pregnancy Discrimination Act.
Plan to raise Barlett Dam could bring billions of gallons of water to Arizona
The lake is known for boating and fishing, but its real job is to collect rain and snowpack on the Verde River before it flows into the Salt River to be diverted to users in the Valley.
Flu cases 'rapidly increasing' in Arizona
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — Influenza activity is rapidly increasing in Arizona and cases of confirmed illnesses appear to be significantly higher than they were at this same time in previous years. The Maricopa County Public Health Department's website currently lists the flu as being "widespread" after reporting more than...
fox10phoenix.com
'Enchant' in Scottsdale offers one-of-a-kind holiday experience
A new holiday display is open in Scottsdale. It's called Enchant and it's a Hallmark-sponsored event that features millions of Christmas lights. The event is held at nine locations across the country and this is the first time it's in Arizona. FOX 10's Irene Snyder checked it.
SignalsAZ
Bulk Trash Collection is Changing to On-Demand for 2023
Beginning, Feb. 6, 2023, Peoria’s bulk trash service will be available twice a year “by appointment” for Peoria residents with active Solid Waste accounts. Residents can schedule up to two free bulk collections per calendar year. Additional collections may be scheduled for a fee. Residents can begin...
Phoenix New Times
Fans Line Up As 85°C Bakery Cafe Opens its First Arizona Location
At noon on November 12, a line of about 25 people formed by the 99 Ranch Market in Chandler. Next door, the world-renowned 85°C Bakery Cafe was holding its soft opening. People trekked from all over the Valley and waited in line for 30 minutes or more to purchase baked goods rarely seen for sale in metro Phoenix.
luxury-houses.net
This $5.35 Million Entertainer’s Dream Home in Fountain Hills Boasts The Best Views of Camelback Mountain
9245 N Vista Verde Court Home in Fountain Hills, Arizona for Sale. 9245 N Vista Verde Court, Fountain Hills, Arizona is an entertainer’s estate with both indoor & outdoor al-fresco living, majestic views from every area, all up to date Technology system for the entire house. This Home in Fountain Hills offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9245 N Vista Verde Court, please contact Heather Christine Morales (Phone: 385-429-6888) at Homie for full support and perfect service.
'I want to put him in jail': Woman loses $11K in giveaway scam involving Arizona lottery winners
PHOENIX — A Florida woman lost an estimated $11,000 to a scammer who said he represented Arizona lottery winners who had decided to give away the winnings. Diana Izurieta said she got a text message from someone claiming to represent a Gilbert couple who won $474 million in the lottery this year. The message said the couple had picked 50 people at random across the country to give $90,000 each. The text gave a number to contact, "Mr. Woodman," to coordinate payment.
12 News
