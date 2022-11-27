ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Albany Herald

Bold Predictions: Georgia vs LSU

No. 1 Georgia (12-0, 8-0) enters as 17.5-point favorites over No. 13 LSU (9-3, 6-2) in the SEC Championship Game. While it may not be a bold take to predict Georgia to beat LSU on Saturday, there are still plenty of other fun storylines to watch.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Albany Herald

Atlanta school under federal investigation after allegations principal assigned Black students to classes based on race

The Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights has launched an investigation into an Atlanta public elementary school after allegations the principal was assigning Black students to certain classes. In the letter provided to CNN, the Office for Civil Rights said it will investigate allegations of discrimination based on race...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy