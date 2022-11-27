No. 1 Georgia (12-0, 8-0) enters as 17.5-point favorites over No. 13 LSU (9-3, 6-2) in the SEC Championship Game. While it may not be a bold take to predict Georgia to beat LSU on Saturday, there are still plenty of other fun storylines to watch.
The Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights has launched an investigation into an Atlanta public elementary school after allegations the principal was assigning Black students to certain classes. In the letter provided to CNN, the Office for Civil Rights said it will investigate allegations of discrimination based on race...
ATLANTA -- The Georgia Republican Party chairman and a close advisor to former President Trump were dealt setbacks this week in a Fulton County investigation into potential illegal interference in the 2020 presidential election. Fulton County Judge Robert McBurney ruled on Wednesday that Georgia GOP Chairman David Shafer cannot be...
