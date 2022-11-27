Read full article on original website
Christmas comes early to downtown Hattiesburg with multiple festivities
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It is the first of December and the Hub City is already celebrating the holidays. The city kicked the final month of the year off with the 72nd annual Jaycees Christmas Parade, ranging from Sacred Heart High School to Town Square Park. “Being in the parade...
Collins preparing for 6th helping of ‘Christmas in the Courtyard’
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Collins is preparing for an annual holiday event Friday night. “Christmas in the Courtyard” will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the V.O. Smith Courtyard in downtown Collins. Activities revolve around “Santa’s Village of Games” and will feature plenty...
Pine cone dropped: Laurel’s Downtown Countdown discontinued
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel Main Street announced Tuesday it’s discontinuing its signature New Year’s event, the Downtown Countdown. In a Facebook post, the organization said the event, while fantastic, didn’t rise to their standards of supporting merchants and the overall health of downtown Laurel due to the timing inherent in a New Year’s Eve event.
Laurel Main Street says plenty of events to enjoy instead of Downtown Countdown
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Though the giant pine cone won’t be dropping this year, Laurel Main Street says more events are coming. Laurel Main Street announced Tuesday afternoon they would discontinue its Downtown Countdown event. “We have to evaluate everything that we do against our mission statement, financially, volunteer...
Route, event lineup set for annual Christmas parade, tree lighting in Hub City
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg is getting ready to spread Christmas cheer as the Hattiesburg Jaycees 72nd Annual Christmas Parade and the annual Christmas lighting ceremony will take place Thursday night. For citizens and Pine Belt community members who decide to join in on the festivities, the...
Hattiesburg extends deadline for firefighter academy
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Fire Department’s recruitment period has been extended through Jan. 13, 2023. Have no felony convictions or serious misdemeanor convictions. Possess a valid driver’s license. Be a registered voter in your current county/city of residence. The starting salary for a Hattiesburg firefighter is...
Southern Miss lights the way with annual holiday event
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Over 17,000 twinkling lights will soon shine on the University of Southern Mississippi Hattiesburg campus. “Lighting the Way for the Holidays” is an annual event held by the USM Student Government Association. This year’s celebration will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, at...
Kiwanis Club of Laurel prepares for ‘Pancake Day’ Saturday
All across the country, people are giving back to different organizations for Giving Tuesday. Time is running out to donate to the Laurel School District’s Toys for Tots toy drive. Changing plans due to weather. Updated: Nov. 28, 2022 at 9:58 PM CST. |. While it is unfortunate that...
Laurel’s ‘Light the Park’ made its holiday season debut
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Thursday night marked the annual ‘Light the Park’ holiday event at Mason Park. Christmas lights were set ablaze at 5:45 p.m., to the delight of the many Pine Belt residents who came out to enjoy the food, hot chocolate and face painting. Train rides...
Hattiesburg Zoo prepares for ‘Lights of the Wild’
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Zoo animals can be great, but how about giant ones that light up?. The Hattiesburg Zoo is preparing to open for its first weekend of “Lights of the Wild,” starting Friday. The zoo will be open after hours with exotic lanterns of different animals...
Clydesdale horses set to serve as grand marshal in Laurel’s Christmas parade
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - As the Pine Belt prepares for its holiday celebrations, two lucky animals will get to serve as the grand marshal in Laurel’s annual Christmas parade Friday. The Honey Island Clydesdales, based out of Pearl River, La., will trot their way down the streets of downtown...
WDAM 7's Rex Thompson offers up his weekend forecast for the Pine Belt
Hattiesburg Police are asking for the public’s help in an ongoing commercial burglary investigation. The individual in the video is accused of breaking into a storage shed, in the 500 block of Walnut Street on Nov. 21.
Mississippi comedienne hits Hattiesburg stage for HIV/AIDS event
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The AIDS Services Coalition (ASC) will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a comedy fundraiser at the Hattiesburg Saenger Theater on Friday night. Headling the show is Rita Brent, a Mississippi native with almost a decade in the comedy entertainment business. She’s been featured on Kevin Hart’s Hart of the City, TruTV’s Laff Mobb’s Laff Tracks, and Epix TV’s Unprotected Sets. Brent is also a staff writer for Comedy Central’s “Tha God’s Honest Truth with Lenard ‘Charlamagne’ McKelvey” and wrote for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards show.
Jasper County farm beaten up by Tuesday's storm
Kiwanis Club of Laurel prepares for ‘Pancake Day’ Saturday. Patrons will enjoy all-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage along with coffee, white and chocolate milk and Coca-Cola products. Jones College participates in 3rd annual ‘Day of Giving’. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. All across the country, people are giving...
Hattiesburg Zoo starts electronic recycling program
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Zoo announced a new recycling program for old or broken cell phones and other electronic devices. The zoo is working with the company, EcoCell, to recycle items like cell phones, iPads, tablets, Apple or Android watches, GPS devices, e-readers and handheld games. The goal...
Early-morning winds damage Columbia exhibits
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Spirits are still merry in Columbia as repair crews work to fix damage to a popular Christmas attraction caused by Tuesday night’s storm. “We did have some damage,” Columbia Mayor Justin McKenzie said. “We’ve been kind of knocked down, but we’re not out. And we just want everybody in the Pine Belt to know that, ‘Hey, we’re open. We’re open for business.’”
Forrest Co. Tax Collector Billy Hudson passes after lifetime of service
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Billy C. Hudson, a well-known Pine Belt businessman and public servant, died Thursday. Hudson was born on June 16, 1938, Professionally, Hudson worked as a rancher and served as the former CEO of Hudson Salvage. He also studied at the University of Southern Mississippi, the University of Arizona and Perkinston Junior College.
Experience Columbia cancels Tuesday events ahead of storm system
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Due to a severe weather system moving into Mississippi and Louisiana, the city of Columbia decided to cancel Tuesday night’s Experience Columbia activities. The city’s announcement said the closure was to “ensure a safe experience for everybody.”. Experience Columbia events and attractions...
Jones Co. has switched from regular tornado sirens to Hyper-Reach program
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Last night, Jones County was under a tornado warning, but no sirens were heard. This left citizens confused and asking the First Alert Weather Team lots of questions about the sirens “not working.”. As it turns out, the sirens haven’t been turned on for...
Family of missing Hattiesburg man pleads for help
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Missing a loved one is hard, especially during the holidays. A rally was held Wednesday for Johnnie Bennett, a Hattiesburg man who was reported missing almost a month ago. He last was seen leaving Merit Health Wesley on Nov. 4 to head to work. Family members...
