Polk County, FL

Davenport Woman Arrested Using Stolen Credit Card At Lakeland Pawn Shop Leading To Deputy-Involved Shooting

By Local BN - Jorge Borges
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uRMeO_0jOg3eD000 27-year-old Carina Holder of Davenport

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A Deputy-involved shooting in Polk County ended with the suspect arrested and no injuries.

Two deputies responding to a suspicious person call near Lakeland on Saturday were struck by the suspect’s vehicle, forcing them to fire their handguns upon the suspect.

Neither one of the deputies was seriously hurt, and the suspect was arrested a short time later, also uninjured.

The suspect was identified as 27-year-old Carina Holder of Davenport.

“The suspect has a criminal history of fraud and violence, and that’s exactly what was involved here today. Fraudulent activity is how this began, and she elevated it to violence by trying to kill two deputies with her car.

“Fortunately, she was quickly apprehended, and even more fortunate is that neither one of the deputies were seriously hurt,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

Deputies were dispatched to Max Pay Pawn Shop, 646 North Combee Road in unincorporated Lakeland at about 12:49 pm, in reference to the suspect attempting to use a stolen credit card.

Deputies arrived a few minutes later and tried to speak with Holder but she got into a BMW X5 in an attempt to flee.

Holder drove directly at two of the deputies with the vehicle. Two of the deputies at the scene, fearing for their lives and the lives of others, fired at the driver multiple times in an attempt to stop the car, but it still struck two deputies.

Holder continued to flee from the scene, but she was captured on Cardinal Street in Kossuthville (Auburndale), about a two miles away from the pawn shop.

Holder has a criminal history that includes Polk County arrests in 2021 for Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer, Resisting with Violence, and Resisting Without Violence. In March of 2022, she was arrested for Battery (Domestic Violence), Battery on Officer/Firefighter, and Resisting without Violence. And in September, she was arrested and charged with Forgery, Criminal Use of Personal ID, Grand Theft, False Statements, False Impersonation, Fraud to Obtain Property, Uttering a False Instrument, and Unlawful  Use of Communications Device.

The two deputies who discharged their firearms are:

* Deputy Melissa Myers, who has been with the PCSO since Oct 2007, and has been a patrol deputy since Dec 2014.

* Joshua Chaves, who has been with the PCSO since January 2014, and has been a patrol deputy since June 2015.

Deputy Sheriff Myers and Deputy Sheriff Hannah Peche were the two deputies struck by the car.

This investigation is ongoing. Holder will be charged with Aggravated Battery against a Law Enforcement Officer (2-counts), Armed Burglary, and Resisting with Violence. Various charges for fraud are expected as well.

There are three investigations currently underway: An internal investigation by the PCSO Administrative Investigations Unit; and an independent investigation by the 10th Judicial Circuit Officer Involved Deadly Incident Task Force, and an independent investigation by the State Attorney’s Office which will render a final decision on the deputies’ use of protective action.

Comments / 10

YES I SAID THAT
5d ago

and her mama is going to say she was a wonderful bright well-behaved young lady that's never been in trouble before. or should we say got caught We know who's fault it is we know

Reply
7
Sheep Dog
5d ago

Culture of criminal violence strikes again. Hopefully this woman is made to pay this time for her life of crime

Reply
5
