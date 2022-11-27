ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

No. 3 Michigan rolls No. 2 Ohio State 45-23 in Columbus

By Associated Press
WDTN
WDTN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07foER_0jOg37MO00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — No. 3 Michigan pulled away in the second half to defeat No. 2 Ohio State 45-23 for the second-straight year and first in Columbus since 2000 as the Buckeyes suffer their first loss of the season at Ohio Stadium on Saturday.

J.J. McCarthy threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score. Donovan Edwards ran for two long fourth-quarter TDs.

McCarthy exploited holes in the Buckeyes secondary and helped Michigan capture two straight wins over Ohio State for the first time in over two decades and walk away from Ohio Stadium with a victory for the first time since 2000.

After Michigan beat Ohio State with stunning ease for the second straight year, Wolverines defensive back Mike Mike Sainristil grabbed a huge maize and blue flag and rushed with teammates to the block “O” in the middle of the Ohio Stadium turf.

Sainristil forcefully planted that flag in the 50-yard line, and then the Wolverines mugged for the cameras.

Ohio State players leaving the field barely looked their way.

Again, Michigan was the best team in The Game, this time by a score of 45-23.

Behind career-performance by J.J. McCarthy and Donovan Edwards, the Wolverines (12-0, 9-0, No. 3 CFP) advance to the Big Ten championship next Saturday against Purdue, with hopes for a second straight playoff appearance firmly in their control.

As for the Buckeyes (11-1, 8-1, No. 2 CFP), they’ll have to hope they can back into the College Football Playoff after again crumbling in their most important game.

Jim Harbaugh and Michigan snapped an eight-game losing streak against their fiercest rivals last year with a cathartic 42-27 victory in the Big House. Now they have a two-game winning streak in The Game for the first time in 22 years.

“Could not be more proud,” Harbaugh said. “Knew the team was focused and determined as they have been all season. This is a locker room of heroes.”

Maybe the biggest hero was McCarthy, who threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score. Edwards busted the game open with two long fourth-quarter TD runs.

Playing almost the whole game without injured star running back Blake Corum (knee), Michigan was still able to beat Ohio State in Columbus for the first time since 2000.

McCarthy, the second-year quarterback who won the starting job from incumbent Cade McNamara early in the season, came up huge when Michigan needed it most. McCarthy passed for 263 yards and didn’t commit a turnover.

“He was just on fire in every way — throwing the ball, running the ball,” Harbaugh said. “So focused and determined. It was a team that was focused and determined.”

McCarthy’s previous longest pass completion this season was 42 yards, but against the Buckeyes he threw three touchdown passes of at least 45 yards, the most scoring passes of 45 or more in the history of the 105-game series.

He connected on scoring passes of 69 and 75 yards to Cornelius Johnson in the first half, then hooked up with Colston Loveland in the second half for 45 yards and the freshman tight end’s first career touchdown reception.

“I thought he did a good job of making some throws under pressure,” said Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, who was hired to fix the Buckeyes’ defensive failings in last year’s game. “Now we knew he could throw the ball. I just thought he played well when he had to.”

On third-and-10 on the Ohio State 13 early in the fourth quarter, McCarthy was on the run from Zach Harrison when he lofted a pass to the end zone toward Ronnie Bell, who drew a pass interference call on safety Ronnie Hickman.

That put the ball on the Ohio State 2, and three plays later the 19-year-old quarterback from suburban Chicago bowled over a tackler for another touchdown and a 31-20 Michigan lead.

The Buckeyes settled for a Noah Ruggles field goal to get the score to 31-23.

Then Edwards put the game away for Michigan.

Corum’s backup, who was playing with a heavily wrapped and an injured hand, raced through a hole in the right side and went 75 yards for a touchdown with 7:11 left.

After Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was intercepted, Edwards was off again, pulling away for an 85-yard scoring run.

“This is not the outcome we all envisioned,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said. “I thought we had good preparation. I thought we were building toward playing really well.”

THE TAKEAWAY

Michigan: McCarthy was the man. Edwards came up big late. And the Wolverines’ defense made the stops they needed in the second half. The late runs by Edwards sucked the oxygen out of the Horseshoe.

Ohio State: Heisman hopeful Stroud was 31 for 48 for 349 yards and two interceptions, but Ohio State never got a running game going and settled for field goals in the red zone. The Buckeyes had opportunities but didn’t take advantage.

“People are going to say I never won The Game, and I understand,” said Stroud, a third-year player likely to enter the NFL draft. “People are going to say I never won the Big Ten championship, I understand. When it comes to that, I just have to eat it.”

MILLER RETURNS

Former Ohio State offensive lineman Harry Miller was enthusiastically welcomed back when he ran out to be introduced as part of the Senior Day activities.

Miller revealed in a detailed Twitter post in March that he was retiring from football because of mental health issues that included suicidal thoughts. He explained the situation further during an appearance on NBC “Today” show.

The long-haired Miller got a great cheer from the crowd when he ran out wearing shorts and his No. 76 Ohio State jersey to hug Day and his mother Kris.

UP NEXT

Michigan: The Wolverines didn’t play Purdue in the regular season.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes have to hope the CFP selection committee gives them a chance to play for a national title or it will be second consecutive disappointing trip to the Rose Bowl.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

Ohio State would host the No. 12 team in CFP’s new format

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – If the college football season were to end today, Ohio State would make the College Football Playoffs … in 2024. The Rose Bowl, one of six major bowls, was the last in the group to agree to amend its current contract for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, allowing the current four-team […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Toledo in the way of Ohio’s first MAC title since 1968

Ohio will try to win its first conference championship since 1968 when the Bobcats face Toledo in the Mid-American Conference Championship on Saturday. Ohio will have to do it without the MAC’s best quarterback, Kurtis Rourke, who tore an ACL in the team’s penultimate game and subsequently needed surgery. The Bobcats’ passing game won’t be […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Springfield seeks revenge vs. St. Ed in state final

(WDTN) – The Springfield football team has unfinished business in Canton on Friday night as the Wildcats gear up for their second-straight state finals appearance in Div. 1 to face Lakewood St. Edward in a rematch of last year’s championship game, which belonged to the Eagles. The Wildcats (13-1) make their second-ever state finals appearance […]
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WDTN

Raiders drop Horizon League opener to Robert Morris

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – After jumping out to an early lead in the first few minutes of the opening half, Wright State men’s basketball sputtered down the stretch as the Raiders fell 80-59 to Robert Morris in their Horizon League opener on Thursday night at the Nutter Center. Tim Finke led the Raiders with 18 […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Penalty asked for Indiana doctor who spoke of Ohio 10-year-old’s abortion

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s Republican attorney general on Wednesday asked the state medical licensing to discipline a Indianapolis doctor who has spoken publicly about providing an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim who traveled from Ohio after its more-restrictive abortion law took effect. The complaint alleges Dr. Caitlin Bernard violated state law by not reporting the girl’s […]
INDIANA STATE
WDTN

Newborn baby dies two days after fatal Ohio crash

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A newborn baby who was in critical condition after a Saturday crash in Madison County has been pronounced dead, according to a spokesperson with the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The West Jefferson post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at approximately 11 a.m. Saturday on West […]
MADISON COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Catalytic converter theft caught on camera in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Division of Police on Wednesday shared photos of two suspects involved in a catalytic converter theft. A security camera recorded the pair of men on Oct. 23 as they left down an alley off East Beck Street in Columbus’ German Village neighborhood. A first photo shared by CPD showed […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

‘Operation Happy Holidays’: Grinch arrested in Bellefontaine

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One Ohio city made a special arrest this holiday season. According to the Bellefontaine Police Department, officers arrested the Grinch during ‘Operation Happy Holidays.’ On Tuesday, Nov. 30, the police department announced on Facebook that they had caught the suspect as he allegedly was heading out to cause mischief in the […]
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
WDTN

Ohio man beaten, shot with semi-automatic gun during robbery

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was beaten with a semi-automatic weapon and shot in the hand in Franklinton while trying to fend off two individuals Wednesday night. Columbus police responded to reports of a robbery and shooting in the 1500 block of West Broad Street, where a man was allegedly robbed and beaten with […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

George Wagner IV guilty on all charges in Rhoden family massacre

WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — A jury on Wednesday found George Wagner IV guilty on all 22 charges for his role in the murders of eight members of the Rhoden family. Jury deliberations started in the morning, and by the afternoon, had wrapped with a verdict. It came after three months in court, where family members […]
WAVERLY, OH
WDTN

Ohio probation officer sentenced to prison for extorting parolees

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Bexley woman was sentenced to six months in prison for extortion in her former role as a federal probation officer. Helwa H. Qasem, 45, pleaded guilty in June to extortion under color of official right. She was sentenced Tuesday to six months in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office […]
BEXLEY, OH
WDTN

Lane closures expected in Greene County on SR-235

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Drivers that commute in one part of Greene County should expect lane closures starting on Monday. The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is implementing daily lane closures from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on a portion of S.R. 235. from Monday, Dec. 5 to the evening of Wednesday, Dec. 7, according […]
GREENE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

FBI investigating after agent shot person in Hilltop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The FBI is investigating after one of its agents shot a person in the Hilltop neighborhood Wednesday morning. An FBI spokesperson said the shooting occurred during an FBI investigation around 10:30 a.m. on the 500 block of Racine Avenue, near Sullivant Avenue, and that “in accordance with FBI policy, the shooting […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Ohio man pleads guilty in mass overdose case involving children

ZANESVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — In a press release, Muskingum County Prosecutor Ron Welch stated that a second Zanesville man pleaded guilty in Common Pleas Court Monday to charges related to a mass overdose earlier this year. Chad Kennedy, 24, pleaded guilty to one second-degree felony count of corrupting another with drugs after helping his co-defendant, […]
ZANESVILLE, OH
WDTN

Deputies seek evidence after fatal hit-and-run crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Investigators are looking for answers after a man was found dead on a Clark County bridge early Friday morning. According to the Clark County Sheriff’s office, a passerby called for help around 4:30 a.m. on November 25, after they said they saw what they believed to be a person lying on […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

37K+
Followers
21K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy