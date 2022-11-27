Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
The richest person in Oklahoma
Three dead following boating accident in Oklahoma
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per child
News On 6
Abandoned Building Damaged In Overnight Fire in Oklahoma City
An abandoned building is damaged after a fire broke out overnight on Friday. Crews were on the scene near southwest 25th Street and South Harvey Avenue at around 12:45 a.m. Currently, it is unclear what caused the fire. This is a developing story, stay with News 9 for the latest...
News On 6
Crews Respond To 5 Car Crash In NW OKC
Emergency crews responded to a five car crash in northwest Oklahoma City on Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened near NW 50th St. and Portland Ave. around 2:30 p.m. No word on any injuries at this time.
Man Shot While Walking Home From Work In SE Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City police are searching for a suspect in connection to a shooting that happened Wednesday night in southeast Oklahoma City. Police said this happened at a home near South Bryant Avenue and Southeast 44th Street. The victim, Stephan Becerra, 30, told police he was walking home from work when...
Norman bridge closes for ‘serious structural concern’
The City of Norman says the 60th Avenue NE Bridge over Rock Creek – located between Rock Creek Road and Tecumseh Road – will be closed at 5 p.m. Thursday due to a serious structural concern.
Person Hit By Train In SW Oklahoma City
One person was hit by a train Thursday afternoon in southwest Oklahoma City. The victim was taken to a local hospital, their condition unknown. The incident happened near Southwest 23rd Street and Santa Fe Avenue after 4 p.m. This is a developing story.
OKC police looking for suspect who shot a man walking home from work
An Oklahoma City man was shot while walking home from work when a stranger approached him wearing a mask, pulled out a gun and started firing at him.
News On 6
Homeowner Hospitalized, Pets Killed In Early Morning House Fire
An Oklahoma City man is hospitalized after his home caught fire on Wednesday morning. Firefighters said while the man was able to make it out alive, three of his dogs were killed. Firefighters who arrived on scene found the man in his yard as his house burned. "It was just...
Power restored to thousands of Yukon residents
According to Oklahoma Gas and Electric, there are around 3,022 residents without power in Yukon.
News On 6
1 Injured In SE OKC Shooting
One person has been injured after a shooting near 3113 SE 51st St. in Oklahoma City Wednesday night, according to police. The victim was shot several times while on his front porch, police said. Police have not released suspect information yet. This is a developing story.
KOCO
Man dead after trailer home catches fire in rural Payne County
PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. — A man is dead after a trailer home caught fire Tuesday morning in rural Payne County. Neighbors said they came outside and saw smoke billowing from the trailer. Firefighters rushed in to help but said it was already too late. "They said it was a...
KOKI FOX 23
OKC car custom design company hired for ‘Tulsa King’
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — It looks more like a crime scene, rather than a scene from a television series. “I thought it was a scam, because we have never done any work for a film industry before, and we talked about what they needed done and it was a challenge, and they needed work done in such a short notice,” said Owner of Superior Customs Daniel Barraza.
News On 6
Bridge On NE Side Of Norman To Be Closed
A bridge on the northeast side of Norman will be closed as of 5 p.m. Thursday due to structural issues, the city's Public Works department said. In a post to normanok.gov, the city said the bridge is located between Rock Creek and Tecumseh roads. City officials said detour routes will...
News On 6
19-Year-Old Injured In Overnight Shooting In NE OKC
A 19-year-old was hospitalized late Tuesday night after suffering a gunshot wound to the arm on the northeast side of the city. According to Oklahoma City Police, the shooting happened at a home near Northeast 67th Street and Braniff Drive. Police said the victim, Daquaylyn Mitchell, answered the door and...
KOCO
Video shows intense moments suspected drunken driver crashes into Cleveland County deputy's car
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — A Cleveland County deputy is miraculously back at work days after a terrifying scare caught on camera. Lt. Ryan Graham was conducting a traffic stop along Highway 39 near Purcell when a suspected drunken driver crashed into the patrol car he was in. "Moments before...
News On 6
OCPD Warns Oklahomans About Increase In Porch Pirates During Holidays
It’s the holiday season and for many that means ordering gifts online, but before people place their orders, Oklahoma City Police are warning people that porch pirates are on the rise. OCPD is urging people to take the proper safety measures before they place their order to make sure...
okcfox.com
Norman Police Department investigating after car accident leaves two dead
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — The Norman Police Department is investigating a fatality wreck that occurred on Monday. NPD says on Monday around 1:30 p.m., a two-vehicle wreck occurred at the intersection of 60th Ave. NW and Rock Creek Rd. One driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The other...
News On 6
OHP Troopers Respond To Early-Morning Crash Along Interstate 35
Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers were called to the scene of an early-morning crash along Interstate 35 in Northeast Oklahoma City. Troopers responded to the crash near Northeast 50th Street at around 1:30 a.m. on Friday. Currently, it is unclear what caused the crash or if anyone was injured. This...
News On 6
Denied Insurance Claim Led To Deadly Shooting In NW OKC
Oklahoma City police released more information on Tuesday about a deadly shooting inside a business on the northwest side of the city. Police confirmed a Midwest City man was enraged over a denied claim and shot a woman inside an insurance agency before Robert Arnest, 65, turned the gun on himself. Arnest died at the scene and the insurance agency employee was rushed to a local hospital with a gunshot injury and remained in the intensive care unit.
KOCO
New information released about shooting at Edmond insurance agency
EDMOND, Okla. — New information has been released about a shooting and suicide at an Edmond insurance agency. A Facebook post provided a possible motive as police continue the investigation. The post was made just minutes, maybe even moments, before the attack. Police said Robert Arnest went into an...
News On 6
OTA: Transition To 'Plate-Pay' Along The Cimarron Turnpike Nears Completion
The transition to 'Plate-Pay' along the Cimarron Turnpike is nearly finished, according to the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA). The OTA says it has finished converting the US-177 interchange in Noble County this week. They say the US-64 and Stillwater spur interchanges are the only areas left before commuters can drive cashless from the Tulsa metro to Stillwater.
