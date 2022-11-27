ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News On 6

Abandoned Building Damaged In Overnight Fire in Oklahoma City

An abandoned building is damaged after a fire broke out overnight on Friday. Crews were on the scene near southwest 25th Street and South Harvey Avenue at around 12:45 a.m. Currently, it is unclear what caused the fire. This is a developing story, stay with News 9 for the latest...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Crews Respond To 5 Car Crash In NW OKC

Emergency crews responded to a five car crash in northwest Oklahoma City on Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened near NW 50th St. and Portland Ave. around 2:30 p.m. No word on any injuries at this time.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

1 Injured In SE OKC Shooting

One person has been injured after a shooting near 3113 SE 51st St. in Oklahoma City Wednesday night, according to police. The victim was shot several times while on his front porch, police said. Police have not released suspect information yet. This is a developing story.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

OKC car custom design company hired for ‘Tulsa King’

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — It looks more like a crime scene, rather than a scene from a television series. “I thought it was a scam, because we have never done any work for a film industry before, and we talked about what they needed done and it was a challenge, and they needed work done in such a short notice,” said Owner of Superior Customs Daniel Barraza.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Bridge On NE Side Of Norman To Be Closed

A bridge on the northeast side of Norman will be closed as of 5 p.m. Thursday due to structural issues, the city's Public Works department said. In a post to normanok.gov, the city said the bridge is located between Rock Creek and Tecumseh roads. City officials said detour routes will...
NORMAN, OK
News On 6

19-Year-Old Injured In Overnight Shooting In NE OKC

A 19-year-old was hospitalized late Tuesday night after suffering a gunshot wound to the arm on the northeast side of the city. According to Oklahoma City Police, the shooting happened at a home near Northeast 67th Street and Braniff Drive. Police said the victim, Daquaylyn Mitchell, answered the door and...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OHP Troopers Respond To Early-Morning Crash Along Interstate 35

Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers were called to the scene of an early-morning crash along Interstate 35 in Northeast Oklahoma City. Troopers responded to the crash near Northeast 50th Street at around 1:30 a.m. on Friday. Currently, it is unclear what caused the crash or if anyone was injured. This...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Denied Insurance Claim Led To Deadly Shooting In NW OKC

Oklahoma City police released more information on Tuesday about a deadly shooting inside a business on the northwest side of the city. Police confirmed a Midwest City man was enraged over a denied claim and shot a woman inside an insurance agency before Robert Arnest, 65, turned the gun on himself. Arnest died at the scene and the insurance agency employee was rushed to a local hospital with a gunshot injury and remained in the intensive care unit.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

New information released about shooting at Edmond insurance agency

EDMOND, Okla. — New information has been released about a shooting and suicide at an Edmond insurance agency. A Facebook post provided a possible motive as police continue the investigation. The post was made just minutes, maybe even moments, before the attack. Police said Robert Arnest went into an...
EDMOND, OK
News On 6

OTA: Transition To 'Plate-Pay' Along The Cimarron Turnpike Nears Completion

The transition to 'Plate-Pay' along the Cimarron Turnpike is nearly finished, according to the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA). The OTA says it has finished converting the US-177 interchange in Noble County this week. They say the US-64 and Stillwater spur interchanges are the only areas left before commuters can drive cashless from the Tulsa metro to Stillwater.
NOBLE COUNTY, OK

