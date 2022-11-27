ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tybee Island, GA

wtoc.com

Hinesville for the Holidays kicks off, Christmas parade on Friday

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Now that it’s December, holiday events in our area are making their return!. That includes Hinesville for the Holidays. The event kicked off at 5 p.m. with live music, vendors, and Santa!. It’s the first holiday in the remodeled Bradwell park. It’s also the...
HINESVILLE, GA
wtoc.com

Old gas station gets second life in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WTOC) - Over the past few years, a small town in Effingham County has made some big moves. Downtown Springfield taking what’s old and making it new again, again. “It’s great to see the transformation that’s happened here in downtown Springfield over the past couple of years,”...
SPRINGFIELD, GA
wtoc.com

INTERVIEW: How to stay safe during the holiday season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’re in the thick of the holiday season and as consumers approach shopping and the myriad of activities there are some important safety tips, we all should know. Rebekah Helmick from the Savannah Police Department shared some helpful tips to keep you and your loved...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Invoices show costs to clear Truman Parkway homeless camp

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been two months since a fire under a highway overpass forced the people who lived there to move out. The area looks dramatically different today than it did for decades where a homeless encampment used to be underneath the Truman Parkway at East President Street.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

How to make Bao bites

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chicken can be seasoned to be sweet, or spicy, or both. Chef Shahin Afsharian, from Plant Riverside District, is here in the kitchen this morning to show us a way to wake up chicken skewers.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Chicken Salad Chick Giving Cards

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Turn a $5 donation into $60 of savings, and help fight childhood cancer and feed the hungry, by purchasing a Chicken Salad Chick Giving Card. Ann O’Neal is the catering coordinator for Chicken Salad Chick - she is here this morning with Stephanie Brown, of America’s Second Harvest, one of the organizations benefiting from this holiday program that is already underway.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Chatham Co. delegation looks ahead to 2023 after year of booming business

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Representatives from the Coastal Empire say a lot of the focus in the year ahead will be on building around 2022′s big economic boom. The group came together with local business leaders for the Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Eggs and Issues Breakfast. WTOC caught up with three of the people representing our area in the upcoming legislative session, who all say the coming year is about our area’s expanding opportunities.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Enmarket Savannah Bridge Run this Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Enmarket Savannah Bridge Run will be this Saturday. More than 3,500 registered runners will take part in the race over the Talmadge Bridge. The Start line for the 5K and Double Pump starts on Hutchinson Island, while the 10K will be on Montgomery Street by Savannah Civic Center. The finish line is at the Intersection of Montgomery Street and W. Oglethorpe Ave.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Bethesda Academy receives donation from Oglethorpe Driving Club

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Chatham County Private School received a generous donation today. Oglethorpe Driving Club gave Bethesda Academy over $16,000. The club is a local group of Auto and Motorsports enthusiasts in the Coastal Empire who are dedicated to philanthropic endeavors. Part of the funds from the...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Memorial Health doctor says hospital is prepared for mass casualty events

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - “Better safe than sorry” is the message from the chief of trauma at Memorial Hospital after the hoax here at Savannah High. The chief said they prepare multiple times a year for mass casualty events since they are a level one trauma center. Wednesday was the first time they actually activated their mass casualty plan since the sugar refinery explosion in 2008.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Teenager shot in Savannah while campaigning for Sen. Warnock

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A teenager was shot in Savannah while campaigning for Sen. Raphael Warnock. According to the Savannah Police Department, the teen was campaigning for the senator’s runoff election on Thursday in Savannah. Around 5:35 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Hartridge Street for a shooting.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

One person injured in shooting on Hartridge and Price Streets

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police is investigating after one person was injured in a shooting on Hartridge and Price Streets. According to Savannah Police, a man is suffering from non-life threatening injuries. Police says a suspect has been located. The shooting remains under investigation.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Georgia Power installs another piece of grid improvement project

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Power is installing another piece of technology to increase reliability in Savannah. It’s part of the grid improvement project the company says they have been working on for over a decade. The smart device will make the power grid in our area more accessible...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Fort Stewart’s gates dedicated to four 3rd ID soldiers

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - This week is Marne Week for the 3rd Infantry Division at Fort Stewart, a time for the community to honor and celebrate the division’s history and legacy. Four entry points to Fort Stewart will now carry the names of four 3rd ID soldiers, each...
FORT STEWART, GA
wtoc.com

Officials believe Savannah High gunman call was a hoax

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There is currently a heavy police presence at Savannah High for unconfirmed reports of a gunman. The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System believes the call was a hoax. Savannah Mayor Van Johnson also said the call was a hoax. The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System originally...
SAVANNAH, GA

