wtoc.com
Hinesville for the Holidays kicks off, Christmas parade on Friday
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Now that it’s December, holiday events in our area are making their return!. That includes Hinesville for the Holidays. The event kicked off at 5 p.m. with live music, vendors, and Santa!. It’s the first holiday in the remodeled Bradwell park. It’s also the...
wtoc.com
Holiday events happening across the Coastal Empire & Lowcountry this weekend
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The holidays can get busy and you need to make a plan. We have a lot of events happening across the Coastal Empire and the Lowcountry. The Enmarket Savannah Bridge Run is happening Saturday and 3,500 runners are expected to participate. There are some things you...
wtoc.com
Old gas station gets second life in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WTOC) - Over the past few years, a small town in Effingham County has made some big moves. Downtown Springfield taking what’s old and making it new again, again. “It’s great to see the transformation that’s happened here in downtown Springfield over the past couple of years,”...
wtoc.com
INTERVIEW: How to stay safe during the holiday season
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’re in the thick of the holiday season and as consumers approach shopping and the myriad of activities there are some important safety tips, we all should know. Rebekah Helmick from the Savannah Police Department shared some helpful tips to keep you and your loved...
wtoc.com
Invoices show costs to clear Truman Parkway homeless camp
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been two months since a fire under a highway overpass forced the people who lived there to move out. The area looks dramatically different today than it did for decades where a homeless encampment used to be underneath the Truman Parkway at East President Street.
wtoc.com
How to make Bao bites
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chicken can be seasoned to be sweet, or spicy, or both. Chef Shahin Afsharian, from Plant Riverside District, is here in the kitchen this morning to show us a way to wake up chicken skewers.
wtoc.com
Chicken Salad Chick Giving Cards
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Turn a $5 donation into $60 of savings, and help fight childhood cancer and feed the hungry, by purchasing a Chicken Salad Chick Giving Card. Ann O’Neal is the catering coordinator for Chicken Salad Chick - she is here this morning with Stephanie Brown, of America’s Second Harvest, one of the organizations benefiting from this holiday program that is already underway.
wtoc.com
Chatham Co. delegation looks ahead to 2023 after year of booming business
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Representatives from the Coastal Empire say a lot of the focus in the year ahead will be on building around 2022′s big economic boom. The group came together with local business leaders for the Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Eggs and Issues Breakfast. WTOC caught up with three of the people representing our area in the upcoming legislative session, who all say the coming year is about our area’s expanding opportunities.
wtoc.com
Enmarket Savannah Bridge Run this Saturday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Enmarket Savannah Bridge Run will be this Saturday. More than 3,500 registered runners will take part in the race over the Talmadge Bridge. The Start line for the 5K and Double Pump starts on Hutchinson Island, while the 10K will be on Montgomery Street by Savannah Civic Center. The finish line is at the Intersection of Montgomery Street and W. Oglethorpe Ave.
wtoc.com
Work continues on red light at busy intersection in Bulloch Co.
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Drivers in one part of Bulloch County will soon have a traffic light at a very busy intersection. It comes after years of asking, and more than a year of construction. Slowly but surely, you see the pieces of the puzzle coming together to install...
wtoc.com
Savannah business offering two tickets to (Taylor Swift) paradise
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s one of the hottest items on the planet to have right now, a ticket to the Taylor Swift Eras Tour. But as we know ‘All Too Well’ they’re all sold out, unless you’re looking to spend thousands on resale. However,...
wtoc.com
Bethesda Academy receives donation from Oglethorpe Driving Club
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Chatham County Private School received a generous donation today. Oglethorpe Driving Club gave Bethesda Academy over $16,000. The club is a local group of Auto and Motorsports enthusiasts in the Coastal Empire who are dedicated to philanthropic endeavors. Part of the funds from the...
wtoc.com
‘I’m going to miss you:’ End of watch ceremony held for K9 Mac
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Deputies at the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office are mourning the loss of one their narcotics dogs. K9 Mac was given the final call earlier Tuesday after he was diagnosed with Lymphoma last week. Law enforcement agencies from across the area came together to honor K9...
wtoc.com
Memorial Health doctor says hospital is prepared for mass casualty events
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - “Better safe than sorry” is the message from the chief of trauma at Memorial Hospital after the hoax here at Savannah High. The chief said they prepare multiple times a year for mass casualty events since they are a level one trauma center. Wednesday was the first time they actually activated their mass casualty plan since the sugar refinery explosion in 2008.
wtoc.com
Teenager shot in Savannah while campaigning for Sen. Warnock
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A teenager was shot in Savannah while campaigning for Sen. Raphael Warnock. According to the Savannah Police Department, the teen was campaigning for the senator’s runoff election on Thursday in Savannah. Around 5:35 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Hartridge Street for a shooting.
wtoc.com
One person injured in shooting on Hartridge and Price Streets
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police is investigating after one person was injured in a shooting on Hartridge and Price Streets. According to Savannah Police, a man is suffering from non-life threatening injuries. Police says a suspect has been located. The shooting remains under investigation.
wtoc.com
Georgia Power installs another piece of grid improvement project
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Power is installing another piece of technology to increase reliability in Savannah. It’s part of the grid improvement project the company says they have been working on for over a decade. The smart device will make the power grid in our area more accessible...
wtoc.com
Fort Stewart’s gates dedicated to four 3rd ID soldiers
FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - This week is Marne Week for the 3rd Infantry Division at Fort Stewart, a time for the community to honor and celebrate the division’s history and legacy. Four entry points to Fort Stewart will now carry the names of four 3rd ID soldiers, each...
wtoc.com
Officials address response time concerns during active shooter hoax at Savannah High
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah leaders are responding following a hoax call that sent Savannah High into chaos yesterday. According the Savannah-Chatham County School System, Savannah Police were notified of the call at 8:36 a.m. They say a school resource officer was already inside the school and the first Savannah...
wtoc.com
Officials believe Savannah High gunman call was a hoax
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There is currently a heavy police presence at Savannah High for unconfirmed reports of a gunman. The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System believes the call was a hoax. Savannah Mayor Van Johnson also said the call was a hoax. The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System originally...
