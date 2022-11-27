ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Inquisitr.com

Angela Bassett, 64, Wows In Completely See-Through Crystal Dress

Hollywood's Angela Bassett is the epitome of style and ageless beauty. With many decades channeled into her career, the star has earned her rightful place as a film legend. When Bassett is not enthralling fans with her acting expertise, she captivates her slew of admirers with her selective high taste in fashion. The star actress was in attendance at the just concluded Governors Awards occasion, and she made sure to remind fans that be it style or sensation, she's still got it all!
HollywoodLife

Nicki Aycox Dead: ‘Supernatural’ Star Sadly Dies At 47

Supernatural actress Nicki Aycox died at 47 years old on November 16. Her sister-in-law, Susan Raab Ceklosky, confirmed the news the following day on Facebook. “My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented, and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side,” Susan wrote. “Nicki and Matt had a wonderful life together in California. She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her,” Susan added. Her tribute featured beautiful photos of Nicki with her loved ones.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

James Cameron Says ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Is In “The Worst Business Case In Movie History” To Be Profitable

James Cameron is setting expectations for how much Avatar: The Way of Water would have to make in order to break even. The film director recently opened up to GQ and said that the long-awaited Avatar sequel was “very f***ing” expensive to make and it “was the worst business case in movie history.” “You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history,” Cameron said about returning a profit on the film. “That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.” The original Avatar film was released in 2009 and according to IMDB Pro, it had a budget of $237 million and...
hypebeast.com

Samuel L. Jackson Speaks on Quentin Tarantino's Marvel Movie Stars Comments

Quentin Tarantino has sparked a lot of conversation lately with his claims that Marvel actors are “not movie stars.”. Samuel L. Jackson, who plays Nick Fury in the MCU and a frequent collaborator of Tarantino has now addressed the director’s recent comments on an episode of The View. Entertainment Weekly reports, that Jackson challenges Tarantino’s comments stating,
TMZ.com

Metro Boomin Drops Album Movie with Morgan Freeman, Young Thug

Metro Boomin is treating his upcoming album "Heroes & Villains" like a movie premiere -- and he's got quite the blockbuster cast ensemble for his new short film!!!. Staged in Superman's hometown of "Metropolis," the "Heroes & Villains" mini-movie stars Morgan Freeman as Lucius Fox the trusty narrator, LaKeith Stanfield as a deranged driver of a flame-throwing truck.
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Hudson & Common Fuel Romance Rumors As He Picks Her Up From Her Talk Show

EGOT-winner Jennifer Hudson, 41, has been rumored to be dating Just Wright actor Common, 50, for a few months now, per Radar Online. However, the two further propelled the romance rumors when the talk show host was spotted hopping into Common’s car after taping her show on Sunday evening (see PHOTOS HERE). The Dream Girls star sported a cozy, yet chic, ensemble that included a dark hoodie and leggings. JHud also accessorized her look with a pair of on-trend boots. Common, for his part, rocked a similarly casual look with a grey hoodie and a pair of light jeans.
People

Evan Rachel Wood Didn't Know How to Tell Son, 9, His Mom 'Makes Out with Harry Potter' in New Film

"You can't watch mom make out with Harry Potter," she joked during her appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers Evan Rachel Wood is sharing the hilarious reason she didn't let her son visit her on the set of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the actress, 35, shared that her 9-year-old son was excited to learn she was working with Harry Potter alum Daniel Radcliffe on the film. "We watched all the Harry Potter films together and I told him I was working with Daniel Radcliffe and...
HipHopDX.com

Lil Wayne’s Daughter Reginae Carter Shows Off Rap Skills, Spits Her Favorite Weezy Verse

Exclusive - Lil Wayne‘s daughter Reginae Carter has always been a huge supporter of her famous father, but there’s one verse in particular that really stands out to her. On the carpet at the 2022 Soul Train Awards, HipHopDX‘s Jeremy Hecht linked up with the oldest of the Carter kids and asked her to spit her favorite Weezy bars.
Black Enterprise

Didn’t See That Coming—Rapper T.I.’s Son Messiah Harris Makes Debut as Blues Country Artist

Another one of T.I.‘s sons is following in his musical footsteps. Messiah Harris took fans for a loop when he debuted as a country blues artist. Messiah, 22, performed at the Vinyl in Center Stage Atlanta over the weekend and shocked fans when he introduced attendees to his new musical persona, “Buddy Red.” Messiah posted an Instagram clip showing himself stringing away at the guitar during his live performance.
ATLANTA, GA
OK! Magazine

Kim Kardashian Feels 'Helpless' As Parents Want Kanye West Banned From Kids' Soccer Games

Despite trying her best, Kim Kardashian cannot avoid catching flak from her ex-husband Kanye West's terrible behavior. After the disgraced rapper had a complete meltdown at their son Saint's soccer game and has continued his horrifying antisemitic remarks, other parents are pressuring The Kardashians star to ban her former spouse from attending their children's matches going forward.

