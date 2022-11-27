Read full article on original website
Angela Bassett, 64, Wows In Completely See-Through Crystal Dress
Hollywood's Angela Bassett is the epitome of style and ageless beauty. With many decades channeled into her career, the star has earned her rightful place as a film legend. When Bassett is not enthralling fans with her acting expertise, she captivates her slew of admirers with her selective high taste in fashion. The star actress was in attendance at the just concluded Governors Awards occasion, and she made sure to remind fans that be it style or sensation, she's still got it all!
Nicki Aycox Dead: ‘Supernatural’ Star Sadly Dies At 47
Supernatural actress Nicki Aycox died at 47 years old on November 16. Her sister-in-law, Susan Raab Ceklosky, confirmed the news the following day on Facebook. “My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented, and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side,” Susan wrote. “Nicki and Matt had a wonderful life together in California. She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her,” Susan added. Her tribute featured beautiful photos of Nicki with her loved ones.
James Cameron Says ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Is In “The Worst Business Case In Movie History” To Be Profitable
James Cameron is setting expectations for how much Avatar: The Way of Water would have to make in order to break even. The film director recently opened up to GQ and said that the long-awaited Avatar sequel was “very f***ing” expensive to make and it “was the worst business case in movie history.” “You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history,” Cameron said about returning a profit on the film. “That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.” The original Avatar film was released in 2009 and according to IMDB Pro, it had a budget of $237 million and...
Samuel L. Jackson Speaks on Quentin Tarantino's Marvel Movie Stars Comments
Quentin Tarantino has sparked a lot of conversation lately with his claims that Marvel actors are “not movie stars.”. Samuel L. Jackson, who plays Nick Fury in the MCU and a frequent collaborator of Tarantino has now addressed the director’s recent comments on an episode of The View. Entertainment Weekly reports, that Jackson challenges Tarantino’s comments stating,
Metro Boomin Drops Album Movie with Morgan Freeman, Young Thug
Metro Boomin is treating his upcoming album "Heroes & Villains" like a movie premiere -- and he's got quite the blockbuster cast ensemble for his new short film!!!. Staged in Superman's hometown of "Metropolis," the "Heroes & Villains" mini-movie stars Morgan Freeman as Lucius Fox the trusty narrator, LaKeith Stanfield as a deranged driver of a flame-throwing truck.
Nick Cannon Confirms Baby No. 11 in Must-See Photoshoot with Pregnant Alyssa Scott
Watch: Nick Cannon Poses for Maternity Shoot With Alyssa Scott. We're going to need a big lens for this big family announcement. Less than two weeks after revealing her pregnancy, Alyssa Scott appeared to confirm she was expecting her second child with Nick Cannon after sharing photos of their maternity photo shoot.
Nia Long Posts Pic of Her in ‘New Places and Spaces’ After Fiancé’s Alleged Affair
It’s been a tumultuous year for movie star Nia Long after her longtime relationship with Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka came to a screeching halt when it was revealed he was having an affair with a coworker. But as it appears, the Love Jones actress is starting a new chapter.
Oprah Winfrey Once Said That Terrence Howard Misbehaved During Their Love Scene in ‘The Butler’
Oprah Winfrey and Terrence Howard had an interesting time together when the two had to do a love scene for ‘The Butler’.
Zoe Saldaña Said a Producer Once Told Her ‘I Hired You to Look Good in Your Underwear Holding a Gun’
Here's a look at sexism Zoe Saldaña has dealt with in her acting career, including one standout moment where a producer only wanted her to 'look good in your underwear'.
John Leguizamo calls Steven Seagal a 'horrible human' and said he based his 'washed up' character in 'The Menu' on him
Leguizamo once said watching Steven Seagal film his death scenes in "Executive Decision" was a "fantasy" in a 2012 interview with the AV Club.
Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga Not Thrilled To Be Working Together In ‘Joker 2’, Rumors Claim
Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga are teaming up in Joker 2, but there are whispers that they are not excited to be working together again. According to National Enquirer, Cooper has some negative feelings toward Gaga especially because the latter is flaky.
Christina Aguilera Welcomes Cameras Into Personal and Professional Life for ‘Intimate’ Documentary
Lights, camera, action: Christina Aguilera will be the subject of a forthcoming documentary spanning her life story both personally and professionally. Produced by TIME Studios and Roc Nation, the film will be helmed by Val director Ting Poo. Xtina cracked open a vault of archival footage for the documentary in...
Jennifer Hudson & Common Fuel Romance Rumors As He Picks Her Up From Her Talk Show
EGOT-winner Jennifer Hudson, 41, has been rumored to be dating Just Wright actor Common, 50, for a few months now, per Radar Online. However, the two further propelled the romance rumors when the talk show host was spotted hopping into Common’s car after taping her show on Sunday evening (see PHOTOS HERE). The Dream Girls star sported a cozy, yet chic, ensemble that included a dark hoodie and leggings. JHud also accessorized her look with a pair of on-trend boots. Common, for his part, rocked a similarly casual look with a grey hoodie and a pair of light jeans.
Nick Cannon’s Photos With His 11 Children Over the Years: Family Album
Nick Cannon’s cuties! The Masked Singer host is the father of ten children. The All That alum became a dad in April 2011 when he and his then-wife, Mariah Carey, welcomed twins Morocco and Monroe. Three years later, Cannon and the Grammy winner called it quits. The California native moved on with Brittany Bell, and […]
Woman Who Witnessed Pop Smoke's Murder Recalls The Rapper's Last Words
It's been nearly three years since he passed away.
Evan Rachel Wood Didn't Know How to Tell Son, 9, His Mom 'Makes Out with Harry Potter' in New Film
"You can't watch mom make out with Harry Potter," she joked during her appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers Evan Rachel Wood is sharing the hilarious reason she didn't let her son visit her on the set of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the actress, 35, shared that her 9-year-old son was excited to learn she was working with Harry Potter alum Daniel Radcliffe on the film. "We watched all the Harry Potter films together and I told him I was working with Daniel Radcliffe and...
Lil Wayne’s Daughter Reginae Carter Shows Off Rap Skills, Spits Her Favorite Weezy Verse
Exclusive - Lil Wayne‘s daughter Reginae Carter has always been a huge supporter of her famous father, but there’s one verse in particular that really stands out to her. On the carpet at the 2022 Soul Train Awards, HipHopDX‘s Jeremy Hecht linked up with the oldest of the Carter kids and asked her to spit her favorite Weezy bars.
Didn’t See That Coming—Rapper T.I.’s Son Messiah Harris Makes Debut as Blues Country Artist
Another one of T.I.‘s sons is following in his musical footsteps. Messiah Harris took fans for a loop when he debuted as a country blues artist. Messiah, 22, performed at the Vinyl in Center Stage Atlanta over the weekend and shocked fans when he introduced attendees to his new musical persona, “Buddy Red.” Messiah posted an Instagram clip showing himself stringing away at the guitar during his live performance.
Kim Kardashian Feels 'Helpless' As Parents Want Kanye West Banned From Kids' Soccer Games
Despite trying her best, Kim Kardashian cannot avoid catching flak from her ex-husband Kanye West's terrible behavior. After the disgraced rapper had a complete meltdown at their son Saint's soccer game and has continued his horrifying antisemitic remarks, other parents are pressuring The Kardashians star to ban her former spouse from attending their children's matches going forward.
George Lopez Needed “Trauma Therapy” After Seeing Daughter Twerk Upside-Down
George Lopez can admit that his relationship with daughter Mayan Lopez has been rocky, as the pair attended “trauma therapy” together after the comic came across a video of his baby girl twerking upside down on TikTok. “I was divorced and then Mayan and I didn’t talk for...
