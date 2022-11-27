ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elsmere, KY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Fox 19

Woman charged in death of 3-year-old Cincinnati boy

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is charged Thursday in the death of a child in Avondale. It happened around 12:01 a.m. at a residence in the 800 block of Ridgeway Avenue, per CPD. District Four officers found 3-year-old Jayden Krebs unresponsive. EMS immediately transported him to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Victim recounts West End double-shooting with critical injuries

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are searching for the suspect who pulled the trigger in a double-shooting in the West End Sunday. It happened around 8 p.m. on Linn Streets. Two people were injured. A 24-year-old victim spoke on the condition of anonymity Thursday after learning the other victim remains in critical condition.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati mother arrested in 3-year-old’s death heads to court

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 27-year-old mother charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of her 3-year-old son will face a judge Friday morning. Molly Krebs of Avondale is held without bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center. The Cincinnati Police Department Homicide Unit arrested her Thursday with the assistance of...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Bond set at $750K for Cincinnati mother charged with death of 3-year-old son

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bond was set at $750,000 Friday morning for a Cincinnati mother charged with the death of her 3-year-old son. Molly Krebs, 27, of Avondale, faces one count each of involuntary manslaughter and child endangering. The Cincinnati Police Department Homicide Unit arrested her Thursday with the assistance of...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Shooting victim shows up at Green Township hospital

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Green Township police are investigating after a gunshot victim showed up at a hospital early Thursday. It happened about 5 a.m. at Mercy Hospital West off Interstate 74 and North Bend Road in Green Township. Police responded to the hospital for a report of a...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Thieves steal homeless woman's tent while she's at work

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) – A homeless woman working two jobs returned from work to find her tent, and all its contents, had been stolen. Kelli Spray said she and her fiancé have been camping at various points along the Ohio River since losing their home in April. “It...
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Suspect indicted on murder charges, court docs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was indicted on murder charges after he allegedly shot someone in College Hill three months ago. Antonio Poellnitz, 34, is accused of shooting and killing 23-year-old Landen McIntosh on Aug. 27 at a Sunoco gas station, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Police had been...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Teen arrested after bringing loaded gun to Hamilton school: Court docs

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A 16-year-old is facing charges after he allegedly brought a loaded gun to Hamilton High School Wednesday. The teen was found carrying a 380 semi-auto weapon by the school’s principal, according to the arrest report from the Hamilton Police Department. Police said the gun was...
HAMILTON, OH
Fox 19

Car crashes into Woodward High School

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A car crashed into Woodward High School in Bond Hill so hard overnight, the engine flew into the hallway and one person is in the hospital, Cincinnati police say. Power was knocked out to the building when it happened around 1 a.m. off Reading Road. Police say...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Homicide victim identified after body found in Miami Township

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A homicide victim has been identified more than two weeks after her body was found. Amanda Witschger, 24, was found dead along the side of Miamiview Drive on Nov. 10, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says it was difficult...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Police seek help to identify suspect, vehicle in shooting

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police are seeking help to identify and locate an alleged suspect who exchanged gunfire with subjects in a vehicle in downtown Cincinnati. According to a press release, last Monday afternoon, at 1820 Walnut Street, people in a vehicle exchanged gunfire with a suspect walking on the street. The vehicle was struck.
CINCINNATI, OH

