Fox 19
Woman charged in death of 3-year-old Cincinnati boy
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is charged Thursday in the death of a child in Avondale. It happened around 12:01 a.m. at a residence in the 800 block of Ridgeway Avenue, per CPD. District Four officers found 3-year-old Jayden Krebs unresponsive. EMS immediately transported him to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical...
Fox 19
Victim recounts West End double-shooting with critical injuries
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are searching for the suspect who pulled the trigger in a double-shooting in the West End Sunday. It happened around 8 p.m. on Linn Streets. Two people were injured. A 24-year-old victim spoke on the condition of anonymity Thursday after learning the other victim remains in critical condition.
Fox 19
Fox 19
Fox 19
North College Hill police release photo of SUV possibly involved in homicide
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A homicide investigation is underway after a man was killed on Nov. 26 in North College Hill. Maurice Searcy, 32, was shot multiple times around 8 p.m. while he walked to his vehicle on Sundale Avenue, according to the North College Hill Police Department. Police suspect a...
Fox 19
Police investigate after shooting victim shows up at Green Twp hospital
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Police in Green Township and Cincinnati are investigating after a gunshot victim showed up at a hospital early Thursday. It happened about 5 a.m. at Mercy Hospital West off Interstate 74 and North Bend Road in Green Township. Police responded to the hospital for a...
linknky.com
Newport police not releasing name of person arrested in shooting of 18-year-old
A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting of an 18-year-old in Newport this October. The Newport Police Department say they made the arrest on Nov. 30 at a Covington residence without incident. The shooting occurred on Oct. 23 at 10th Street and Central Avenue, per the Newport...
Fox 19
WKRC
Thieves steal homeless woman's tent while she's at work
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) – A homeless woman working two jobs returned from work to find her tent, and all its contents, had been stolen. Kelli Spray said she and her fiancé have been camping at various points along the Ohio River since losing their home in April. “It...
Fox 19
Cincinnati murder suspect, alleged fentanyl trafficker arrested in Miami, Florida
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man wanted on a murder charge out of Cincinnati who allegedly caused a SWAT standoff at a downtown garage last month is behind bars. He was arrested in Miami, Florida, according to Cincinnati police. Jvonnie Chandler, 26, had outstanding warrants on a fentanyl trafficking indictment in...
Fox 19
Family sues Children’s Home, Kentucky in 9-year-old boy’s drowning
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky, some of its employees, the state oversight agency and the state of Kentucky itself all negligently caused the death of one of its residents, a 9-year-old boy, a lawsuit says. Ian Sousis escaped the facility multiple times before he...
Fox 19
Suspect indicted on murder charges, court docs
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was indicted on murder charges after he allegedly shot someone in College Hill three months ago. Antonio Poellnitz, 34, is accused of shooting and killing 23-year-old Landen McIntosh on Aug. 27 at a Sunoco gas station, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Police had been...
Fox 19
Juvenile won’t face charges after making false claim of shooter at Winton Woods school
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - No charges will be filed against a juvenile who allegedly called 911 saying there was a shooter at Winton Woods High School. The Forest Park Police Department said the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office will not seek criminal charges against the female juvenile due to her “very young age.”
Fox 19
Teen arrested after bringing loaded gun to Hamilton school: Court docs
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A 16-year-old is facing charges after he allegedly brought a loaded gun to Hamilton High School Wednesday. The teen was found carrying a 380 semi-auto weapon by the school’s principal, according to the arrest report from the Hamilton Police Department. Police said the gun was...
Video shows police confront theft suspects at store, department to increase patrols this season
MIAMI TOWNSHIP — “Tis the season for blatant theft offenses from our area department stores,” an area police department wrote on social media. Miami Township Police Department said this holiday season officers will proactively patrol neighborhoods and business areas in the hopes prevent thefts. The department shared...
Fox 19
Fox 19
Homicide victim identified after body found in Miami Township
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A homicide victim has been identified more than two weeks after her body was found. Amanda Witschger, 24, was found dead along the side of Miamiview Drive on Nov. 10, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says it was difficult...
Car smashes into Woodward High School, engine lands in hallway
Around 1 a.m. Thursday, police said a car was traveling north on Reading Road when the driver lost control, came through the parking lot of the school and crashed through a door.
One person is dead after crashing car into Colerain Twp gas station
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP — One person is dead after crashing into a Shell gas station near the intersection of Colerain Avenue and Banning Road Wednesday night, according to our news partners at WCPO. Around 10 p.m., the crash shut down Colerain Avenue as police responded to the scene, WCPO said.
WKRC
Police seek help to identify suspect, vehicle in shooting
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police are seeking help to identify and locate an alleged suspect who exchanged gunfire with subjects in a vehicle in downtown Cincinnati. According to a press release, last Monday afternoon, at 1820 Walnut Street, people in a vehicle exchanged gunfire with a suspect walking on the street. The vehicle was struck.
