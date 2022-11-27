Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
The richest person in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
Three dead following boating accident in OklahomaLimitless Production Group LLCGuthrie, OK
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childR.A. HeimOklahoma City, OK
Judge rules in Oklahoma Turnpike Authority Open Meeting Act violation trial
The latest battle between the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) and residents against the OTA's expansion plan has come to a close in a Cleveland County court room Thursday.
Neighbors outraged over OKC rental property operating without required license for over a year
In the last year, northwest Oklahoma City neighbors have noticed dozens of news faces coming and going on one property without a clue why.
Veteran tiny homes project has residents concerned
A debate is unfolding in a historic northeast Oklahoma City neighborhood over a proposed residential project for homeless veterans.
KFOR
Tracking Arctic Front moving south across Oklahoma!
Good Morning Oklahoma! Tracking a strong cold front. As you can see from this hour by hour temp forecast for OKC our high temp occurs around 1 PM with falling temps by afternoon and evening! You can expect strong shifting winds from SW to N but no precipitation expected with front. For OKC the cold front hits about 1 PM with winds shifting north and falling temps this afternoon. High near 63 with temps dropping into 30s after 7 PM. The wind chill will be a factor tonight!
‘That license was obtained for that farm through fraud,’ Second arrest made in connection to quadruple execution on marijuana farm
The investigation into the four execution-style murders at a marijuana farm is growing in a game of connect-the-dots.
news9.com
1 Injured In SE OKC Shooting
One person has been injured after a shooting near 3113 SE 51st St. in Oklahoma City Wednesday night, according to police. The victim was shot several times while on his front porch, police said. Police have not released suspect information yet. This is a developing story.
okctalk.com
Tesla looking at Native American land to bypass sales bans
Oklahoma has laws that ban direct-to-consumer automobile sales which have stopped Tesla from opening a dealership in the state. There are currently Tesla service centers in both Oklahoma City and Tulsa but they are prohibited from selling cars. However, the popular electric vehicle manufacturer has found a workaround in New...
Which Bowl Will Oklahoma Play in? Here are the Latest Projections
Here's where all the major news outlets have the Sooners slotted during bowl season.
Unused items from The Canton at Classen Curve available for auction
The Canton at Classen Curve will have unused items available for auction after the luxury apartment complex caught fire earlier in 2022.
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that will keep you coming back for more, because their food is absolutely delicious.
news9.com
Man Shot 5 Times While Walking Home From Work In SE Oklahoma City
An Oklahoma City man was walking home from work Wednesday night when he was ambushed with gunfire. Police are looking for the suspect who took off on foot in the area of Southeast 51st and Bryant Avenue. The 30-year-old victim told police he tried to take cover by running into...
The dirty black market marijuana operations in Oklahoma
The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is addressing violence at marijuana operations in the state and sharing their broader efforts to fight foreign nationals doing dirty business in Oklahoma. This comes after a gunman executed four people at a marijuana grow farm in Northwest Kingfisher County Sunday evening.
news9.com
OU Close To Developing New Football Facility
The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents have moved closer to building a new football operations facility for the Sooner football team. The new facility would be located adjacent to the Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, and officials will soon work with a consultant to develop what the facility would look like.
wdnonline.com
Son of governor, others offered deferred prosecution
John Andrew Stitt, the 20-year-old son of Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, and three other minors caught in possession of alcohol have been sent a letter by the Logan County District Attorney’s Office offering participation in a deferred prosecution program which involves community service, fee payment and potential revocation if terms of the program are not met or if participants violate the law again during the program period.
travelawaits.com
My 7 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Oklahoma City
When people think about Oklahoma City, they might envision scenes of the Wild West, dry and deserted areas, and oil derricks dotting the landscape, but the city is nothing like that. OKC has evolved over the last several decades into a thriving metropolis with a diverse population, a rich culture, and a robust food scene. Yes, you read that right. Oklahoma City’s restaurants are thriving, constantly reinventing what diners can expect to find in the land of wheat and cattle.
OKCPD responds to reported shooting at business near Edmond
Police are investigating a deadly shooting in northwest Oklahoma City Monday.
News On 6
Penn Square Mall Reopened Following Commercial Fire
Oklahoma City Fire crews are investigating what sparked a fire Sunday at the Penn Square Mall in Oklahoma City. Firefighters say they received a call about smoke coming from the food court's roof. The three-alarm commercial fire forced shoppers and workers to leave the mall during a busy day for...
OCPD: Shooter Killed, Victim Injured In Edmond Shooting
The Oklahoma City Police Department responded to a deadly shooting just outside city limits on Monday afternoon. The shooting happened at a business just north of Northwest 150th Street near North May Avenue in Edmond. Authorities said the alleged shooter is dead and a victim suffered non-life threatening injuries. This...
Uber Eats driver and son robbed of delivery, shot at in OKC
Oklahoma City police want to find the person responsible for robbing an Uber Eats driver of his food delivery Tuesday night, then firing shots at the delivery driver’s SUV. Anthony Placker and his 12-year-old son were narrowly missed by the gunfire.
news9.com
Crews Respond To 5 Car Crash In NW OKC
Emergency crews responded to a five car crash in northwest Oklahoma City on Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened near NW 50th St. and Portland Ave. around 2:30 p.m. No word on any injuries at this time.
