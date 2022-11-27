ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFOR

Tracking Arctic Front moving south across Oklahoma!

Good Morning Oklahoma! Tracking a strong cold front. As you can see from this hour by hour temp forecast for OKC our high temp occurs around 1 PM with falling temps by afternoon and evening! You can expect strong shifting winds from SW to N but no precipitation expected with front. For OKC the cold front hits about 1 PM with winds shifting north and falling temps this afternoon. High near 63 with temps dropping into 30s after 7 PM. The wind chill will be a factor tonight!
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

1 Injured In SE OKC Shooting

One person has been injured after a shooting near 3113 SE 51st St. in Oklahoma City Wednesday night, according to police. The victim was shot several times while on his front porch, police said. Police have not released suspect information yet. This is a developing story.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okctalk.com

Tesla looking at Native American land to bypass sales bans

Oklahoma has laws that ban direct-to-consumer automobile sales which have stopped Tesla from opening a dealership in the state. There are currently Tesla service centers in both Oklahoma City and Tulsa but they are prohibited from selling cars. However, the popular electric vehicle manufacturer has found a workaround in New...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that will keep you coming back for more, because their food is absolutely delicious.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

The dirty black market marijuana operations in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is addressing violence at marijuana operations in the state and sharing their broader efforts to fight foreign nationals doing dirty business in Oklahoma. This comes after a gunman executed four people at a marijuana grow farm in Northwest Kingfisher County Sunday evening.
KINGFISHER COUNTY, OK
news9.com

OU Close To Developing New Football Facility

The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents have moved closer to building a new football operations facility for the Sooner football team. The new facility would be located adjacent to the Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, and officials will soon work with a consultant to develop what the facility would look like.
NORMAN, OK
wdnonline.com

Son of governor, others offered deferred prosecution

John Andrew Stitt, the 20-year-old son of Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, and three other minors caught in possession of alcohol have been sent a letter by the Logan County District Attorney’s Office offering participation in a deferred prosecution program which involves community service, fee payment and potential revocation if terms of the program are not met or if participants violate the law again during the program period.
OKLAHOMA STATE
travelawaits.com

My 7 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Oklahoma City

When people think about Oklahoma City, they might envision scenes of the Wild West, dry and deserted areas, and oil derricks dotting the landscape, but the city is nothing like that. OKC has evolved over the last several decades into a thriving metropolis with a diverse population, a rich culture, and a robust food scene. Yes, you read that right. Oklahoma City’s restaurants are thriving, constantly reinventing what diners can expect to find in the land of wheat and cattle.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Penn Square Mall Reopened Following Commercial Fire

Oklahoma City Fire crews are investigating what sparked a fire Sunday at the Penn Square Mall in Oklahoma City. Firefighters say they received a call about smoke coming from the food court's roof. The three-alarm commercial fire forced shoppers and workers to leave the mall during a busy day for...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Crews Respond To 5 Car Crash In NW OKC

Emergency crews responded to a five car crash in northwest Oklahoma City on Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened near NW 50th St. and Portland Ave. around 2:30 p.m. No word on any injuries at this time.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy