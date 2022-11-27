Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
The richest person in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Three dead following boating accident in OklahomaLimitless Production Group LLCGuthrie, OK
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childR.A. HeimOklahoma City, OK
Related
Fire Crews Battle NW OKC House Fire
Fire crews responded to the scene of a house fire Wednesday evening in northwest Oklahoma City. The home is located near North Pennsylvania Avenue and West Hefner Road. According to OKCFD, the fire has been contained and the department will be hitting hot spots. No injuries were reported.
news9.com
Crews Respond To 5 Car Crash In NW OKC
Emergency crews responded to a five car crash in northwest Oklahoma City on Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened near NW 50th St. and Portland Ave. around 2:30 p.m. No word on any injuries at this time.
news9.com
Man Shot 5 Times While Walking Home From Work In SE Oklahoma City
An Oklahoma City man was walking home from work Wednesday night when he was ambushed with gunfire. Police are looking for the suspect who took off on foot in the area of Southeast 51st and Bryant Avenue. The 30-year-old victim told police he tried to take cover by running into...
news9.com
1 Injured In SE OKC Shooting
One person has been injured after a shooting near 3113 SE 51st St. in Oklahoma City Wednesday night, according to police. The victim was shot several times while on his front porch, police said. Police have not released suspect information yet. This is a developing story.
Man Injured In Early-Morning Shooting In NE Oklahoma City
Police are investigating after a person was injured in an early-morning shooting in Northeast Oklahoma City on Thursday. According to Oklahoma City Police (OKCPD), the shooting happened around 2 a.m. near Northwest 39th Street and North Tulsa Avenue. Police say officers originally responded to a call about a victim who...
KOCO
Person hit multiple times in shooting in Oklahoma City, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was hit multiple times in a shooting Wednesday night in Oklahoma City, police said. Police responded to a scene on Southeast 51st Street where a caller reported a drive-by shooting. Officials told KOCO 5 that a person was on the front porch and was...
okcfox.com
Norman Police Department investigating after car accident leaves two dead
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — The Norman Police Department is investigating a fatality wreck that occurred on Monday. NPD says on Monday around 1:30 p.m., a two-vehicle wreck occurred at the intersection of 60th Ave. NW and Rock Creek Rd. One driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The other...
news9.com
Penn Square Mall Reopened Following Commercial Fire
Oklahoma City Fire crews are investigating what sparked a fire Sunday at the Penn Square Mall in Oklahoma City. Firefighters say they received a call about smoke coming from the food court's roof. The three-alarm commercial fire forced shoppers and workers to leave the mall during a busy day for...
news9.com
Lanes Reopen After Turner Turnpike Crash Near Wellston
The eastbound lanes of Turner Turnpike has been reopened following a crash that happened at around 10 a.m. near Wellston. Authorities said there are no injuries, but a truck hauling a crane is involved in the crash. Crews were on scene cleaning a fuel spill, according to the Oklahoma Highway...
Police Identify Suspect In NW OKC Valentine's Day Double Homicide
An Oklahoma City double homicide on Valentine’s Day that went cold now has answers. Investigators recently identified 51-year-old David Shatswell as the alleged killer. Police did not have to search long for Shatswell. They said he has a lengthy criminal history and has been locked up in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections custody since September for a firearms conviction. Shatswell faces two charges of first-degree murder.
KOCO
17-year-old attacks gas station clerk in Stillwater while stealing alcohol
STILLWATER, Okla. — It was a scary day Sunday after a 17-year-old tried to steal alcohol from a Stillwater gas station. Instead of running away, the 17-year-old attacked the clerk while his friends surrounded the convenience store. The owner saw the teen grabbing alcohol and bolting out the back door without paying.
news9.com
3 Killed In Crash Along US-281 In Caddo County
Three people are dead following a crash in Caddo County, just north of Gracemont on Wednesday, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers. Troopers say 27-year-old Antoinette Evilsizor was driving southbound along US-281 on Wednesday when she crossed the center line and hit a car that was traveling northbound. Troopers...
Norman Police Investigating Cause Of Deadly Crash; 2 Killed
The Norman Police Department is investigating into the cause of a deadly crash that happened Monday afternoon in Norman. Police said the crash happened at around 1:30 p.m. near 60th Avenue and Rock Creek Road. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and another person later died at the...
OKCPD body camera: Suspect found under bed, pointing pistol before deadly officer-involved shooting
The Oklahoma City Police Department has released body camera footage from a deadly officer-involved shooting in rural Oklahoma County earlier this month.
okcfox.com
Stillwater police looking for man involved in burglary
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — Stillwater police are asking the public for their help in identifying a man involved in a burglary. On Sunday, Nov. 27, Stillwater police responded to a call about a burglary. The burglary occurred some time between Nov. 17 and Nov. 27 when the victim was out of town.
okcfox.com
18-year-old killed in fatal crash in Cleveland County
NORMAN (KOKH) - Emergency crews responded to a fatal crash on Saturday that left a teenager dead near Norman. Officials say 18-year-old Tarajiah Gardner of Oklahoma City was killed in a crash on I-35 northbound at N Flood Avenue. Gardner was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and another...
Nicoma Park vehicle pursuit at NE 23rd & Henney end in crash
Nicoma Park police department say earlier this evening it's officers went on a pursuit chase with a vehicle at NE 23rd and Henney. The vehicle crashed out in Nicoma Park and went upside down in a ditch with 3 people inside.
Experience A Drive On Oklahoma’s Lawless Autobahn Highway
There is a running joke that Oklahoma drivers take things a little on the slow side. While it may be true in most parts of the state, there is one stretch of highway that far exceeds any idea of safe or responsible travel. It is considered Oklahoma's lawless Autobahn highway.
OCPD Identified Suspect Shot, Killed In NW OKC Robbery
The Oklahoma City Police Department released the information of a robbery suspect shot and killed by a security guard last week. OCPD responded to an armed robbery call Thanksgiving Day on the Northwest Expressway near North MacArthur Boulevard. Police said 75-year-old Wayne Zettlemoyer entered a dispensary at this location armed...
KFOR
Tracking Arctic Front moving south across Oklahoma!
Good Morning Oklahoma! Tracking a strong cold front. As you can see from this hour by hour temp forecast for OKC our high temp occurs around 1 PM with falling temps by afternoon and evening! You can expect strong shifting winds from SW to N but no precipitation expected with front. For OKC the cold front hits about 1 PM with winds shifting north and falling temps this afternoon. High near 63 with temps dropping into 30s after 7 PM. The wind chill will be a factor tonight!
Comments / 0