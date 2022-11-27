ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

news9.com

Crews Respond To 5 Car Crash In NW OKC

Emergency crews responded to a five car crash in northwest Oklahoma City on Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened near NW 50th St. and Portland Ave. around 2:30 p.m. No word on any injuries at this time.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

1 Injured In SE OKC Shooting

One person has been injured after a shooting near 3113 SE 51st St. in Oklahoma City Wednesday night, according to police. The victim was shot several times while on his front porch, police said. Police have not released suspect information yet. This is a developing story.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Penn Square Mall Reopened Following Commercial Fire

Oklahoma City Fire crews are investigating what sparked a fire Sunday at the Penn Square Mall in Oklahoma City. Firefighters say they received a call about smoke coming from the food court's roof. The three-alarm commercial fire forced shoppers and workers to leave the mall during a busy day for...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Lanes Reopen After Turner Turnpike Crash Near Wellston

The eastbound lanes of Turner Turnpike has been reopened following a crash that happened at around 10 a.m. near Wellston. Authorities said there are no injuries, but a truck hauling a crane is involved in the crash. Crews were on scene cleaning a fuel spill, according to the Oklahoma Highway...
WELLSTON, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Police Identify Suspect In NW OKC Valentine's Day Double Homicide

An Oklahoma City double homicide on Valentine’s Day that went cold now has answers. Investigators recently identified 51-year-old David Shatswell as the alleged killer. Police did not have to search long for Shatswell. They said he has a lengthy criminal history and has been locked up in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections custody since September for a firearms conviction. Shatswell faces two charges of first-degree murder.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

3 Killed In Crash Along US-281 In Caddo County

Three people are dead following a crash in Caddo County, just north of Gracemont on Wednesday, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers. Troopers say 27-year-old Antoinette Evilsizor was driving southbound along US-281 on Wednesday when she crossed the center line and hit a car that was traveling northbound. Troopers...
CADDO COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

Stillwater police looking for man involved in burglary

STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — Stillwater police are asking the public for their help in identifying a man involved in a burglary. On Sunday, Nov. 27, Stillwater police responded to a call about a burglary. The burglary occurred some time between Nov. 17 and Nov. 27 when the victim was out of town.
STILLWATER, OK
okcfox.com

18-year-old killed in fatal crash in Cleveland County

NORMAN (KOKH) - Emergency crews responded to a fatal crash on Saturday that left a teenager dead near Norman. Officials say 18-year-old Tarajiah Gardner of Oklahoma City was killed in a crash on I-35 northbound at N Flood Avenue. Gardner was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and another...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
KFOR

Tracking Arctic Front moving south across Oklahoma!

Good Morning Oklahoma! Tracking a strong cold front. As you can see from this hour by hour temp forecast for OKC our high temp occurs around 1 PM with falling temps by afternoon and evening! You can expect strong shifting winds from SW to N but no precipitation expected with front. For OKC the cold front hits about 1 PM with winds shifting north and falling temps this afternoon. High near 63 with temps dropping into 30s after 7 PM. The wind chill will be a factor tonight!
OKLAHOMA STATE

