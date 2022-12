Moscow Police have revealed for the first time that a sixth person may have also lived in the home where four University of Idaho students were brutally murdered in their beds. “Detectives are aware of a sixth person listed on the lease at the residence but do not believe that individual was present during the incident,” the department said in an update on Thursday.The identity of the sixth person has not been released. The shocking revelation comes after authorities previously said only five people were living at the property – victims Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle,...

