Thursday, December 1, 2022
Thursday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Jenifer’s guests: Craig Hatch, Jackson County Chamber of Commerce and Experience Jackson. Kelly Grygiel and Erica Estelle, American 1 Credit Union. Phil Tripp, Tripp’s Auto Shop. Ric Walton, The Walton Insurance Group. 9 AM and 11 AM. Replay from November 30.
Events of December 2, 3, and 4, 2022
Hanging of the Greens. 7 to 10 PM. Spring Arbor University will host the 22nd annual Hanging of the Greens tonight! It’s a fun night filled with Christmas music, candle lighting, fireworks, and a community reception that includes horse and wagon rides, balloon artists, kids’ activities, roasted almonds, cookies, cocoa, and more! The event begins with a concert at The Arbor Church featuring students from our music department. Following the concert, everyone will walk to the university plaza for a candle lighting and “Silent Night” sing-a-long. Fireworks will follow the candle lighting and kick off the community Christmas party. The School of Education faculty and students will provide fun Christmas activities for kids, horse and wagon rides will carry guests through campus, cookies, cocoa and other yummy Christmas treats will be served, and more! All events are free and open to the general public. All ages are encouraged to attend. Parking is available at The Arbor Church.
Morning 4: Skelton brothers disappeared from Morenci, Michigan 12 years ago -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Disappearance of 3 Skelton brothers has haunted Morenci, Michigan, for more than a decade. The disappearance of the Skelton brothers has haunted the small town...
Car crashes through overpass onto I-75 early Tuesday morning
Police say a metro Detroit driver is okay after driving over an overpass and crashing onto I-75 Tuesday morning. The incident happened around 2 a.m. at the Brush Street overpass in Wayne County.
Jackson Parks Group Lights up Neighborhood Parks for Holiday Season
New holiday lights installed at Kiwanis Park at N. Elm Avenue. Courtesy photo. (November 29, 2022 1:45 PM) Five neighborhood parks are looking “merry and bright” this holiday season thanks to a local non-profit organization. People for the Parks and Trails (PPT) worked with the City of Jackson to install lights in Betsy Butterfield Park, Elnora Moorman Plaza, Ganson Street Park, Austin Blair Park and Kiwanis Park.
New Ford Bronco Sport owner told the SUV she was supposed to get now, is delayed until 2023 with recall
PLYMOUTH, Mich. (FOX 2) - There have been reports of about 20 SUVs catching fire after leaking fuel - leading to Ford Motor Company's latest recall. "End of the day, I don’t have a car to drive to work," said Nancy Williams. That’s unless Williams, of Canton, resorts to...
Public Urination is a Real Problem for This Michigan City
What do you do when you have to relieve yourself and there's absolutely nowhere to go? Well, apparently in this busy Michigan city, you go wherever you want and that includes the streets, sidewalks, and alleys. Sure it's a natural thing but that doesn't mean people want to see it...
Michigan dog injured after owner tries to slit its throat
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - The Ingham County Animal Control is reporting an uptick in violence towards animals after a person allegedly attempted to kill a dog by slitting its throat.
64-year-old Toledo man carjacked by three men carrying guns
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 64-year-old man was carjacked early Sunday morning when police say multiple suspects approached him with weapons. Toledo police responded to the 400 block of Spring Grove Avenue in east Toledo about 3:30 a.m. The victim told officers three males with rifles robbed him after he parked his truck outside his home.
Unidentified driver killed after vehicle hits tree, catches fire
One person is dead after a crash on Oak Grove Road on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in which the vehicle they were driving struck a tree and caught fire. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 9:16 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the single-vehicle crash; at the time deputies arrived, the vehicle was fully engulfed.
Shiawassee County police offering reward for stolen utility vehicle
A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the return of a stolen vehicle.
Motorcycle driver dies in overnight crash in west Toledo
A motorcycle driven by Jason Abramczyk Jr., 24, collided with an SUV at Upton Avenue and Ottawa Dr. just before midnight Wednesday. Abramczyk died at the hospital.
Judge says ‘no’ to mass shooter expert testimony in Ethan Crumbley parents’ trial
Citing lack of relevancy and other factors, an Oakland County judge will not allow testimony from two experts on mass shootings that prosecutors wanted for the upcoming trial of James and Jennifer Crumbley, parents of Oxford High School shooter, Ethan Crumbley. The ruling follows last month’s hearing where Oakland County...
Memorial held for Northville couple killed in crash: 'My heart is in so much pain'
Northville Township — Family and friends gathered Monday night in Northville Township to remember a couple who died in a rollover crash earlier this month, leaving four children behind. The memorial took place on the evening of what would have been Manal Kadry's 41st birthday. She died on Nov....
A Lansing Favorite Restaurant Has Reopened
If you've been wondering when they'd be back, wonder no longer!. This Italian restaurant and wine bar on Michigan Avenue has been closed for several months now. Back in April of this year, they posted to Facebook noting that they would be temporarily closed due to staffing issues. So many...
Worker found dead of carbon monoxide poisoning at Michigan hotel
ANN ARBOR, MI – Firefighters responding to a carbon monoxide alarm in an Ann Arbor hotel Monday afternoon found a maintenance worker dead of apparent carbon monoxide poisoning. Fire crews were called at 12:38 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, to the Victory Inn, Washtenaw Avenue, for a reported carbon monoxide...
Take a train ride through Nite Lites holiday light display
BROOKLYN, MI – Guests can now enjoy the Nite Lites holiday light display through the comfort of a train. Between Nov. 24 and Dec. 31 – including holidays – motorists can drive through the nearly six miles of holiday light displays at the Michigan International Speedway, 12626 U.S. 12 near Brooklyn.
State troopers find mental health patient in pajamas after she walked away from Holly Twp. facility
An endangered missing woman was safely returned to staff at a mental health facility in Holly Township after she was seen walking away from the center in nothing but her pajamas last night, authorities said.
One dead after fleeing police, fatal west Toledo crash Wednesday morning
Crews responded to a crash on Talmadge Road and Monroe Street Wednesday morning. The man was fleeing officers when he ran a red light and hit another car, police say.
Rochester Hills couple found dead after batteries removed from carbon monoxide detector
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says the deaths of two people in their Rochester Hills home is a tragedy that could have been prevented.
