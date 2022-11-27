ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MI

Thursday, December 1, 2022

Thursday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Jenifer’s guests: Craig Hatch, Jackson County Chamber of Commerce and Experience Jackson. Kelly Grygiel and Erica Estelle, American 1 Credit Union. Phil Tripp, Tripp’s Auto Shop. Ric Walton, The Walton Insurance Group. 9 AM and 11 AM. Replay from November 30.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
Events of December 2, 3, and 4, 2022

Hanging of the Greens. 7 to 10 PM. Spring Arbor University will host the 22nd annual Hanging of the Greens tonight! It’s a fun night filled with Christmas music, candle lighting, fireworks, and a community reception that includes horse and wagon rides, balloon artists, kids’ activities, roasted almonds, cookies, cocoa, and more! The event begins with a concert at The Arbor Church featuring students from our music department. Following the concert, everyone will walk to the university plaza for a candle lighting and “Silent Night” sing-a-long. Fireworks will follow the candle lighting and kick off the community Christmas party. The School of Education faculty and students will provide fun Christmas activities for kids, horse and wagon rides will carry guests through campus, cookies, cocoa and other yummy Christmas treats will be served, and more! All events are free and open to the general public. All ages are encouraged to attend. Parking is available at The Arbor Church.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
Jackson Parks Group Lights up Neighborhood Parks for Holiday Season

New holiday lights installed at Kiwanis Park at N. Elm Avenue. Courtesy photo. (November 29, 2022 1:45 PM) Five neighborhood parks are looking “merry and bright” this holiday season thanks to a local non-profit organization. People for the Parks and Trails (PPT) worked with the City of Jackson to install lights in Betsy Butterfield Park, Elnora Moorman Plaza, Ganson Street Park, Austin Blair Park and Kiwanis Park.
JACKSON, MI
64-year-old Toledo man carjacked by three men carrying guns

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 64-year-old man was carjacked early Sunday morning when police say multiple suspects approached him with weapons. Toledo police responded to the 400 block of Spring Grove Avenue in east Toledo about 3:30 a.m. The victim told officers three males with rifles robbed him after he parked his truck outside his home.
TOLEDO, OH
Unidentified driver killed after vehicle hits tree, catches fire

One person is dead after a crash on Oak Grove Road on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in which the vehicle they were driving struck a tree and caught fire. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 9:16 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the single-vehicle crash; at the time deputies arrived, the vehicle was fully engulfed.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
A Lansing Favorite Restaurant Has Reopened

If you've been wondering when they'd be back, wonder no longer!. This Italian restaurant and wine bar on Michigan Avenue has been closed for several months now. Back in April of this year, they posted to Facebook noting that they would be temporarily closed due to staffing issues. So many...
LANSING, MI

