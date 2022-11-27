ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Nearly 1.3 million meals given in 'Share Your Holiday' Food Drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — WACH FOX 57 kicked off it's 24th annual 'Share Your Holiday' Food Drive event at First Baptist Church of Columbia early Tuesday morning where nearly 1.3 million meals were given. According to Harvest Hope, nearly $300,000 was donated and 10,000 pounds of food was given.
Dominion Energy seeks to increase utility bills

Columbia S.C (WACH) — If you’re a Dominion Energy customer, you might be seeing a bigger power bill after the holidays. Dominion is asking state regulators for a rate hike. Brittany Meyers manages Rolled Ice Cream she says a rate hike to that could increase the shop’s power...
skyWACH Weather Visit to Lugoff Elementary School

LUGOFF, SC (WACH) — The 4th graders at Lugoff Elementary School had a special visit from WACH Fox's Chief Meteorologist, Josh Knight Thursday morning. This group of students was excited to have Josh come and talk to them all about the weather and what it's like to work at a TV news station.
SC runaway teen found safe in Florida

NEWBERRY COUNTY (WACH) — A runaway teenager who was reported missing Tuesday has been found safe in Florida, according to the Newberry County Sheriff's Office. Officials say Natalie Sauls has been located safe in Florida and is being reunited with her Family. Sheriff Foster thanks the Community and all...
DHEC encourages HIV awareness, offers free testing for World AIDS Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — In observance of World AIDS Day on Dec. 1, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) will offer free testing at most local health departments on Thursday, Dec. 1. South Carolinians can be tested for HIV, sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), and Hepatitis...
LPD searching for two alleged Publix shoplifters

LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — The Lexington Police Department needs to identify two alleged shoplifters after an incident where they walked out of Publix on Oct. 25 without paying for over $600 of merchandise. Police say they left in a small silver sedan. Contact Detective McWilliams at 803-358-1514 with information.
1 dead, 1 inquired in crash in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — A person is dead and another is hospitalized after a crash on Hard Scrabble Road in Richland County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 10:30 p.m. Officials say there were two occupants of a Moped. Both the Moped and Honda...
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in crash

LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the individual who died after a motorcycle accident in the 2700 block of Emmanuel Church Road, West Columbia in Lexington County shortly after 8:00 P.M. on Saturday, Nov. 26. According to Coroner Fisher, Christian Michael Turner, 23, of...
Orangeburg County man found dead on Estate Court identified

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Orangeburg County officials have identified the 18-year-old found dead on Estate Court Tuesday. The Orangeburg County Coroner's Office identified the man as Ricke Irick of Orangeburg. Deputies at the scene Tuesday called his death "suspicious" after a caller said they found they Irick unconscious.
13-year-old reported missing in September, found safe

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington County officials say they've found 13-year-old Kylee Chandler, who was last seen September. The Lexington County Sheriff's Department said on Thursday, that Chandler had been located and is safe. The teen had been reported missing since September 16 of this year.

