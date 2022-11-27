Read full article on original website
Mobile food truck business opening in Newberry County, filling food gaps
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Columbia business owner is on a mission to make low-cost healthy alternative food options available to everyone in the Midlands, starting with smaller more rural communities that no longer have the access. “It’s important that all areas, not just certain areas, receive that...
Richland County announces traffic enhancements to busy downtown Columbia intersection
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Changes are coming to one downtown Columbia's busiest intersections, as Richland County officials are set unveil new traffic flow enhancements to the Bull Street and Elmwood Avenue area. In a press release by the County, leaders say the project will add a new lane...
Nearly 1.3 million meals given in 'Share Your Holiday' Food Drive
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — WACH FOX 57 kicked off it's 24th annual 'Share Your Holiday' Food Drive event at First Baptist Church of Columbia early Tuesday morning where nearly 1.3 million meals were given. According to Harvest Hope, nearly $300,000 was donated and 10,000 pounds of food was given.
Supply chain issues weighing on Christmas tree production, expect to pay a little more
COLUMBIA, SC — If you’re looking to buy a fresh Christmas tree for the holidays, expect to pay more. Fuel and production costs have spiked impacting the cost of growing the trees and getting them to market. Sugar Mountain Fraiser Firs off of Clemson road in Columbia have...
Camden man's Christmas tradition gets bigger and better with lights display
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Christmas tradition for one Midlands man just keeps on getting bigger and better. 24,000 lights, 2 weeks, and 1 man. It's the story of a Camden man on Brewer Springs Road who has been building a Christmas display in his own front yard for years.
Dominion Energy seeks to increase utility bills
Columbia S.C (WACH) — If you’re a Dominion Energy customer, you might be seeing a bigger power bill after the holidays. Dominion is asking state regulators for a rate hike. Brittany Meyers manages Rolled Ice Cream she says a rate hike to that could increase the shop’s power...
skyWACH Weather Visit to Lugoff Elementary School
LUGOFF, SC (WACH) — The 4th graders at Lugoff Elementary School had a special visit from WACH Fox's Chief Meteorologist, Josh Knight Thursday morning. This group of students was excited to have Josh come and talk to them all about the weather and what it's like to work at a TV news station.
Law Enforcement visit West Columbia home possibly owned by father of missing 5-year-old
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Orangeburg County officials are continuing their investigation of a missing 5-year-old and her father Antar Jeter, with deputies on Thursday seen at a West Columbia home, believed to be owned by him. Deputies have been searching for 5-year-old daughter Aspen Jeter after her mother,...
SC runaway teen found safe in Florida
NEWBERRY COUNTY (WACH) — A runaway teenager who was reported missing Tuesday has been found safe in Florida, according to the Newberry County Sheriff's Office. Officials say Natalie Sauls has been located safe in Florida and is being reunited with her Family. Sheriff Foster thanks the Community and all...
DHEC encourages HIV awareness, offers free testing for World AIDS Day
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — In observance of World AIDS Day on Dec. 1, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) will offer free testing at most local health departments on Thursday, Dec. 1. South Carolinians can be tested for HIV, sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), and Hepatitis...
Richland One bus driver of over 30 years finds joy in working with students
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — Longtime Richland One bus driver Elijah Green says he finds joy in working with students. Over 15,000 Richland One students start the school day by seeing their bus drivers. When students step onto a bus driven by Green, their ride to school is much more...
DHEC and community gather for World AIDS Day, stresses awareness and testing
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Department of Health and Environmental Control gathered at the state house Thursday to raise awareness of efforts to end HIV and AIDS as part of World AIDS Day. DHEC officials say the event includes free HIV testing, home-test kit demos, informational displays and many...
LPD searching for two alleged Publix shoplifters
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — The Lexington Police Department needs to identify two alleged shoplifters after an incident where they walked out of Publix on Oct. 25 without paying for over $600 of merchandise. Police say they left in a small silver sedan. Contact Detective McWilliams at 803-358-1514 with information.
1 dead, 1 inquired in crash in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — A person is dead and another is hospitalized after a crash on Hard Scrabble Road in Richland County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 10:30 p.m. Officials say there were two occupants of a Moped. Both the Moped and Honda...
No. 1 South Carolina survives huge test against No. 15 UCLA to stay undefeated
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina women's basketball team survived a huge test on Tuesday night, overcoming No. 15 UCLA 73-64 at Colonial Life Arena. The Gamecocks started off very slowly and trailed 31-27 at halftime. South Carolina shot just 31.6% in the first half while UCLA was playing free and fearlessly.
Mental health clinician changes way law enforcement responds to mental health calls
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WACH) — The mental health crisis grew throughout the pandemic and it is still a constant problem that led to a rise in 911 calls. That’s why many law enforcement agencies are adding specialists. Even though she’s only been on the job a few weeks,...
Richland Two enters new era as it hosts first meeting with new board members
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) — A different energy was felt during the Richland County School District Two board meeting Tuesday night. Joe Trapp, Tamika Washington, Niki Porter, and Angela Nash took their seats for the first time as the newest members of the board. Former board member Teresa Holmes...
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in crash
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the individual who died after a motorcycle accident in the 2700 block of Emmanuel Church Road, West Columbia in Lexington County shortly after 8:00 P.M. on Saturday, Nov. 26. According to Coroner Fisher, Christian Michael Turner, 23, of...
Orangeburg County man found dead on Estate Court identified
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Orangeburg County officials have identified the 18-year-old found dead on Estate Court Tuesday. The Orangeburg County Coroner's Office identified the man as Ricke Irick of Orangeburg. Deputies at the scene Tuesday called his death "suspicious" after a caller said they found they Irick unconscious.
13-year-old reported missing in September, found safe
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington County officials say they've found 13-year-old Kylee Chandler, who was last seen September. The Lexington County Sheriff's Department said on Thursday, that Chandler had been located and is safe. The teen had been reported missing since September 16 of this year.
