Tuscaloosa, AL

95.3 The Bear

West, Central Alabama Live Severe Weather Coverage Updates

Tornado Watch for Bibb, Dallas, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Marengo, Perry, Pickens, Sumter, Tuscaloosa, and Walker [AL] till 11:00 PM CST. BMX issues Severe Thunderstorm Warning [wind: 60 MPH (RADAR INDICATED), hail: 1.00 IN (RADAR INDICATED)] for Greene, Sumter [AL] till 10:30 PM CST. Areal Flood Watch for Blount, Calhoun,...
ALABAMA STATE
95.3 The Bear

What to Know For Your Wednesday in West AL

1) With daylight comes a better look at the damage left by a suspected tornado that cut across Greene and Hale counties last night. Emergency Management teams in each county are conducting preliminary damage assessments this morning. Hale County EMA Director Russell Weeden says, "We have between 30 and 40 homes that were heavily damaged or destroyed last night but I hope to have an accurate count by noon today".
GREENE COUNTY, AL
95.3 The Bear

Beware While Driving: Dense Fog Advisory for Portions of Alabama

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Dense Fog Advisory until Saturday, November 26, at 7:00 a.m. This is for the following counties: Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers, Chilton, Clay, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Greene, Hale, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Pike, Randolph, Russell, Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter, Talladega, Tallapoosa, and Tuscaloosa.
ALABAMA STATE
95.3 The Bear

Couple Accused of Stealing $500 in Cigarettes from Gas Station Just Outside Tuscaloosa County

The owners of a service station just outside of Tuscaloosa County are asking for assistance identifying a couple accused of stealing around $500 of cigarettes Saturday. Kimbrel's Grocery, a gas station, convenience store and deli, took to Facebook to share photos and video of a man and woman who allegedly stole several cartons of cigarettes Saturday.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
95.3 The Bear

95.3 The Bear

Tuscaloosa, AL
