1) With daylight comes a better look at the damage left by a suspected tornado that cut across Greene and Hale counties last night. Emergency Management teams in each county are conducting preliminary damage assessments this morning. Hale County EMA Director Russell Weeden says, "We have between 30 and 40 homes that were heavily damaged or destroyed last night but I hope to have an accurate count by noon today".

GREENE COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO