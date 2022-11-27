Ringo Starr Burned John Lennon’s Possessions After Moving Into His Home

John Lennon and Ringo Starr maintained the relationship they built while together in The Beatles after the band split. On one occasion, Starr acquired Lennon’s Sprawling Berkshire mansion after he and his wife, Yoko Ono, relocated to New York.

The now-82-year-old started working on renovating the house to fit his taste, and during the course, some of Lennon’s possessions was discovered in the home, and Starr reportedly asked the builders to burn them.

The same year Lennon and Ono married, the couple bought Tittenhurst Park, a 26-room Georgian country house in the English county of Berkshire. This became the mansion where The Beatles had their photoshoot for the Hey Jude album cover. Lennon invested a lot in designing the 72-acre property by adding an artificial lake, a swimming pool, a sauna, and the Ascot Sound recording studio.

In 1970, the Beatles disbanded, and by 1971 Lennon decided to progress his career as a solo artist. The musician moved to New York to make this dream come true.

At that point in Ringo’s life, everything seemed like it was not working, from his marriage with his wife, Maureen Starkey, to his band, The Beatles.

“One thing that we always forget is how young they were,” Chris O’Dell, a friend of the couple, said, per the book Ringo: With a Little Help by Michael Seth Starr. “I mean, they got married when they were very young, she was very young, and they went through a lot. Very few people survive through a huge amount of success and fame. They were exceedingly famous, and I think their marriage began to disintegrate around the time that The Beatles and Apple, and everything else was disintegrating. I think it was a normal time for them to be going, ‘Well, what do we do now?’”

Starr made a move to purchase Lennon’s house so he could have a fresh start. After buying the home, he renamed Ascot Sound recording studio as Startling Studios, where he and his friends recorded their music. Even though Lennon had already made many changes to the house during his stay there. Starr also hired contractors to redesign some parts to fit his needs. During the process, they found some personal items left behind by Lennon, and Starr reportedly ordered them to “put them in the ground and burn them.”

