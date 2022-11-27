Read full article on original website
whvoradio.com
Herndon Woman Injured In Lafayette Road Crash
A Herndon woman was injured in a wreck on Lafayette Road near the intersection of Taylor Road in Christian County Thursday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Jessica Cibene was northbound when her SUV crossed the center line and struck a truck driven by Timothy Mahon of Colorado that was southbound.
whvoradio.com
Two Injured In Trigg Crash Involving Horse And Buggy
A wreck involving a horse and buggy on Buffalo Cerulean Road in Trigg County sent two people to the hospital Friday morning. Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree says a car driven by Robbie Cain, of Princeton, was southbound when it struck a horse and buggy in front of it near the intersection of Kentucky 128. The driver and passenger of the horse and buggy we’re taken by ambulance to Trigg County Hospital for injuries.
whvoradio.com
Honeysuckle Drive Home Hit In Shooting
A home on Honeysuckle Drive in Hopkinsville was hit several times in a shooting Wednesday evening. Hopkinsville Police say just after 5 pm they were called to the area for a report of shots fired and found 15 shell casings in the area and a home that was hit 4 times. The shooter allegedly walked up to the home and fired the shots.
wpsdlocal6.com
Father, four children injured in crash in Paducah
PADUCAH — A Smithland, Kentucky, father and four of his children were injured in a crash that shut down part of the downtown Paducah business loop for three hours Wednesday morning, police say. The crash happened around 8:23 a.m. at the intersection of North 3rd Street and Jefferson Street.
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged In Game Store Burlgary
A Hopkinsville man has been charged Tuesday in connection to a burglary on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville. Hopkinsville Police say on November 26th 49-year-old George Ford used a brick to shatter a window and enter Game X Change then took a watch and a cell phone. He was a...
whvoradio.com
Clarksville Man Charged With Possession Of Stolen Weapon
A Clarksville man was additionally charged with receiving stolen property during his arrest at Woodland Heights on Greenville Road Tuesday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say 33-year-old Quinten Bussell was found in a vehicle at Woodland Heights and had an active warrant out of Tennessee. During the arrest, a gun that had been reported stolen was located underneath his seat.
whvoradio.com
Oak Grove Man Charged With Assault And Kidnapping
An Oak Grove man was charged with kidnapping and assaulting a woman on Grant Avenue in Oak Grove Thursday morning. Oak Grove Police say 38-year-old Rl Tate held a woman against her will and took her phone while striking her multiple times with his hands. Tate was arrested and charged...
whvoradio.com
Jewelry Among Items Taken In Westwood Drive Burglary
Several items including jewelry were taken in a burglary on Westwood Drive in Hopkinsville sometime between Sunday and Tuesday. Hopkinsville Police say two yellow gold rope necklaces, 8 pairs of men’s shoes, one white gold rope necklace, and two plastic jugs full of loose change were taken without the owner’s consent.
whvoradio.com
Hearing Continued In Oak Grove Murder Case
Another pretrial conference was set in order to hear a motion to modify the bond in an Oak Grove murder case. Tyron Holt is charged with complicity to murder in the Oak Grove fatal shooting of 18-year old Gailon Toler of Clarksville. Holt’s attorney, Munroe Graham asked Judge Andrew Self...
whvoradio.com
Negotiations Continue In Richard Street Murder Case
A Hopkinsville man charged in connection to a fatal shooting on Richard Street in February will be back in Christian Circuit Court in January after attorneys said they are continuing to negotiate on reaching a resolution in the case. Daron Bell is accused of shooting 36-year old Gregory Burse in...
DCSO identifies man killed in wood chipper accident
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says one person died Monday night in an equipment accident. DCSO says 46-year-old Joseph “Joey” Manire from Crofton, KY was killed in the incident. Deputies say a local tree trimming contractor was working when Manire became tangled and partially fell into a wood chipper. We’re told […]
Man found dead in burning truck in Christian County
A Crofton man was reportedly found dead in a truck that was on fire in Christian County Saturday night.
Kentucky woman arrested for drug trafficking: ‘CLOSED for business’
The Ohio County Sheriff's Office and the Pennyrile Narcotics Force announced on social media that they arrested a woman on Wednesday in the 400 block of West Second Street.
WBKO
First responders working wreck on northbound I-65 involving 2 semi trucks
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Law enforcement is working an accident involving two semi trucks on northbound I-65. A passenger car also was involved in the wreck and rolled over multiple times. The accident is just north of the 38 mile marker on I-65. Expect traffic delays as the scene...
Fatal pellet gun shooting leads to arrest in Beaver Dam
BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WEHT) — The Ohio County Coroner tells us a man that was wounded with a pellet gun has passed away. We’re told 32-year-old Jared Ringkor of Utica was shot in the chest and later passed away at a hospital in Ohio County. Officers with the Beaver Dam Police Department tell us they […]
WBKO
Leitchfield woman charged with manslaughter after deadly ATV crash
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Leitchfield woman has been charged with manslaughter after a deadly ATV crash in Warren County Friday night. According to court records, police arrived at a crash on Hayes Road in Bowling Green on Friday, Nov. 25. EMS attempted to provide medical care to a...
clarksvillenow.com
1 hurt in shooting inside home in north Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – One person was injured in an overnight shooting in north Clarksville. At about 12:46 a.m. Sunday, Clarksville Police responded to the shooting on Bradfield Drive. One person was shot and transported to the hospital with non-lifethreatening injuries, police spokesman Scott Beaubien told Clarksville Now.
Child nearly shot during neighbor’s ‘target practice’, family says
(WEHT) - A Uitca man was arrested on Tuesday, after deputies say he shot at his neighbor's home.
whvoradio.com
Trigg County Sheriff Indicted For Misdemeanor Charges
Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree will face misdemeanor charges in Trigg County District Court after he was indicted Wednesday by the Grand Jury. According to the indictment Acree was formally charged with Assault 4th degree for allegedly causing physical injury to Cyrstal Smith on January 11, 2022. Acree allegedly pushed Smith to the floor and grabbed her hair. Acree is also charged with Official Misconduct first degree for allegedly using his authority to have the Trigg County Jailer transport Smith to the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office so he could commit the assault. And the Grand Jury charged Acree with Terroristic Threatening in the third degree for allegedly threatening to seriously injure or kill Crystal Smith on January 11.
wkdzradio.com
Law Enforcement Ask For Help Identifying A Person Of Interest In A Vehicle Theft
Authorities are asking for the community’s help identifying a man who is a person of interest in a vehicle theft in Pembroke Sunday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say the man in surveillance camera photos is considered a person of interest in a theft of a vehicle that happened between 3 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Westbrook Circle.
