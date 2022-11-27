ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Praise 93.3

Leroy Beats Pickens County in 1A AHSAA Championship

Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Leroy Bears beat the Pickens County Tornadoes 42-20 to capture its sixth 1A Alabama High School Athletic Association championship. "Just super proud of these guys. They've gone through a lot,...
PICKENS COUNTY, AL
Praise 93.3

Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week: Bishop David Evans

Praise 93.3. & 790 WTSK salutes our Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week Bishop David Evans of Greater Faith Church of Moundville, Alabama. Bishop Evans is powerful, resilient pastor who has weathered many storms including his church being destroyed twice by tornadoes in Tuscaloosa. Bishop David Evans is a retired Marine...
MOUNDVILLE, AL
Praise 93.3

Bryant-Denny Stadium Game Day Forecast Plus Temperature Guide

Temperatures across Alabama have been considerably below the average for many days now and will continue to be that way through the weekend into Monday. Today, just before sunrise Tuscaloosa was at 27 degrees. Crimson Tide Game Day Outlook. Saturday, the Alabama Crimson Tide will host Austin Peay at Bryant-Denny...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

Beware While Driving: Dense Fog Advisory for Portions of Alabama

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Dense Fog Advisory until Saturday, November 26, at 7:00 a.m. This is for the following counties: Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers, Chilton, Clay, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Greene, Hale, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Pike, Randolph, Russell, Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter, Talladega, Tallapoosa, and Tuscaloosa.
ALABAMA STATE
Praise 93.3

Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week: Pastor Britton Latham

Praise 93.3. & 790 WTSK salutes our Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week Pastor Britton Latham of Church at the Oaks. Pastor Latham along with his wife Jessica have planted a successful and thriving church in Tuscaloosa after spending time away from the city. Latham and his wife Jessica are classmates of mine from Central High School in 2003.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

Praise 93.3

Tuscaloosa, AL
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
861K+
Views
ABOUT

Praise 93.3 plays the best Gospel music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://praise933.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy