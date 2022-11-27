Read full article on original website
Shoppers not paying for bags at self-checkouts, official saysDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Forecast calls for dangerously high winds from Denver to New MexicoHeather WillardDenver, CO
Denver will evaluate city’s mental health, dial down stigmaDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver-area firm sells carbon credits to offset Pac-12 title game emissionsMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
The Chris Watts Murder Home Has Finally SoldNikFrederick, CO
CU quarterback Owen McCown, son of Josh, intends to enter transfer portal
BOULDER, Colo. — One of Colorado's starting quarterbacks has announced he'll leave the football program, just as the school hopes to hire a new head coach. Freshman quarterback Owen McCown announced on Thursday that he intends to enter the transfer portal. McCown, 19, played in four games this season...
Bronco notes: Opposing defenses have say in keeping Wilson in pocket
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Even if Justin Outten has been deemed not ready for play-calling responsibility, the Broncos’ offensive coordinator is an established teacher on the finer points of an NFL offense to a weekly class of otherwise clueless media members. He holds class each Thursday before practice and...
Colorado Healing Fund answers questions about operations, donations
DENVER — The Colorado Healing Fund held a news conference on Thursday to answer recent questions it has received. Officials with the fund discussed how it operates, including its process for donation distribution, who gets the money, the timing of distributions, how much money is paid out and why.
Dutch asteroid mining company to move headquarters to Colorado
DENVER — An asteroid mining startup from Netherlands will move its headquarters to the Denver metro area in the coming months, city and state officials announced Wednesday. The mission of the company, Karman+, is to explore near-Earth asteroids for water and mineral resources for the space economy. The Colorado Economic Development Commission approved up to $1,287,128 in tax credits over eight years to help lure the company to Colorado.
Prep Rally Honor Roll (11/29/22)
DENVER — It's time for the best of the best!. The 9NEWS Prep Rally Honor Roll is back with our top plays from high school sports last week. Check out the top plays the 9Preps team captured, then vote for your favorite!. In addition to voting in the poll...
Teen kicks opponent with skate during hockey game, cited for assault
LITTLETON, Colo. — A teen was cited for assault after kicking another teen in the head with his skate multiple times during a hockey game Saturday at the Ice Ranch in Littleton. The incident, which was captured on a livestream, happened in the second period of a scoreless game...
Broncos sign Lamar Jackson to practice squad ahead of Ravens game
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Cornerback Lamar Jackson has been signed to the practice squad of the Denver Broncos. To make room for Jackson, the Broncos released wide receiver Kaden Davis and running back Tyreik McAllister from the practice squad on Tuesday. A third-year cornerback from from the University of Nebraska,...
9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Dec. 2-4
COLORADO, USA — Colorado is known for wonderful seasonal festivals, concerts and events and this first weekend of December is certainly no exception. The arrival of December brings at least eight Christmas parades to the Centennial State including the 48th annual 9NEWS Parade of Lights through the streets of downtown Denver.
Broncos flexed out of 'Sunday Night Football'
DENVER — Not even the lure of Patrick Mahomes II and the high-scoring Kansas City Chiefs could keep the Broncos in primetime. NBC's "Sunday Night Football," shown weekly during the NFL season on 9NEWS, was supposed to feature the Broncos-Chiefs game on Dec. 11 at Empower Field at Mile High with kickoff at 6:20 p.m.
'Sunday Night Football' snub 'expected' when you don't win
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Providing the natural human responses apply, Sunday Night Football may have done the Denver Broncos a favor by dumping their game Dec. 11 against the mighty Kansas City Chiefs. By flexing the Broncos-Chiefs out of primetime – the game will now kick off at 2:05 p.m....
9NEWS Parade of Lights: Start time, route, TV info
DENVER — Colorado's biggest holiday parade is back in the Mile High City. The 48th annual 9NEWS Parade of Lights will bring sparkling lights, marching bands, giant balloons and colorful floats to the streets of downtown Denver on Saturday, Dec. 3. Produced by the Downtown Denver Partnership and presented...
Cartoonist Drew Litton has new 2023 calendar
DENVER — 9Toonist Drew Litton has a new sports calendar as his storied career reaches a milestone 41st year in 2023. A cartoonist at Rocky Mountain News beginning in 1982, Litton draws for 9NEWS, the Boulder Daily Camera, Colorado Rockies magazine and Mile High Sports magazine and is nationally syndicated by Universal Uclick.
Snow totals: Here's how much snow has fallen in Colorado
COLORADO, USA — Colorado is digging out on Tuesday after its latest storm system. Parts of the Denver metro area, foothills, mountains and plains all received fresh snow overnight into Tuesday. The highest snow amounts were at Snowmass Village, Cherokee Park and Crested Butte with reports of more than...
Proctor's Garden: How to care for poinsettias
DENVER — There are so many plant choices for the holidays, but nothing is as spectacular as a poinsettia. The poinsettia originates in Mexico (in Spanish it is called Flor de Nochebuena, the Christmas Eve flower) and was introduced to the U.S. in 1828 by America's first ambassador to Mexico, Joel Robert Poinsett. The plant was then named in his honor.
Guanella Pass closes for winter season
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — A popular mountain pass west of the Denver metro area has closed for the winter season. The gates to the Guanella Pass Road and Scenic Byway were closed by Clear Creek County officials at 5 a.m. Monday. Located between Georgetown and Grant, the alpine...
Boulder rolls out evacuation zones for faster information
BOULDER, Colo. — Emergency officials in the city of Boulder are rolling out an additional alerting tool for disasters, hoping to provide critical information faster. The city will use a program called Zone Haven, which allows the public to access a map of closures. The program allows emergency officials to issue evacuation orders much faster and allows citizens to access that information at the same time.
988 crisis hotline connects people with LGBTQ mental health resources
DENVER — The tragedy at Club Q is changing the way Colorado is encouraging people to get mental health help. The national crisis hotline hasn’t been promoted or used much in Colorado since it launched its new 988 number earlier this year. In the past week, crisis service providers have learned pointing people to the specific LGBTQ+ resources it offers can be helpful.
Remembering 9NEWS sportscaster Mike Nolan
DENVER — Editor's note: Longtime 9NEWS sportscaster Mike Nolan died in Santa Fe, New Mexico Thursday. after a brief illness. He was 85. 9NEWS anchor Tom Green shared this remembrance of him. I met Mike Nolan on my first day in Colorado. I came here from ESPN in January...
There's a new park on top of a Denver interstate
DENVER — A brisk Wednesday morning in Denver's Elyria-Swansea neighborhood was met with the opening of a new chapter. State, local and federal officials cut the ribbon to open a park that hopes to unify the neighborhood, which long has been home to a large portion of Denver's Hispanic and Spanish-speaking population.
Director named for state Office of Liaison for Missing or Murdered Indigenous Relatives
DENVER — The Colorado Department of Public Safety announced Wednesday that Arron Julian has been hired as director of the newly formed Office of Liaison for Missing or Murdered Indigenous Relatives within the Division of Criminal Justice. His first day was Nov. 21, 2022. The office, one of more...
