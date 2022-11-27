DENVER — There are so many plant choices for the holidays, but nothing is as spectacular as a poinsettia. The poinsettia originates in Mexico (in Spanish it is called Flor de Nochebuena, the Christmas Eve flower) and was introduced to the U.S. in 1828 by America's first ambassador to Mexico, Joel Robert Poinsett. The plant was then named in his honor.

