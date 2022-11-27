Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio State’s Playoff Chances: Can the No. 5 Buckeyes still make the CFP?The LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State uses second-half surge to top No. 18 Louisville 96-77The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: How No. 25 Buckeyes hope to ‘build off’ tough environments at Duke, Maui InvitationalThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes set to travel to No. 8 Minnesota Duluth, kick off road stretchThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Cade McNamara transfer destination could give chance for last laugh over Michigan
Former Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara wasted little time deciding his transfer destination. He has reportedly committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes. Cade McNamara lost his starting job to J.J. McCarthy at the start of the 2022 season. In 2023, he’s going to try to put his new team in a position to play spoiler for Michigan.
Yardbarker
Ohio State reportedly requested to not be selected for Rose Bowl
Ohio State’s athletic department had an interesting request for the Rose Bowl, according to a report. Ohio State Rivals site “Dotting the Eyes” reported this week that the Buckeyes requested that the Rose Bowl not select them to participate in their Jan. 2, 2023 bowl game. The...
Joel Klatt Says There's 1 Team Georgia Wants To Avoid
The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs currently have the best odds to win this year's college football National Championship. The reigning National Champions are in excellent position to defend their title this year. But, according to college football analyst Joel Klatt, the Bulldogs may not want to face one powerhouse program.
College Football World Stunned By Urban Meyer's No. 1 Team
This one must've hurt Urban Meyer to his core. The former Ohio State head coach ranked the Michigan Wolverines as the No. 1 team in the nation after Saturday's blowout win over the Buckeyes in Columbus. Meyer has his former arch rival at No. 1 — followed by Georgia, TCU...
Ohio State Football might lose Brian Hartline to head coaching job
When you are an elite college football program, you tend to lose assistant coaches to other programs. Programs poach your team to get assistants to become head coaches. The Ohio State football program already had to deal with that when Jeff Hafley was poached by Boston College. Another assistant coach...
NBC4 Columbus
Fans hit hard by Ohio State’s loss to Michigan
Fans hit hard by Ohio State’s loss to Michigan. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3gFTWy6. Fans hit hard by Ohio State’s loss to Michigan. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3gFTWy6. Evening Weather Forecast 11-27-2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GPdIBM. Girl, 13, shot in southeast Columbus apartment. Girl, 13, shot in southeast Columbus apartment. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3iiPUw7.
Winnipeg Jets vs Blue Jackets Preview: Jets Look for 4 Straight Wins
The Winnipeg Jets kick off their December schedule tonight as they continue their four-game homestand. This evening the Jets host the Columbus Blue Jackets at the Canada Life Centre. The opening puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. central time (8:00 p.m. eastern time). The Jets finished December off in...
Woman, 21, dead after crash in Circleville
CIRECLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 21-year-old woman is dead after a crash overnight Saturday in Circleville, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. OSHP reports that just after 1 a.m., Chandra Destadio was driving north on Edgewood Drive near Edwards Road when the car lost control, went off the roadway and hit a curb, mailbox, […]
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Crash on US-23 in South Bloomfield
South Bloomfield – Currently US-23 in the area of South Bloomfield and 316 West is shut down due to a crash around 6:45 pm. According to early reports, the crash occurred in the Northbound lane of US-23 but traffic is affected in the southbound lane also. Currently, we do not have information on injuries at this time,
FanSided
298K+
Followers
576K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0