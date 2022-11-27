ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Ohio State reportedly requested to not be selected for Rose Bowl

Ohio State’s athletic department had an interesting request for the Rose Bowl, according to a report. Ohio State Rivals site “Dotting the Eyes” reported this week that the Buckeyes requested that the Rose Bowl not select them to participate in their Jan. 2, 2023 bowl game. The...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Joel Klatt Says There's 1 Team Georgia Wants To Avoid

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs currently have the best odds to win this year's college football National Championship. The reigning National Champions are in excellent position to defend their title this year. But, according to college football analyst Joel Klatt, the Bulldogs may not want to face one powerhouse program.
ATHENS, GA
NBC4 Columbus

Fans hit hard by Ohio State’s loss to Michigan

Fans hit hard by Ohio State’s loss to Michigan. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3gFTWy6. Fans hit hard by Ohio State’s loss to Michigan. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3gFTWy6. Evening Weather Forecast 11-27-2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GPdIBM. Girl, 13, shot in southeast Columbus apartment. Girl, 13, shot in southeast Columbus apartment. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3iiPUw7.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman, 21, dead after crash in Circleville

CIRECLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 21-year-old woman is dead after a crash overnight Saturday in Circleville, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. OSHP reports that just after 1 a.m., Chandra Destadio was driving north on Edgewood Drive near Edwards Road when the car lost control, went off the roadway and hit a curb, mailbox, […]
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking – Crash on US-23 in South Bloomfield

South Bloomfield – Currently US-23 in the area of South Bloomfield and 316 West is shut down due to a crash around 6:45 pm. According to early reports, the crash occurred in the Northbound lane of US-23 but traffic is affected in the southbound lane also. Currently, we do not have information on injuries at this time,
SOUTH BLOOMFIELD, OH
FanSided

FanSided

298K+
Followers
576K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy