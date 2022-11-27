ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I witnessed the shooting in Walmart Lumberton NC this Black Friday. I could hear the men arguing then one started shooting, people was running and crying. It’s reality if you see something or feel uncomfortable just leave it’s not worth it. Sad so many people were happy in a moment the situation Chan to danger. We cannot go shopping, school, work or drive without fear of being harmed. Walmart, Government, Local Government and Law Enforcement need to do better. Protect the innocent and vulnerable. Bad people are not scared because they know they can commit crimes and get little to no punishment.

WMBF

Woman accused of stabbing, robbing victim in Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman is accused of stabbing and robbing a victim while in part of Horry County earlier this week. A police report obtained by WMBF News states that officers with the Horry County Police Department were called to an area off Highway 501 in the Conway area Wednesday afternoon.
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Suspect identified after Latta Rescue Squad vehicle stolen

LATTA, S.C. (WPDE) — A suspect has been identified after a Latta Rescue Squad vehicle was stolen Monday morning and recovered in North Carolina. Ricky Lee Norris of North Charleston was arrested in Nash County several hours after stealing the vehicle and will be extradited back to South Carolina to face criminal charges in Dillon County, according to a release.
LATTA, SC
wpde.com

Deputies investigating double shooting in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating a shooting in the Southern Pines mobile home park in Florence that happened Wednesday night. According to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye, one victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries at the mobile home park. He added that a second victim showed up at the...
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Newly named Darlington police chief was previously fired from sheriff’s office for policy violation, docs show

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — The newly named Darlington police chief was previously fired from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office for a policy violation, according to documents obtained by News13. Mark Campbell was chosen as police chief out of more than 40 applicants, according to the city. Campbell is currently a captain with the Darlington County […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Former Darlington County corrections officer arrested, says SLED

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested former Darlington County Corrections Officer Larry Kadeem Green on Dec. 1. The 29 year-old is charged with Furnishing or Possessing Contraband and Misconduct in Office. According to arrest warrants, Green removed contraband received from a prison inmate, but...
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

2 hurt in Florence County double shooting, deputies say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies are investigating after two people were hurt Wednesday evening in a double shooting in Florence County. The shooting happened off Dingle Drive in the Southern Pines mobile home park off of Howe Springs Road, according to deputies. Sheriff T.J. Joye told News13 that one person was shot in the foot […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Man held on $1 million bond after fleeing police, throwing drugs out window: Report

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A Scotland County man is being held on a $1 million bond after fleeing deputies and throwing drugs out of the window. Tommie Brinda McLaurin, 40, was charged with federal probation violation, felony flee to elude in motor vehicle, maintain a vehicle for controlled substance, trafficking fentanyl, trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell or deliver and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
WMBF

Missing Dillon teen found in Horry County, police say

DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) - Dillon police announced that a teen that had been missing since Monday night has been found. Police said 15-year-old Marcus Stanley was located in Horry County. The police department thanked everyone who helped in the search for the teen.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sumter Police: 24 year-old missing woman located

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)—Sumter Police says they have located a woman who has been missing since Saturday. Officers say 24 year-old Dreyonna Nelson was last seen leaving her home on Loring Drive and getting into a car with an unidentified person. She is now back with her family.
SUMTER, SC
wpde.com

Man shot in leg in Lumberton; police searching for suspect

LUMBERTON, NC (WPDE) — Lumberton police are investigating a shooting; they said a 27-year-old man was shot in the leg. Police responded to California Drive around 4 Monday afternoon. The victim was taken to the hospital; police say his injuries aren't life-threatening. Witnesses reported the suspect(s) left the scene...
LUMBERTON, NC

