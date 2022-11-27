Read full article on original website
Guest
5d ago
I witnessed the shooting in Walmart Lumberton NC this Black Friday. I could hear the men arguing then one started shooting, people was running and crying. It’s reality if you see something or feel uncomfortable just leave it’s not worth it. Sad so many people were happy in a moment the situation Chan to danger. We cannot go shopping, school, work or drive without fear of being harmed. Walmart, Government, Local Government and Law Enforcement need to do better. Protect the innocent and vulnerable. Bad people are not scared because they know they can commit crimes and get little to no punishment.
Reply
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Darlington upcoming Christmas eventsPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyDarlington, SC
A.G.E. Con Logo Competition Guidelines and RulesPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyLake City, SC
City of Lake City Hometown Holidays Festival kicks off todayPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyLake City, SC
Two Cities in SC Are in the “Top 50 Most Expensive Cities To Rent in America”Kennardo G. JamesFlorence, SC
Related
WMBF
Woman accused of stabbing, robbing victim in Conway area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman is accused of stabbing and robbing a victim while in part of Horry County earlier this week. A police report obtained by WMBF News states that officers with the Horry County Police Department were called to an area off Highway 501 in the Conway area Wednesday afternoon.
wpde.com
Suspect identified after Latta Rescue Squad vehicle stolen
LATTA, S.C. (WPDE) — A suspect has been identified after a Latta Rescue Squad vehicle was stolen Monday morning and recovered in North Carolina. Ricky Lee Norris of North Charleston was arrested in Nash County several hours after stealing the vehicle and will be extradited back to South Carolina to face criminal charges in Dillon County, according to a release.
wpde.com
Deputies investigating double shooting in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating a shooting in the Southern Pines mobile home park in Florence that happened Wednesday night. According to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye, one victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries at the mobile home park. He added that a second victim showed up at the...
Newly named Darlington police chief was previously fired from sheriff’s office for policy violation, docs show
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — The newly named Darlington police chief was previously fired from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office for a policy violation, according to documents obtained by News13. Mark Campbell was chosen as police chief out of more than 40 applicants, according to the city. Campbell is currently a captain with the Darlington County […]
abccolumbia.com
Former Darlington County corrections officer arrested, says SLED
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested former Darlington County Corrections Officer Larry Kadeem Green on Dec. 1. The 29 year-old is charged with Furnishing or Possessing Contraband and Misconduct in Office. According to arrest warrants, Green removed contraband received from a prison inmate, but...
2 hurt in Florence County double shooting, deputies say
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies are investigating after two people were hurt Wednesday evening in a double shooting in Florence County. The shooting happened off Dingle Drive in the Southern Pines mobile home park off of Howe Springs Road, according to deputies. Sheriff T.J. Joye told News13 that one person was shot in the foot […]
WMBF
Florence County woman accused of beating vulnerable adult while working as caretaker
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee woman is accused of beating a vulnerable adult while working as their caretaker, according to authorities. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said 57–year-old Falicia Ann Scott was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of abuse/neglect of a vulnerable adult. Investigators...
wpde.com
Horry County Fire Rescue breaks ground on new fire station amid call volume increase
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue (HCFR) held a ceremonial groundbreaking for a new fire station Thursday. It's located at 120 Burcale rd. in the Forestbrook area of Myrtle Beach. This is the third fire station the department has broken ground on in the last two...
wpde.com
More than a dozen officers investigating false, prank calls at Walmart stores in Pee Dee
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — More than a dozen officers investigated a prank and false calls at Walmart stores in Bennettsville and Florence. Bennettsville police had their entire night shift respond to the incident Friday night of a person inside a bathroom at Walmart with a gun, which turned out to be a prank.
wpde.com
1 injured after vehicle hits school bus with 23 students in Georgetown Co.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person has been injured in a crash Friday morning in Georgetown County after hitting a bus. According to troopers, the crash happened at 8:47 a.m. on Highmarket Street and Redick Road. South Carolina Highway Patrol said the driver of the vehicle was taken...
wpde.com
Man held on $1 million bond after fleeing police, throwing drugs out window: Report
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A Scotland County man is being held on a $1 million bond after fleeing deputies and throwing drugs out of the window. Tommie Brinda McLaurin, 40, was charged with federal probation violation, felony flee to elude in motor vehicle, maintain a vehicle for controlled substance, trafficking fentanyl, trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell or deliver and misdemeanor possess drug paraphernalia.
WMBF
Missing Dillon teen found in Horry County, police say
DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) - Dillon police announced that a teen that had been missing since Monday night has been found. Police said 15-year-old Marcus Stanley was located in Horry County. The police department thanked everyone who helped in the search for the teen.
wpde.com
Man shot multiple times while sitting in car in Robeson County, police say
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A man is in the hospital after being shot multiple times Wednesday night on North Hickory Street in the Rowland area of Robeson County, according to Rowland Police Chief Hubert Graham. Graham said the man told officers he was sitting inside his car when...
wpde.com
All suspects in custody after Hartsville woman overpowered by people who stole her car
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — Several people are accused of overpowering a woman late Monday night and stole her car on South 5th Street in Hartsville, according to the City of Hartsville Public Information Officer Michelle Byers Brown. Brown said, “no serious injuries were reported.”. On Wednesday, Brown explained...
abccolumbia.com
Sumter Police: 24 year-old missing woman located
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)—Sumter Police says they have located a woman who has been missing since Saturday. Officers say 24 year-old Dreyonna Nelson was last seen leaving her home on Loring Drive and getting into a car with an unidentified person. She is now back with her family.
Florence police ID woman wanted for questioning in connection with October shooting
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman wanted for questioning in connection with a shooting in October has been identified, Florence police said. Police posted photos on Monday on Facebook of the woman who they said they wanted to question about a shooting incident that happened on Oct. 10 at the On the Go store on […]
wpde.com
Investigation underway into abuse allegation at Darlington County nursing center
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control said they're investigating an incident at Morrell Nursing Center in Hartsville, according to officials. DHEC said in a statement:. DHEC is aware of this matter and will be investigating. DHEC is required by state law to...
Suspect sought in unprovoked Saturday shooting
LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Police Department is investigating a reports of shots fired at a residence on Blue Drive in the Scotsdale subdivision in Laurinburg. Rev. Michael Edds shared that on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 6:00 a.m., an outdoor camera alerted him that an individual was breaking into his son’s truck.
wpde.com
Man shot in leg in Lumberton; police searching for suspect
LUMBERTON, NC (WPDE) — Lumberton police are investigating a shooting; they said a 27-year-old man was shot in the leg. Police responded to California Drive around 4 Monday afternoon. The victim was taken to the hospital; police say his injuries aren't life-threatening. Witnesses reported the suspect(s) left the scene...
Man wanted for Black Friday shooting at Lumberton Walmart turns himself in
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A man who was wanted for a Black Friday shooting at Walmart in Lumberton turned himself into police Monday afternoon, according to police. 26-year-old Jarod Denzel Lowery, of Lumberton, was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm within enclosure to incite fear and possession of a firearm by […]
Comments / 2