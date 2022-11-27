Read full article on original website
Hartsburg shooter captured Thursday in Columbia
A man wanted in Boone County for a weekend shooting in Hartsburg has been captured. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies spotted Dustin Higgins, 33, of Fulton, late Thursday morning in a vehicle parked at Menards on Vandiver Drive. Before contact could be made, Higgins drove away. When...
Steelville man arrested in hometown driving vehicle stolen from Gasconade County
A Crawford County man is arrested in a vehicle stolen from a neighboring county. The sheriff’s department reports they conducted a traffic stop in Steelville on Wednesday evening to double check a vehicle they believed had been reported stolen out of Gasconade County. After deputies stopped the driver, Brian Murray, 44, of Steelville, they determined the vehicle was the one they were looking for.
Man dead, 2. hospitalized after I-70 crash in Missouri
COOPER COUNTY —One person died in an accident just after 9:30a.m. Wednesday in Cooper County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser driven by Kyle J. Horak, 24, Benton, Illinois, was westbound on Interstate 70 near the Blackwater exit. The vehicle traveled off the left...
Illinois man dies in Cooper County crash that shuts down all lanes of I-70
An Illinois man dies in a one-vehicle crash about eight miles west of Boonville. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Kyle Horak, 24, of Benton, Illinois, was driving on I-70 Wednesday morning when he ran off the side of the road. The patrol says Horak’s SUV returned to the road, then ran off the other side of the road, where it collided with median cable barriers and overturned. Horak was pronounced dead at the scene.
One person dead after traffic crash on East Broadway in Columbia
Columbia police confirmed that one person has died after a traffic crash on East Broadway Thursday afternoon. Police also said one person was hurt in the two-car crash. Columbia police tweeted that East Broadway at Hominy Creek Trail was shut down in both directions. They ask drivers to avoid the area if possible.
Wanted Macon woman arrested on drug charge in Moniteau County
A woman from northeast Missouri is arrested in Moniteau County on a drug charge. Tanya Rodie, 35, of Macon, was charged Thursday with possession of methamphetamine. She also had three active warrants for her arrest from other jurisdictions. The investigation into Rodie began Wednesday when deputies on routine patrol on...
Man shot in Hartsburg was delivering truck, suspect still on the run
Boone County deputies continue their search for a Fulton man, accused of shooting a man over the weekend just west of Ashland. According to court documents, the victim called deputies early Saturday morning, reporting he’d just been shot in the stomach outside a home on James Sapp Road in Hartsburg. When deputies arrived at the scene, the victim was transported to a Columbia hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
Rising costs at the Jefferson County Jail
(Hillsboro) The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is going over numbers and figures when it comes to operating the jail in Hillsboro. With that comes the time to review the process of housing federal inmates. Lieutenant Colonel Tim Whitney handles the sheriff’s office budget. He says the federal government’s offer to the department to house their inmates was a bit on the low side, and Whitney says that makes it difficult with the rising rates of keeping the jail operating at the best level.
Jefferson City man arrested for assaulting woman then leading police on a chase
A Jefferson City man is arrested for a domestic disturbance that ended with a police chase on the city’s east end. Officers were called to a home in the 400 block of E. Atchison Street Wednesday night around 10 p.m. The victim told police Byron Jarvis, 36, had come to her home to get his belongings following a prior domestic assault.
CORRECTION/UPDATE: Jefferson City man arrested for accidental shooting death of his girlfriend in Cole County
UPDATE: Joshua Wilbers was charged Wednesday with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action. CORRECTION: The Cole County Sheriff's Department issued a correction to its prior press release, clarifying the spelling of the victim's name. Her name is Hallie Phillips. A Jefferson City man has been arrested in connection with...
Drivers asked to avoid one block of Adams Street on east end of Jefferson City due to work
Workers will be doing water line work on one section of Adams Street on the east side of Jefferson City, staring tomorrow. The work will affect the 800 block of Adams Street between East Ashley Street and East Atchison Street. Driving widths will be restricted in that area and no parking will be allowed. The work begins at 7:00 Friday morning and will continue until 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 22.
Bond denied for Callaway County accessory to murder suspect
Bond is denied for a woman accused of helping murder a man in Callaway County. Emily Ricketts, 25, of Indianapolis, Indiana, is charged with accessory to first-degree murder in the 2019 shooting death of Lauro Garza-Perez. Authorities have said Garza-Perez’ death was the result of a significant drug nexus operating in mid-Missouri.
Two fires in two days damage two Audrain County homes
Two Audrain County home are damaged in fires that happened a day apart. The Mexico Department of Public Safety says crews were called to a residential structure fire in the 700 block of West Buchanan Wednesday afternoon. When they arrived on scene, smoke was coming from the attic of the home. The first floor of the home sustained fire damage and the entire house sustained smoke damage.
Cole County shooting victim dies; boyfriend arrested
A Jefferson City woman who was left in critical condition after a weekend shooting has died and her shooter has been arrested, the Cole County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday. The post Cole County shooting victim dies; boyfriend arrested appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Mid-Missouri Sheriff's Dive Team searching for missing eastern Missouri man
Authorities and divers in mid-Missouri are hoping to bring closure to the family of a missing eastern Missouri man. Kenny Loudermilk, 35, of Washington, was last seen on October 26, paragliding over the Missouri River in his hometown. Witnesses saw him enter the water with his gear, but he did not resurface.
Dixon driver arrested for fentanyl possession
PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. - A traffic stop yesterday leads to the arrest of a Dixon resident. Missouri State Highway Patrol indicates 22-year-old Harley Hachtel is detained in Pulaski County Jail without bond on allegations of fentanyl possession and resisting arrest by fleeing. Additionally, a warrant for arrest was issued early...
Police warn of road closure in east Columbia
Police closed part of an east Columbia residential street Tuesday. The post Police warn of road closure in east Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia man arrested for drive-by shooting earlier this month on Clark Lane
A Columbia man is arrested for his part in a drive-by shooting earlier this month. Police were called to the 3700 block of Clark Lane on the evening of November 2 to investigate two vehicles exchanging gunfire. During the course of the investigation, police identified Noah Solbrekken, 23, as the shooter. He was arrested Tuesday during a traffic stop on Paris Road. He’s charged with first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon from a moving vehicle, and armed criminal action.
Audrain County man found dead in his jail cell
Audrain — According to his sister Michelle, 47-year-old Audrain County Jail inmate Timothy Wayne Johnson hung himself with his jail cell bed sheets Tuesday, November 29th. Michelle said she received a knock at her door around 8 p.m. Tuesday from the Audrain County Sheriff's Department. Jennifer Badger, Johnson's wife,...
UPDATED: Elevated fire risk today in five mid-Missouri counties
UPDATE: The NWS has issued an elevated fire weather risk for today and tomorrow for the following mid-Missouri counties: Benton, Camden, Crawford, Dallas, Dent, Laclede, Maries, Miller, Morgan, Phelps, Pulaski, and Texas. The National Weather Service issues a warning of elevated fire weather conditions today for portions of mid-Missouri. The...
