(Hillsboro) The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is going over numbers and figures when it comes to operating the jail in Hillsboro. With that comes the time to review the process of housing federal inmates. Lieutenant Colonel Tim Whitney handles the sheriff’s office budget. He says the federal government’s offer to the department to house their inmates was a bit on the low side, and Whitney says that makes it difficult with the rising rates of keeping the jail operating at the best level.

HILLSBORO, MO ・ 23 HOURS AGO