Christmas in Carl Junction!
The Carl Junction Queen, Cavanaugh Studyvin, shares about the fun Christmas events happening in CJ! She talks 1st Saturday Breakfast (with Santa!), Shop With a Cop, and of course, the Carl Junction Christmas Parade!
Watered Gardens needs help with teenagers for Christmas
JOPLIN, Mo. — A local ministry needs your help to make sure some young people in the area get something on Christmas day. Each Christmas, Watered Gardens ministries hosts an event in which parents that can’t afford to buy gifts for their kids, can pick up donated gift items.
Joplin Area Fire and Academy team up to help kids this Christmas
JOPLIN, Mo. — We’ve shown you stories before involving check presentations—but this might be a first. A gift card presentation happened this morning at Academy Sports+Outdoors in Joplin. That gift card represented a $3,000 donation from the store to the Joplin Area Firefighters Christmas For Kids Campaign. Fire department officials then hit the aisles to do some shopping.
Christmas Parade List 2022 from Joplin News First
JOPLIN, Mo. — “It’s the most wonderful time of the year! We try and keep you updated with all the fun events and lights of Christmas! This year is no different! Scroll below our Parade List ’22 for other fun events you wont want to miss!” – Shannon Becker December 2022 Christmas Parade List from Joplin News First and KOAM...
Cookies with Santa Next Thursday!
It’s officially confirmed!! Shelby is on the “Nice List”…and according to Mrs. Claus, Gary still has some time to make it! You can see Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus along with the Grinch and so many more next Thursday at Mercy Carthage.
“Holiday Tree Trail” kicks off at Mercy Park
JOPLIN, Mo. — A 3rd annual event transforms Joplin’s Mercy Park into a festive, family activity. Tonight (11/29) kicks off the “Holiday Tree Trail” contest presented by Joplin Parks and Recreation, the City of Joplin, and the Visit Joplin group. Before everyone made their way from...
Area Christmas Parades and Events Coming Up
Several area communities are hosting Christmas parades and events to start the holiday season. Tomorrow, The Parsons Christmas parade will start at 7 p.m. in downtown. Also tomorrow, the Caney parade starts at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast live on KQQF 98.9 FM and Facebook Live. On Friday, Christmas...
GMFS Pick of the Litter!
We’re back at the Joplin Humane Society to visit Bob and Tom. While not the radio hosts you’ve heard before, they’re two very handsome boys who are looking for a good home. With a buy one get one special for cats going on until the 11th, it’s a good time to find some feline friends! Their Holiday Open House is happening December 10th where Santa will be there. Find out more right here and by going to their website!
“Tiger Alley” opens at the Carthage Tech Center
There was a soft opening, this morning in Carthage, for something that’s involved a lot of hard work. It’s called, “Tiger Alley”, and it sits inside the “Carthage Tech Center.”. It features a number of items. Holiday decor made by carpentry students. Charcuterie and cutting...
GMFS Neosho Chamber of Commerce
We’re happy to welcome Ashley Siler, the Director of Operations for the Neosho Chamber of Commerce! She’s here to tell us about all Neosho has to offer with the holidays season among us. The Lighting of the Park, Breakfast with Santa, and of course the upcoming Neosho Christmas Parade! You won’t want to miss all they have to offer!
Heartfelt book inspires CJ first graders to help others
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — As the saying goes — ’tis the season of giving. And some young students are getting a firsthand lesson in helping others. “Maddi, Sophia’s friend, only had milk and bread. And Sophia gave her food,” said Charlotte Bullman, Carl Junction 1st Grader.
Kentucky Fried Chicken on W. 7th, weeks away from opening in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. – Kentucky Fried Chicken returns to Joplin in 2023. Located in the 2600 block of West 7th. It is adjacent west to Murphy’s USA. In past years Joplin had numerous KFC locations, including: 20th and Main, 24th and Rangeline and E. 7th and South Florida. The new building is framed and banners are now up encouraging future team...
GMFS Half-Hour Highlights!
Happy Friday from all of us at Good Morning Four States! Today Howie and Bubba give us information on upcoming Christmas Parades from around the area. Bubba makes a prediction as Twitter is back in the news. Plus we find out our winners for the Moe’s gift card, as well as the Birthday giveaway from B&B Theatres in Neosho!
Body found in basement after Monett house fire
MONETT, Mo. – The Monett Fire Department responded to a fire at a house on 2nd Street in Monett Tuesday, November 29, around 2 p.m. A male was found deceased in the home’s basement, but his identity has not yet been released. The investigation is still ongoing and...
College musical cast puts their best ‘tap’ foot forward
JOPLIN, Mo. — Students at an area Christian college are strapping on the tap shoes and practicing their high notes, as they prepare to put on the annual Christmas musical. The music department at Ozark Christian College (OCC) in Joplin held a full dress rehearsal tonight (11/30) for this year’s Christmas production, “Holiday Inn: The Musical.” The student production is based on the 1942 movie “Holiday Inn” by Irving Berlin.
Beefmasters and Hallmark Inn Motel in Joplin is coming down
Wheeler Excavation began the demolition November 29, 2022. They tell us it could be 2-3 weeks to completely clear the 3 acre property. JOPLIN, Mo. — After many years in disrepair the former Best Western Hallmark Inn Motel and Beefmasters is coming down at 3600 S Rangeline. It’s had many names over the years, most recently known as the Sunrise...
Missouri plumber converts hot water tanks into smokers
JOPLIN, Mo. — What can you do with your old hot water tank? You could sell it for the scrap metal, or you can do what one Joplin plumber decided to do: Turn it into a meat smoker. The idea came to plumber, Steve Baird, after he amassed a large collection of old hot water heaters over the years.
Neosho Fire Department applies for “ARPA” grant
NEOSHO, Mo. — A nice financial kick could soon be on the way for the Neosho Fire Department. During a meeting this morning, city council members gave the go-ahead for the department to officially apply for a fire protection grant through “ARPA.”. “For, for public safety. Both police...
T-bone crash at Sarcoxie, claims life of local young man
SARCOXIE, Mo. — About 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, November 29, 2022 reports of a two vehicle crash at MO-37 and Blackberry Road alerted Jasper Count E-911. Sarcoxie Fire Dept, Sarcoxie Police and Mercy Ambulance responded. MoDOT Emergency Response and Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Google Maps of crash location with vehicle directions noted during crash event. On scene we learn...
Body located in creek bed, El Dorado Springs Police investigate
EL DORADO SPRINGS, Mo. — Sunday, November 27, just after 2 p.m. the El Dorado Springs Police Department responded to the 100 block of North Jackson Street, “concerning a deceased person in the nearby creek bed,” EDSPD state in a release of information. “The Cedar County Coroner’s Office is assisting in the investigation. There is no apparent evidence of foul...
