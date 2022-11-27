ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Radnor Township, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

SFGate

CT Forecast

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Bridgeport;Rain ending, windy;56;31;WNW;19;74%;89%;1. Chester;Rainy spells, windy;56;30;NW;19;66%;92%;0. Danbury;Rain ending, windy;56;29;WNW;19;70%;89%;0. Groton;Rain, windy;60;35;NW;20;68%;92%;0. Hartford;Rain ending, windy;58;33;NW;19;72%;89%;0. Meriden;Rain ending, windy;56;28;NW;19;75%;89%;0. New Haven;Rain ending, windy;58;33;WNW;19;68%;89%;0. Oxford;Rain ending, windy;55;30;WNW;19;67%;89%;0. Willimantic;Rain, windy, mild;58;30;WNW;19;75%;93%;0. Windsor Locks;Rain ending, windy;55;30;WNW;19;69%;90%;0. _____
CONNECTICUT STATE
SFGate

Oregon senator's fiery words test free speech limits

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon state senator who made veiled threats against the Oregon State Police and the Senate president said Tuesday that he's pursuing a freedom of speech lawsuit against fellow lawmakers who sanctioned him. The Senate Conduct Committee on Monday rescinded the 3-year-old requirement that Sen....
OREGON STATE
SFGate

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WAZ021-030015- South Washington Coast- Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,. .TODAY...A chance of snow showers and freezing rain this morning. Rain likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Ice accumulation. around a trace. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to. 15 mph, except southeast wind...
PORTLAND, OR
SFGate

DeSantis 2024 prospects prompt Fla. lawmakers to review law

MIAMI (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis may need some help from the state Legislature if he proceeds with a highly anticipated bid for the Republican presidential nomination. A “resign to run” law requires state officeholders to commit to leave their positions if they run for federal office. The measure, which has been on and off the books over the past several decades, was reinstated in 2018. But Republican leaders in the GOP-dominated Legislature have expressed openness to changing or rescinding the law when they gather again in March.
FLORIDA STATE
SFGate

California supreme court tosses gang murder conspiracy case

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The California Supreme Court on Thursday threw out the conspiracy-to-murder conviction of a gang member who used social media to applaud the killing of rivals during a San Diego gang war. “Being a cheerleader" isn't enough to show that Nicholas Hoskins conspired in the murders,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
SFGate

Officers shoot 2 inmates after stabbing at California prison

SUSANVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Two correctional officers shot and killed two incarcerated people who were stabbing a fellow inmate at a Northern California prison, authorities said Wednesday. Staff at High Desert State Prison in Susanville responded around 11 a.m. Tuesday after Anthony Aguilera was attacked by two men wielding...
SUSANVILLE, CA

