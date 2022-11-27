Hulk Hogan's health was a topic of concern late last year thanks in large part to comments Ric Flair was making on his podcast. "The Nature Boy" said last year, "He's having some really bad health issues but he keeps up with me. We support each other, good and bad. When I was in the hospital he flew up that day like everybody else that came up to see me...Hulk was gracious, Jimmy Hart was great. I don't remember seeing them because I was in a coma but they made the effort to go. Those are the kind of things that mean a lot."

1 DAY AGO