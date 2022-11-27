ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overnight snow behind Weekend cold front

By Dave Aguilera
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AX4D3_0jOfsTAU00

Overnight snow with weekend cold front 03:35

DENVER(CBS)- A weak cold front has pushed into the state with cooler temperatures and a quick burst of snow for some parts of Colorado.

Credit: CBS4

Snow amounts will be minimal around the Denver metro area with less than half inch mostly on grassy surfaces. A little more expected in and near foothills up into Fort Collins. Where we could pick up a half to an inch in a half of accumulation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f434l_0jOfsTAU00
Credit: CBS4

Sunday will clear quickly by mid morning across the Front Range but, will be on the cool side. Monday will be windy and warmer ahead of the next cold front that will swing thru Monday night into Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UqV4x_0jOfsTAU00
Credit: CBS4

This storm system will have another quick blast of Arctic air and a better chance for snow over northern Colorado.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tAR7D_0jOfsTAU00
Credit: CBS4

Right now it looks like snow will be likely Tuesday with the potential of 2 to 4 inches around the metro area with 3 to 6 inches in and near the foothills. Depending on the storm track these amounts are subject to change.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N3vCo_0jOfsTAU00
Credit: CBS4

More snow will accumulate in the mountains from Monday night into Tuesday with larger amounts expected along with strong, gusty winds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fq4dX_0jOfsTAU00
Credit: CBS4

