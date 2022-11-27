Read full article on original website
John Woodman III
5d ago
I bet that passenger will enjoy the bill they might get for the diversion to the airport, paying for all the other passenger's compensation including new tickets for missed flights and any other fees?government made it legal for airlines to file against the disruptive person for ALL costs the airline must pay to get them off the plane. it WILL BE EXPENSIVE..
Reply
21
Mike Duffy
5d ago
As a former Aviator and Airline Captain I rarely had a reason to call for a passenger removal. I retired in 09 but I speak to allot of my younger Pilots and they say its gone crazy now. That combined with the restrictions from corporate I am so glad I am retired.
Reply(6)
15
Maureen Smith
5d ago
How did they get a straight edge razor on the plane on the first place? TSA not doing their job?
Reply(1)
9
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Holiday Bonus Payments Worth Between $500 and $5,000 - Are you Eligible?Aneka DuncanJacksonville, AR
Passenger Forces Southwest Flight to Emergency Land in ArkansasLarry LeaseLittle Rock, AR
Arkansas Mother And Navy Veteran Vanished One Month Before Husband Found Dead And Text Messages Sent To Her FatherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLittle Rock, AR
This Middle of Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in ArkansasTravel MavenBenton, AR
Comments / 25