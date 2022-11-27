ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

John Woodman III
5d ago

I bet that passenger will enjoy the bill they might get for the diversion to the airport, paying for all the other passenger's compensation including new tickets for missed flights and any other fees?government made it legal for airlines to file against the disruptive person for ALL costs the airline must pay to get them off the plane. it WILL BE EXPENSIVE..

Mike Duffy
5d ago

As a former Aviator and Airline Captain I rarely had a reason to call for a passenger removal. I retired in 09 but I speak to allot of my younger Pilots and they say its gone crazy now. That combined with the restrictions from corporate I am so glad I am retired.

Maureen Smith
5d ago

How did they get a straight edge razor on the plane on the first place? TSA not doing their job?

KATV

FBI investigating incident onboard plane diverted to Clinton National Airport

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — FBI Little Rock is investigating an incident which occurred on an afternoon flight that was diverted to Little Rock on Saturday. "Flight 192 traveling from Houston to Columbus followed protocol and safely diverted to Little Rock after our Crew observed unruly behavior from a passenger mid flight. Local authorities in Little Rock met the flight upon landing and removed the Customer from the flight," Southwest Airlines said in a statement.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Severe storms possible Tuesday, Little Rock radar expected to be unavailable

The next storm system to arrive in Arkansas could pose a risk for strong to severe storms. The area of greatest concern for severe weather will be in the eastern half of Arkansas during the afternoon and evening hours on Tuesday. At this time, the greatest severe risk appears to be across south and southeast Arkansas. All severe hazards including hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes appear possible.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KTLO

Governor-elect Sanders announces inauguration plans

On Monday, governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders made several announcements which gave Arkansans their first look at what the inauguration will look like for the state’s first female governor. Sanders announced a list of events happening leading up to the inauguration as well as announcing the co-chairs and coordinators of her inauguration committee.
ARKANSAS STATE
