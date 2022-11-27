ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFU falls in opening round of FCS playoffs

By Anderley Penwell
 5 days ago

NEWARK, De. (WTAJ) — The Saint Francis Red Flash fell 56-17 to Delaware in the first round of the FCS playoffs.

Saint Francis quarterbacks Cole Doyle and Justin Sliwoski combined for 13/31 passes for 185 yards, and no touchdowns. Sliwoski threw both Red Flash touchdowns.

SFU finishes the season with a 9-3 record, which is a program record.

