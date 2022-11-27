SFU falls in opening round of FCS playoffs
NEWARK, De. (WTAJ) — The Saint Francis Red Flash fell 56-17 to Delaware in the first round of the FCS playoffs.Saint Francis wins NEC Championship for second time
Saint Francis quarterbacks Cole Doyle and Justin Sliwoski combined for 13/31 passes for 185 yards, and no touchdowns. Sliwoski threw both Red Flash touchdowns.
SFU finishes the season with a 9-3 record, which is a program record.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.
Comments / 0