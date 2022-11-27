ChaiBot is the world’s first automated tea-brewing machine that perfectly makes tea, chai, and even matcha

Read full article on original website
This sleek metal desk bar makes opening letters effortless and enjoyable
Letters are a fact of life, especially for those that still receive their bills through snail mail. But even when we receive welcomed mail from loved ones, getting to the contents can prove to be a taxing and vexing exercise in patience. There are, of course, countless types of letter openers, and some have even taken the opportunity to design ones that could be mistaken for an heirloom from antiquity. Others will simply use a box cutter or a pair of scissors that get the job done to some extent and with less finesse. All of these letter cutters, however, work in pretty much the same way and rely on both luck and your skill to make the envelope give up its treasures. In this day and age, that may be too much work than necessary, and this rather handsome chunk of metal fixes that by letting you open a letter with just a swipe.
With looks to charm, this ani-digi watch is a unique time teller you can wear in any mood
No matter how much time changes or transitions modern technology brings about in way of perceiving time, a wristwatch arguably is never going out of fashion. Watchmakers will keep evolving the look, feel and complications to stay in the trend. But when that is not enough, horologists will jump the gun and amalgamate the two known domains of time telling – analog and digital – to make sure our wrists have something distinctive to show every time.
This restaurant on a Japanese island features a thatched roof and large cardboard tubes
Architecture studio Shigeru Ban designed the unique Farmer’s Restaurant on Awaji Island. Situated in the middle of a field on the Japanese island, the restaurant features a thatched roof, and huge cardboard tubes, giving the structure a rather raw and unfettered aesthetic. The restaurant also functions as a music hall!
This compact lamp with a mushroom-shaped dome is the modern + safe alternative to a candle
Table lamps are really underrated gems. Add the right table lamp to your desk, and it will illuminate its surroundings humbly but diligently, while also adding a bit of character and personality. They’re small but mighty products! And one such design I recently encountered is the Two table lamp designed by APE Amsterdam for the Dutch lighting brand Humble Lights.
The Exocet is a perfectly compact, handy EDC with a built-in money clip for all your everyday needs
With a tiny 1.94-inch blade, the Microtech Exocet Dagger is actually legal to carry in most states, making it the perfect EDC to have on you at all times. The dagger features an OTF-style (out-the-front) drop-point blade made from CTS 204P steel that’s perfect for piercing and carving outdoors, and doing things like opening boxes indoors. The blade retracts into the Exocet’s rather comfortably compact aircraft-grade aluminum handle, which also has a pocket clip on one side that doubles up as a money clip, letting you carry your cards, cash with you. I imagine taking out your money for a mugger would be a pretty interesting event, given that your de-facto wallet also doubles as a blade!
This sleek cutting machine makes crafts and projects so easy it feels like magic
Although 3D printers have opened the door to many creative and DIY projects, not everything can or needs to be printed as a solid mass. Some of the most expressive and the most enchanting creative works come from flat, two-dimensional pieces arranged in a pleasing or eye-catching composition. Craft projects often involve a lot of cutting, often using different types of papers and involving a lot of irregular shapes. For veterans, cutting such pieces is a breeze after years of experience. For novices, however, this can shatter confidence and dash hopes, leading to unfinished projects and crushed dreams. Thankfully, we now have technologies to make that a thing of the past, and as a company that is dedicated to providing intelligent machines to handicraft enthusiasts, LOKLIK is presenting Crafter as a prime example that cuts through the hassles of making a perfect cut every time.
Gorgeous wandering-hour wristwatch looks like a Christmas ornament that tells time
Following an incredibly successful Kickstarter run that raised nearly half a million from 712 backers, it’s safe to say that the Xeric Scrambler isn’t a watch that anyone can ignore. The timepiece has a relatively benign silhouette with a tonneau body and padded leather straps, but focus your attention on the dial and you realize where the Scrambler’s appeal lies. The dial features a 3-hand wandering-hour style arrangement that’s an absolute pleasure to look at and is easy to read too. Powered by a Geneva gear mechanism, the circular numbers on the wandering hour arm dramatically change during the rotation, lining the next numeral up once every 60 minutes. The best part, however, is the fact that while most luxury wandering hour timepieces can cost between 5 and 6 figures, the Scrambler from Xeric starts at a rather affordable $1,199, destroying the notion that premium-looking watches need to cost an arm and a leg.
This aesthetically designed hand crank power bank will never let you down
Smart gadgets rule our lives for the most part, and they need to be juiced up constantly to make our life seamless. In mind-boggling research, Forbes has found out an average US home has 20.2 smart devices. Now, because of changing lifestyles, these smart devices need frequent charging. Relying on...
Mudra is a minimalist cutting with a simple game-changing trick
There are a lot of tools in the kitchen that we take for granted. While we pay very close attention to knives, pots, pans, and ovens, things like graters and cutting boards are often neglected. After all, they don’t get displayed in the kitchen that often, though probably that’s because they’re not much to look at in the first place. Cutting or chopping boards, in particular, have even less time under the spotlight since it’s almost always expected to get stained and dirty over time. They also don’t have many purposes outside of food prep, stored away after use and after cleaning. Of course, that’s only by convention and tradition, and there’s no reason why a cutting board can’t be more than that. This slab of wood, for example, is beautiful enough to show off, but it actually has a few other tricks up its sleeve, all thanks to a single cutout.
This height-adjustable table with a conical base supports sitting + standing working positions
Since the transition from home offices to actual corporate offices has begun, it’s important to ensure that employees feel comfortable, productive, and motivated in their workplace. Adding the right furniture designs can either make or break the environment of an office – the perfect work desk or an ergonomically designed chair can amp up an employee’s productivity immeasurably! And one such furniture design I recently came across is the Follow Meeting Cone.
This sustainable floating home is built using cork and timber
Based in Rotterdam, architecture firm Studio RAP designed a sustainable floating home, quite appropriately named ‘The Float’. Built primarily from cork and timber, the interiors feature a soft and zen atmosphere owing to the use of exposed wood, while the solid cork exteriors allow the home to effortlessly merge with its surroundings.
