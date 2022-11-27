ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Comments / 13

Debbie Fortner
5d ago

Defunding the police means allocating some of the police funding for mental health instruction and support. Not every police encounter needs to be fatal. Prayers for the family.

Reply(8)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wqcs.org

Search Continues for Murder Suspect Jared Diaz

Martin County - Thursday December 1, 2022: The search continues for the suspect wanted in connection with the fatal stabbing of a Port St. Lucie man last Saturday. Robert Tyler Meadows was stabbed to death late in the afternoon, on November 26, within The Preserve, a gated Community in Hobe Sound. Meadows was living with his girlfriend in this exclusive community, but he was just one of a number of renters in the home where he died.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Probe underway after man shot in Lauderhill

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Police were searching for clues after a man was shot early Thursday in Lauderhill, authorities said.Police were called shortly after 7:30 a.m. to 5580 W. Oakland Park Blvd. after receiving an anonymous call about a shooting inside a vehicle.When first responders arrived, they found the man, who was taken for treatment to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was listed in serious condition, authorities said.Based on a description from an anonymous caller, a patrol officer stopped another vehicle that could possibly be linked to the incident and detained a man inside that vehicle. Police have not said how the second man may be linked to the shooting, if the two men knew each other or what may have led to the gunfire.Anyone with information was asked to contact the Lauderhill Police Department.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Man faces murder charge after shooting on day after Thanksgiving leaves one dead near West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH — A 43-year-old man is facing a murder charge following his arrest in connection to the November shooting death of another man in suburban West Palm Beach. Juan Viera was taken into custody on one count of first-degree murder after Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office investigators alleged that he killed a 36-year-old man Nov. 25 on the 1800 block of Drexel Road, near Okeechobee Boulevard and Florida's Turnpike.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Miami New Times

Arrests Made in Weston Anti-Semitic and Racist Incidents

The Broward Sheriff's Office has arrested three teenagers in connection with a rash of anti-Semitic and racist vandalism in Weston, capping off a month-long investigation into crimes that left the community's Jewish residents on edge. During a press conference held this afternoon, Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony said that his agency...
WESTON, FL
cw34.com

Suspect arrested in West Palm Beach murder

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is behind bars after investigators say he killed another man and left him on the sidewalk in West Palm Beach. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, fire rescue crews arrived to Drexel Road to calls of an unresponsive man around 4:33 a.m. on Friday, November 25.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy