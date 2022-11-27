Read full article on original website
Debbie Fortner
5d ago
Defunding the police means allocating some of the police funding for mental health instruction and support. Not every police encounter needs to be fatal. Prayers for the family.
Reply(8)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Celebrate Christmas in Florida with the Miracle pop-up in Palm Beach GardensBest of South FloridaPalm Beach Gardens, FL
5 Best Day Dates in Delray BeachBryce GruberDelray Beach, FL
Trump Announced 2024 Presidential Bid from His Mar-A-Lago Resort in Palm Beach, Florida.News TenderPalm Beach, FL
The Blind Monk finds new home at AKA West Palm opening next monthBest of South FloridaWest Palm Beach, FL
Lewis Prime Grill opens this month in Loxahatchee from family behind Okeechobee SteakhouseBest of South FloridaLoxahatchee, FL
Related
cw34.com
Deputy found pregnant girlfriend outside, bleeding, 'with no clothes, crying'
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Violence erupted in the car when a couple was heading home after Thanksgiving. It continued outside their apartment near Lake Worth Beach since somebody called to report “a female was bleeding and a male was hurting her and hit the female in the face,” according to the arrest report.
cw34.com
Suspect in triple shooting outside restaurant getting new lawyer, plea conference
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — There could be a plea deal in the works for the suspect in a deadly shooting, who was also shot, a year ago. The violence happened during a fight and chase in the parking lot of the Chipotle restaurant on Northlake Boulevard in Palm Beach Gardens.
wqcs.org
Search Continues for Murder Suspect Jared Diaz
Martin County - Thursday December 1, 2022: The search continues for the suspect wanted in connection with the fatal stabbing of a Port St. Lucie man last Saturday. Robert Tyler Meadows was stabbed to death late in the afternoon, on November 26, within The Preserve, a gated Community in Hobe Sound. Meadows was living with his girlfriend in this exclusive community, but he was just one of a number of renters in the home where he died.
cw34.com
Knife attack averted, hot oil splash wasn't in fight over 'using the bathroom,' police say
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A fight last Saturday at a home in Riviera Beach led to some serious injuries and a woman under arrest. Police said they were called to a domestic dispute and found it was "about using the bathroom." Elaine Kelly, 52, had been living there...
St Lucie Jail Deputy Jailed Over Firearm Accident That Wounded Child
Port St Lucie police say he was showing his young son how to clean his AR-15 when it fell and fired
cw34.com
Woman killed after being shot by stray bullet, police identify person responsible
FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is dead after being shot by an unintended bullet. On Nov. 25th, around 7 p.m., Fort Lauderdale Police Department and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to 18 NW 1st Avenue in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, two adult victims were found:...
Probe underway after man shot in Lauderhill
FORT LAUDERDALE -- Police were searching for clues after a man was shot early Thursday in Lauderhill, authorities said.Police were called shortly after 7:30 a.m. to 5580 W. Oakland Park Blvd. after receiving an anonymous call about a shooting inside a vehicle.When first responders arrived, they found the man, who was taken for treatment to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was listed in serious condition, authorities said.Based on a description from an anonymous caller, a patrol officer stopped another vehicle that could possibly be linked to the incident and detained a man inside that vehicle. Police have not said how the second man may be linked to the shooting, if the two men knew each other or what may have led to the gunfire.Anyone with information was asked to contact the Lauderhill Police Department.
cw34.com
Detective work leads to arrest for murder after shooting victim's body found on sidewalk
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Condoms, clothes, beer, a car, and a .380 caliber handgun all played roles in the arrest of a man for murder, the day after he was released on bail on other charges. The victim’s body was found early last Friday morning on Drexel...
WPBF News 25
Family of slain 73-year-old grandmother Mattie Lou Jones prays for justice at East Stuart community vigil
STUART, Fla. — Family and friends gathered and shared memories of Mattie Lou Jones. Members of the Stuart Police Department were in attendance and say they, too, will miss her smiling face. The East Stuart community honored the legacy of former nursing home cook and pillar of positivity, who...
‘Extremely negligent’ Florida man accused of shooting daughter with AR-15 while drunk
A Florida man was charged with child abuse after police said he "irresponsibly handled" an AR-15 rifle and shot his daughter the day before Thanksgiving.
Man faces murder charge after shooting on day after Thanksgiving leaves one dead near West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH — A 43-year-old man is facing a murder charge following his arrest in connection to the November shooting death of another man in suburban West Palm Beach. Juan Viera was taken into custody on one count of first-degree murder after Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office investigators alleged that he killed a 36-year-old man Nov. 25 on the 1800 block of Drexel Road, near Okeechobee Boulevard and Florida's Turnpike.
WPBF News 25
'We lost everything': West Palm Beach mom who helps the needy now needs assistance for herself and daughter
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A West Palm Beach mother and daughter who are known for helping others are now in need of help. We first met Emily Vasquez and her daughter Luisita last year. Luisita, who was 8 years old at the time, sold her toys and used the money to purchase school supplies for students in need.
Miami New Times
Arrests Made in Weston Anti-Semitic and Racist Incidents
The Broward Sheriff's Office has arrested three teenagers in connection with a rash of anti-Semitic and racist vandalism in Weston, capping off a month-long investigation into crimes that left the community's Jewish residents on edge. During a press conference held this afternoon, Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony said that his agency...
Florida “Dark Web” Drug Dealer With List Of 6,000 Customers Gets 16-Year Prison Sentence
A Florida man has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for conspiring to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. Anton Peck, 29, of Boca Raton, Fla., previously pled guilty to one count of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine, and
WPBF News 25
Department of Justice announces arrest of South Florida men behind nationwide dark web drug ring
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — According to the Department of Justice, a group of South Florida residents are now behind bars after running a drug operation that had reached every part of the United States and more than 6,000 customers with help from the dark web. In a criminal...
"You're gonna think I'm drunk," video shows previous arrest of crash suspect
Fox 4 Investigates obtained the dash cam videos of Cassandra Smith’s DUI arrest in Palm Beach County in April of 2021.
WPBF News 25
West Palm Beach grandmother loses nearly $20,000 to Facebook grant scam
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office put out a warning after a West Palm Beach grandmother was scammed out of her life’s savings through Facebook. The scammer posed as the woman’s Facebook friend and encouraged her to apply for a Social Security...
WPBF News 25
First responders in Martin County assemble bikes for families and kids in need
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Dozens of Martin County first responders spent the morning at the fairgrounds assembling bicycles for families in need for the holidays. More than 150 bikes were put together by firefighters and paramedics to help spread holiday cheer for parents and families who wouldn’t be able to otherwise afford it.
WPBF News 25
West Palm Beach man charged with murder after victim found dead along sidewalk
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Juan Viera of West Palm Beach made his first appearance in Palm Beach County court on Wednesday. He faces first-degree murder charges in connection to the shooting and killing of a man on Nov. 25. He was ordered to have no contact with the...
cw34.com
Suspect arrested in West Palm Beach murder
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is behind bars after investigators say he killed another man and left him on the sidewalk in West Palm Beach. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, fire rescue crews arrived to Drexel Road to calls of an unresponsive man around 4:33 a.m. on Friday, November 25.
Comments / 13