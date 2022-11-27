Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
MJF Reveals Custom World Title, Turns on William Regal On AEW Dynamite
MJF has shown off his customized AEW World Championship as he turned on William Regal during tonight’s episode of Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw MJF appear with Regal by his side and tear down the current World Title before revealing his own customized version. MJF then proceeded to...
411mania.com
UPDATED: Note on William Regal’s Status In AEW Following Last Night’s Angle
UPDATE: Fightful Select spoke with talent in AEW who believe that Regal’s deal in the company could be up this month. This was something that was speculated last weekend’s Wrestlecade event. Either way, there is definitely interest from WWE in bringing him back. During the latest Wrestling Observer...
411mania.com
Charlotte Flair Possibly Teasing Return on Instagram, Shares Photo of Her in Ring Boots
– In some posts on her Instagram Story, which has been largely inactive as of late, Charlotte Flair shared some photos and clips of her in WWE, with some photos showing her wearing the SmackDown Women’s Championship. The last photo shows her wearing ring boots and sitting on what appears to be a ring canvas.
411mania.com
New Preview Clips for Nikki Bella as Co-Host of USA’s Barmageddon
– As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella is hosting Barmageddon on the USA Network. The show debuts on December 5. USA Network released a new preview clip, which you can see below. Also, hosts Nikki Bella, Blake Shelton, and Carson Daly will be celebrating the premiere on...
411mania.com
Carmella DeCesare Recalls the WWE Diva Search, How the Other Competitors Were Brutal to Her
– During a recent interview with Girls Next Level, former WWE Diva Search contestant Carmella DeCesare recalled her stint in WWE. She competed in the WWE Diva Search competition in 2004 that also consisted of Michelle McCool, Christy Hemme, Maria Kanellis, and more. Hemme eventually won the 2004 competition. Carmella was also the Playboy Playmate of the Year of 2004. Below are some highlights (via POST Wrestling):
411mania.com
Rhea Ripley Is Looking Forward To a Match With Becky Lynch
Rhea Ripley is confident that she’ll face off with Becky Lynch one-on-one at some point, and she’s looking forward to it. Ripley, who was on opposite sides with Lynch in the women’s WarGames Match at Survivor Series, appeared on WWE’s The Bump this week and was asked about a potential singles bout with Lynch.
411mania.com
Various News: Kevin Dunn Reportedly Still With WWE, A&E Filmed Ricky Steamboat’s Return Match
– A new report has an update on Kevin Dunn’s status with WWE. Fightful Select reports that “for those who have been asking,” Dunn is still with the company. He was not at Survivor Series but there has been no word of him potentially leaving. – The...
411mania.com
Various News: Note on Opening Segment for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Lineup for Tonight’s MLW Fusion
– PWInsider reports that tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV will open with an in-ring segment featuring Bully Ray, who will address his actions at the Over Drive event. During the show, he attacked Josh Alexander and his wife, Jade Chung. Tonight’s show will air on AXS TV starting at 8:00 pm EST.
411mania.com
WWE News: Charles Robinson Apologizes for SmackDown Performance, Digital Executive to Speak at SBJ Media Innovators Conference
– Longtime WWE referee Charles Robinson apologized on his social media accounts regarding his in-ring reactions on SmackDown last Friday. You can see his comments below. Robinson wrote, “I apologize for the silly reactions on @wwe #smackdown. I am ridiculous. I try and try to stop reacting but can’t. I know when ‘people’ talk about refs over selling it’s about me. #wrestling #friday”
411mania.com
Top 7 Reversed Title Wins
This edition of the Top 7 is brought to you by a fan submission! As always, you can submit ideas to [email protected], and if I like them they’ll surely be used at some future date or time. Top 7 reversed title wins?. Like I mean the top 7...
411mania.com
Juventud Guerrera Praises the Atmosphere in AEW
– During a recent Highspots Superstore Sign It Live session, WWE and WCW veteran Juventud Guerrera discussed his brief stint in AEW last year. He also noted about doing some more work in AEW as well, however, that didn’t happen as he was hurt at the time. Juventud said...
411mania.com
Freddie Prinze Jr. Says Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi at WWE Survivor Series Was ‘Legit Unwatchable’
– During a recent edition of the Wrestling With Freddie podcast, Freddie Prinze Jr. evaluated the SmackDown Women’s Championship match at WWE Survivor Series 2022, featuring Ronda Rousey defending her title against Shotzi. Prinze was highly critical of the match and Rousey’s performance. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
411mania.com
Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW will bring back Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced the following matches for next Wednesday’s show, which airs live on TNT:. * Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royal: Competitors TBA. * Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs. Daniel Garcia &...
411mania.com
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: Lumberjack Match In Main Event
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight, with a lumberjack match in the main event. The lineup includes:. * Lumberjack Match for AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. QT Marshall. * Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett vs. Private Party. * Cole Karter vs. Darby...
411mania.com
Roman Reigns Reportedly Handpicked Wrestlers For His Latest Feud
As previously reported, Roman Reigns was reportedly ‘very heated’ with Kevin Owens following an unplanned slap at Survivor Series that allegedly ruptured his eardrum. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that while the eardrum may not be ruptured, it was definitely injured. It was also noted that the situation has either blown over or at least calmed down to the point that Reigns will still be working with Owens.
411mania.com
Ric Flair Says He Could Wrestle And Be Better Than His Last Match, Doesn’t Know If Ricky Steamboat Will Wrestle Again
In the latest episode of his To Be The Man podcast (via Fightful), Ric Flair said that he could wrestle again, even after his ‘Last Match’, and be better than he was then. He also spoke about the return of Ricky Steamboat and said he isn’t sure if the Dragon will have another match after this.
411mania.com
Matches Set For Tomorrow’s WWE NXT Level Up
WWE has announced three matches for tomorrow night’s episode of NXT Level Up on Peacock. You can find spoilers for the episode here. The matches include:. * Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo vs. Tavion Heights.
411mania.com
Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage
AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * AEW All-Atlantic Championship Lumberjack Match: Orange Cassidy def. QT Marshall. The House of Black stood tall in a post-match brawl. * Athena...
411mania.com
Sgt. Slaughter Recalls His Reconciliation With Vince McMahon, Return to WWE
– During a recent interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling, WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter discussed his past falling out with Vince McMahon over his GI Joe action figure deal with Hasbro in the 1980s and more and how they later reconciled in the early 90s. Below are some highlights:
411mania.com
Bullet Club & More Set For NJPW Strong Nemesis
NJPW has announced matches for its upcoming NJPW Strong Nemesis taping. The company announced the following matches for the December 11th taping in Los Angeles, which will be the final Strong taping of the year:. * Bullet Club (Jay Whte & El Phantasmo) vs. Hikuleo & Alan Angels. * KENTA...
Comments / 0