AT&T Boosts Its iPhone, Galaxy Upgrade Offers Ahead of Holidays
If you're on AT&T and debating getting a new iPhone or Samsung Galaxy phone this holiday season, you may find yourself with a better deal even though we're past Black Friday. The carrier has upped its promotion for new and upgrading users from $800 off a new Apple or Samsung device to up to $1,000 off, so long as you're trading in a phone.
These 7 Great Best Buy Deals Make Excellent Holiday Gifts
This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. If you're doing some holiday shopping, a great place to start is Best Buy. The big-box store has plenty of tech, smart home and kitchen products marked down that make great gifts for friends and loved ones this holiday season. Check out a few of our favorites below.
Apple Releases iOS 16.1.2. What's Included in the Update
Apple released the iOS 16.1.2 update Wednesday. This update comes three weeks after the release of iOS 16.1.1 and more than a month after the release of iOS 16.1. This latest iOS includes some security updates, improved compatibility with wireless carriers and improvements to crash detection in the iPhone 14 line.
iOS 16.2 Will Fix a Big Annoyance With the iPhone 14 Pro's Always-On Display
The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max have a handful of flashy software changes, such as the Dynamic Island for showing system alerts and a highly anticipated always-on display. That latter feature isn't new exactly. For years, Android devices have had an always-on display that shows essential information when the screen is off. What you see is a black screen with the time and date and sometimes icons for notifications. But the iPhone's version has Apple's own twist.
Alexa Tips and Tricks to Enhance Your Amazon Echo Device Experience
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. At this point, Alexa may feel like a member of the family. Amazon's trusty voice assistant is always around when you need it, from streaming music, to setting reminders and telling funny jokes -- and there are now more than 300 million devices connected to it. Whether you have an Echo Dot, the Echo Dot with Clock, the compact Echo Flex, the chunky Echo Studio or smart displays such as the Echo Show 10, Show 8, Show 5 or the Show 15, Alexa can make your life easier by automating your day.
Best Budget Laptop for 2022
When you're spending several hundred dollars on a device, you want to make sure you get something that meets your performance needs, but you also don't want to spend big money on features you don't need. The best budget laptop models can handle all your everyday tasks like checking emails, scrolling through social media, typing up documents and more, and they can be available for less than $500.
Amazon's Kindle Scribe Wants to Make Reading and Writing Hot Again
With the Kindle Scribe, Amazon is hoping that a device it launched during the George W. Bush administration can be its next big thing again. Amazon doesn't shy away from flashy ideas, whether it's a delivery drone, robotic dog or a conversation with virtual assistant Alexa. But this week, Amazon started selling its Kindle Scribe, a refreshed version of the E Ink reader first launched back before Amazon even had a mobile app.
Dead Cells Is Now Available on Apple Arcade
Apple Arcade -- a CNET Editors' Choice award winner for 2022 -- added Dead Cells, a roguelike action platformer game, to its extensive catalog of titles on Friday. Dead Cells casts you as a failed alchemic experiment who must escape a mysterious castle. Dead Cells was a pioneer of the...
Logitech G Cloud Review: Don't Call It a Cloud Gaming Mini Console
It's hard to get excited about the Logitech G Cloud, but it's hard to hate it as well. Fundamentally, it's a small Android tablet with a nonremovable controller and a custom launcher; you can also run it as a generic tablet. In contrast, a device like the upcoming Razer Edge is a similar, small Android tablet plus Xbox-layout controller, but bundled rather than attached. It doesn't feel cheap, but it doesn't feel premium, and ultimately, it doesn't feel like something that inspires you to play games.
How to Design Holiday Cards Using an iPad
Apple's Keynote app can be used for more than just making presentations. It's also a great way to design your own animated holiday greeting cards directly from your iPad. All you have to do is create a single slide, decorate it with your desired holiday imagery and export it when you're finished.
The Keurig K-Cafe Is Now at Its Lowest Price Ever on Best Buy, Get It for Just $100
Who doesn't like a steaming fresh cup of coffee in the morning? Even the smell of coffee can be enough to awaken your senses and give you a great start to your day. People can make their coffee in many different ways, from a simple cup of instant black coffee to a more fancy latte with a milk frother.
iOS 16.1.2 Arrives With a Few Updates and Fixes
Apple released iOS 16.1.2 on Wednesday with a few fixes and updates. The update comes three weeks after the release of iOS 16.1.1 and more than a month after the release of iOS 16.1. This latest iOS includes some security updates, improved compatibility with wireless carriers and improvements to crash...
