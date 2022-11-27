Brazil School Shooter Wore Swastika, Police Say
A teenager who allegedly shot and killed three and injured 13 at two schools in Brazil on Friday had a swastika pinned to his bulletproof vest, police have revealed. The 16-year-old suspect, who has yet to be identified, was armed with a semiautomatic pistol and a revolver to carry out the attack he’d planned for two years, according to police, killing two teachers and one student. He was described as a former student of one of the schools who had previously received psychiatric treatment that the school hadn’t been informed about. Although he was wearing military-style clothing and the swastika, police said they haven’t yet determined a motive as they continue to investigate the shooting.
Comments / 1