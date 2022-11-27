Ari Lennox Performs “Waste My Time” At The 2022 BET Soul Train Awards

Ari Lennox performed “Waste My Time” from her latest album Age/Sex/Location amid her six nominations at this year’s Soul Train Awards. Wearing a sequin silver dress with accessories to match, the songstress commanded the room from centerstage.

With a smokey blue haze covering the surface of the stage, Ari stood with a live ensemble provided by Adam Blackstone and the BBE All-Star Band.

The D.C. native crooned: “Waste my time, get on my line, ‘Cause I got the time to waste/ Use that mouth, blow this back out, back up every word you say (say sock it to me)/ Waste my time, get on my line, then you can be on your way/ Use that mouth, pull a track out, back up every word you say.”

At this year’s awards, the 31-year-old was nominated for Album of the Year, Song of the Year, The Ashford And Simpson Songwriter’s Award, Best Dance Performance, Best R&B/Soul Female Artist and Video of the Year.

Ari Lennox performs onstage during the 2022 Soul Train Awards presented by BET at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ari released her sophomore album Age/Sex/Location in September following her debut certified Gold album Shea Butter Baby . A/S/L , which peaked at No. 69 on the Billboard 200 chart, includes the popular singles “Pressure,” “Hoodie,” “POF” and “Queen Space.”

Ari Lennox Searches For The One In "POF" Music Video

Aside from recently joining Babyface on “Liquor” from his compilation album Ladies Night Out, Ari also recently joined Stevie Wonder and Charlie Puth on stage at the 2022 American Music Awards. Lennox along with Muni Long, Yola, Jimmie Allen, Melissa Etheridge, Smokie Norful and Dustin Lynch joined together to sing Richie’s 1985 philanthropic anthem, “ We Are The World .”

Fans can also see Ari perform live at J. Cole’s upcoming Dreamville Festival slated for 2023.

Watch Ari Lennox’s 2022 Soul Train Awards performance above.