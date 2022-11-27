ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Recruit on visit to Ohio State commits to Michigan after The Game

By Will Burchfield
 5 days ago

Michigan beat Ohio State on the field and on the recruiting trail Saturday in Columbus.

The 45-23 beatdown speaks for itself. One of the many Ohio State recruits on hand to witness it was defensive back and Cincinnati native Cameron Calhoun. Shortly after leaving Columbus, Calhoun, who de-committed from Cincy earlier this month, committed to Michigan, per 247 Sports .

"Walk in yo trap take over yo trap," he tweeted after the game.

Talk about a win-win for the Wolverines.

Calhoun, who confirmed his commitment via Twitter, had been in Ann Arbor last week for Michigan's win over Illinois.

He was seen on the field at the Horseshoe celebrating with fellow defensive back and future teammate Will Johnson after Michigan's win.

