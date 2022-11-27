Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Threats Against Synagogue Was Not Idle: 2 Men Were Charged After Threatening NYC SynagoguesAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Former Yale Soccer Coach Sentenced to Prison For Accepting Nearly $1 Million In BribesTaxBuzzMadison, CT
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
Related
Queens man found dead off LI after apparent fall overboard: cops
SHIRLEY, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Queens man was found dead off of Long Island’s Smith Point County Park on Wednesday, nearly two weeks after he was believed to have gone overboard while working on a boat, according to authorities. Pierre Morris, who worked for a Hauppauge contracting company, was working on a boat at the […]
‘Killer Nurse’ Charles Cullen ‘had a darkness to him,’ recalls colleague who helped put murderer behind bars
Amy Loughren inspired the role played by Jessica Chastain in Netflix's scripted drama "The Good Nurse," which starred Eddie Redmaybe as Charles Cullen, the "angel of death."
This New York police officer delivers: Helped bring a baby into world for fifth time in his career
Sgt. Jon-Erik Negron of the Suffolk County Police Department in New York does more than just protect and serve: He's also helped deliver five babies in his career.
Curbed
Sloths Are Tearing Apart Suffolk County
Larry Wallach’s Long Island–based sloth business, Sloth Encounters, charges interested parties $50 per half-hour to encounter his sloths — “Feeding them, petting them, and even holding our sloth babies!” The company’s website claims its two-room storefront across from Carvel in Hauppauge is a very close environmental approximation to “the jungles of Costa Rica” and notes that should you wish to buy a sloth, your admission fee will go toward your purchase. For months, local animal rights activists, perhaps because storefronts across from a Carvel in Hauppauge are not a native habitat of the sloth, have been fighting to shut the business down. Humane Long Island president John Di Leonardo, Wallach’s main foil, has led the campaign. And on Monday, according to NBC, the pair got into a shoving match over it. “This is a violent person who abuses animals,” Di Leonardo said amid the light jostling outside Wallach’s storefront. Wallach responded, “Tell me how I abuse an animal! Tell me.”
Civil War letters written by Islip soldier delivered to Long Island historical society
The correspondence was written by 41-year-old Frederick Wright Sr., a private in the Union Army, to his family home on Monell Avenue in Islip.
27east.com
Members Only Meeting Sparks Tumult in Hampton Bays
When does a community group get to deny access to the community? When it’s a members only meeting of the Hampton Bays Civic Association. But about 40 residents of the... more. Jose Gonzalez Salinas, 28, of Calverton was arrested and charged with misdemeanor DWI on November 25. According to...
Western Queens Gazette
Wild Turkeys of Eastern Long Island
The Turkey is an animal associated with nature. The past few years I have been seeing flocks of wild turkeys walking in Mattituck Long Island. This is a recent occurrence. Amazing!. Nassau and Suffolk counties have a combined population of about 6,000 scattered in pockets, according to the New York...
southarkansassun.com
Vincent Grucci -The Fireworks Family Member Passed Away
Vincent Grucci is the former president of the Patchogue Village Chamber of Commerce from 2000 to 2003 as a financial planner. He had grown up in Bellport and later on his family moved to the middle island. He passed his graduation from Longwood High School. He contributed much to Patchogue’s turnaround. According to the director of the committee of Patchogue, David Kennedy, Grucci also contributed very much to the foundation of the Greater Patchogue Foundation which works for the funding for parades and for making the village beautiful and active.
Medical experts: Long Island has highest COVID-19 rates in New York
Hospitals and doctors' offices are seeing more and more people coming back with a second round or more of COVID-19.
Legendary NY Furniture Store Closing Hudson Valley Location
A furniture store that's served generations of New Yorkers will be closing its Hudson Valley location, but the business will continue. There are lots of options when it comes to buying furniture in the Hudson Valley. Whether it's a high-end sectional from Ethan Allen or a discount bunk bed from Bob's, there's a furniture store somewhere in the region that fits every budget and lifestyle.
Shooting at Walmart in New York State
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: FoxNews and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
greaterlongisland.com
The body of a missing boater found at Smith Point County Park
Suffolk County Police located the body of a Far Rockaway man who went missing from Smith Point Marina on Nov. 18. Pierre Morris, 45, was found lifeless this morning (Nov. 30) off of Smith Point County Park, SCPD confirmed. Morris, an employee of Hauppauge’s H&L Contracting, had been missing for...
greaterlongisland.com
Sailing rivals turned friends open Capriotti’s Sandwich Shops in Selden and Hauppauge
GreaterPortJeff coverage is funded in part by Toast Coffee + Kitchen, where every day is National Take Your Best Friend to Brunch Day! Locations in Patchogue, Bay Shore and Port Jeff Station. Competition really is a good thing. Just ask entrepreneurs Walter Henry and William Denslow. The longtime pals met...
Car crashes, bursts into flames on Long Island Expressway in Suffolk County
The westbound vehicle jumped the divider and smashed into the Pinelawn Road overpass just before 7 a.m.
Police: Man found dead of apparent drowning in Great South Bay near Babylon
Marine Bureau officers responded to Grass Island, located approximately one mile south of Fire Island Avenue, at approximately 2:40 p.m. Tuesday.
proclaimerscv.com
Human Remains of 4 Infants Found in an Apartment in Boston, Packed Inside a Freezer
Suffolk County district attorney’s office told a news outlet that the human remains of four infants were found packed inside a freezer in an apartment in Boston. Human remains of four infants, two males and two females, were found packed inside a freezer in an apartment in Boston this month. According to the police, they responded to a radio call around 2:15 p.m. to investigate an apartment in South Boston.
Michigan armed neighbors detain man accused of breaking into home with kids inside: Reports
Two armed neighbors in Michigan detained a suspect who broke into a home with children inside until sheriff's deputies arrived, according to reports.
Tragic Ending: Man Found Dead In Waters Off Fire Island More Than Week After Going Missing
The search for a Long Island man who disappeared more than a week ago has ended in tragedy. Search crews recovered the body of 45-year-old Pierre Morris, of Far Rockaway, Wednesday morning, Nov. 30, in the waters off the east end of Fire Island, according to Suffolk County Police. Marine...
Homicide detectives investigate West Babylon car fire
Homicide detectives, the county medical examiner and crime scene investigators were at the scene.
Seen Him? Man Wanted For Stealing Pairs Of Shoes From Famous Footwear In Islandia
Authorities asked the public for help identifying a man who is accused of stealing pairs of shoes from a Long Island store. A man stole three pairs of shoes from Famous Footwear in Islandia at about 1:50 p.m. on March 30, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Thursday, Dec. 1.
Fox News
880K+
Followers
5K+
Post
691M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0