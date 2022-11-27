ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Stephen McDonald
5d ago

Well, if an individual is comfortable handling a loaded firearm, and wishes to do so, I am of the opinion that they ought to. A handgun is like a parachute, if you need one but don't have one, you're not likely to ever need one again, or anything else for that matter. Being armed is one of the basic, inherent and fundamental human rights of Free People that dates to the very advent of weapons.

Bob F
5d ago

I'd like to see a study soft on crime judges and politicians and how many criminals were released? serving little or no time. Why are habitual criminals released, and 3 strike rule? We carry because the politicians care more about criminals than law abiding citizens. We carry because we are tired of being victims in an out of control crime ridden states.

AR
5d ago

Not carrying a gun is like not carrying a spare tire. Just when you think you don’t need it. You need it.

