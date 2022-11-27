ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

ETSU's defense smothers Vanderbilt

In the lowest-scoring game in the program's history, the ETSU stunned Vanderbilt 44-31 inside Brooks Gym. Nevaeh Brown led the Bucs in scoring coming off the bench, with 14, Jiselle Thomas added 11. ETSU is the first Mid Major team since 2019 and just the third since 2009/2010 to hold an SEC opponent to under 35 Points.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
ETSU Quarterback Tyler Riddell enters the transfer portal

ETSU quarterback Tyler Riddell has reportedly entered the transfer portal. The redshirt sophomore retweeted a post from Farrell Portal on Wednesday evening seemingly confirming the news. Riddell led the Bucs to the Division I FCS quarterfinals as a redshirt freshman. He started all 13 games, racking up 2,464 passing yards,19...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Player of the Week: Sullivan East's Jenna Hare

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Jenna Hare has been one of the top players basketball players in Northeast Tennessee the last few seasons. To start the 2022-23 season, she's already on top of her game on and off the court. "One of the things we've done this offseason is...
BLUFF CITY, TN
Toll lanes possibly heading to Tennessee highways

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Traffic congestion is getting worse across the state of Tennessee. Officials want to ease those travel headaches, but some of those potential solutions could be costly. TDOT officials say it would cost $26 billion to address the traffic issue. They say $14 billion would...
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee releases 2021-22 school report cards

The Tennessee Department of Education has released a new statewide school report card detailing how our local schools are performing. The online report card includes a wide variety of statistics: math and language arts performance, the percentage of students chronically absent, student teacher ratios, money spent on education and more. The numbers show comparisons to the state average.
TENNESSEE STATE
First pediatric flu death of 2022-23 season reported in SW Virginia: VDH

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — On Wednesday, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) announced the state’s first reported influenza-associated pediatric death for the 2022-23 flu season. The VDH said sadly, a child (5-12 years old) in Virginia’s Southwest region died from complications associated with the flu. To protect the...
VIRGINIA STATE
Johnson City prepares for winter season snow removal

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Johnson City's street department is preparing its response to snow this winter. Leaders say they're in a better position this year compared to last. Assistant public works director Andy Best showed News 5 the 3,700 tons of rock salt Johnson City has ready for...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Curt's Ace Hardware opens newest location in Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WCYB) — Curt's Ace Hardware in Elizabethton held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday morning. The newest Curt's Ace Hardware is located at 1731 Highway 19E Bypass in Elizabethton. It is the fifth Curt's Ace Hardware to open. “As we continue to grow and expand our company to...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Bristol Christmas Parade set for Thursday; famous Budweiser Clydesdales expected

BRISTOL, Va./Tenn. (WCYB) — The Bristol Christmas Parade is set for Thursday night and the famous Budweiser Clydesdales are scheduled to be in the parade!. The downtown parade will kick off at 7 p.m. The parade route begins on the intersection of W State Street and Bob Morrison Boulevard. It will continue down State Street and end at the intersection of State Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
BRISTOL, VA
Local law enforcement urging internet safety

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — "It can happen to all of us, at any time," that's how the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department describes those who fall victim to catfishing on the internet. "We would never allow a predator or somebody that we don't know to allow those people to go...
BRISTOL, TN
Bristol convenience store adds drive-through service

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — A Bristol convenience store is expanding its services by adding a drive-through. The owners of Bobby's Market in Bristol, Virginia, decided to make the store convenient by providing food, candy, and tobacco products at the drive-through. Logan Batrick said the pandemic played a part in...
BRISTOL, VA
3 men facing multiple charges following standoff in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Update: Three men are facing multiple charges following a standoff in Scott County Thursday, according to Sheriff Jeff Edds. Police responded to the 200 block of Bartlett Street in Gate City at around 840 a.m. to a call of a breaking and entering in progress.
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
Washington County, Virginia Courthouse renovation project ahead of schedule

ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Significant work is now taking place on the Washington County Courthouse in Abingdon. "About two weeks ago, steel started started coming out of the ground, so the foundations are complete, the elevator shafts have been constructed and underway, and the steel is coming up," said Jason Berry, Washington County Administrator.
ABINGDON, VA

