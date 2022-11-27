Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hard Rock Permanent Site Ground Breaking Ceremony Set for Next Wednesday in BristolJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Get Your Shopping Spree on and Sip As You Stroll in Johnson City This WeekendJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Kingsport's Christmas Season Officially Kicks Off This Weekend with Parade and Much MoreJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Devoted Tennessee Mother Dropped Her Children Off And Never Returned: What Happened To Nadine?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedChurch Hill, TN
Synthetic Ice Skating Now Open for the Season at Covered Bridge Park in ElizabethtonJohn M. DabbsElizabethton, TN
Related
wcyb.com
ETSU's defense smothers Vanderbilt
In the lowest-scoring game in the program's history, the ETSU stunned Vanderbilt 44-31 inside Brooks Gym. Nevaeh Brown led the Bucs in scoring coming off the bench, with 14, Jiselle Thomas added 11. ETSU is the first Mid Major team since 2019 and just the third since 2009/2010 to hold an SEC opponent to under 35 Points.
wcyb.com
ETSU Quarterback Tyler Riddell enters the transfer portal
ETSU quarterback Tyler Riddell has reportedly entered the transfer portal. The redshirt sophomore retweeted a post from Farrell Portal on Wednesday evening seemingly confirming the news. Riddell led the Bucs to the Division I FCS quarterfinals as a redshirt freshman. He started all 13 games, racking up 2,464 passing yards,19...
wcyb.com
Player of the Week: Sullivan East's Jenna Hare
BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Jenna Hare has been one of the top players basketball players in Northeast Tennessee the last few seasons. To start the 2022-23 season, she's already on top of her game on and off the court. "One of the things we've done this offseason is...
wcyb.com
Toll lanes possibly heading to Tennessee highways
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Traffic congestion is getting worse across the state of Tennessee. Officials want to ease those travel headaches, but some of those potential solutions could be costly. TDOT officials say it would cost $26 billion to address the traffic issue. They say $14 billion would...
wcyb.com
Tennessee releases 2021-22 school report cards
The Tennessee Department of Education has released a new statewide school report card detailing how our local schools are performing. The online report card includes a wide variety of statistics: math and language arts performance, the percentage of students chronically absent, student teacher ratios, money spent on education and more. The numbers show comparisons to the state average.
wcyb.com
UVA Wise and Coeburn Middle School students partner to bring awareness to tobacco use
COEBURN, V.a. (WCYB) — UVA Wise and Coeburn Middle School students are partnering to bring awareness to tobacco prevention through a special project. UVA Wise Associate Professor of Physical Education, says students can take a kinesiology class, and mentor students once a month to teach them the dangers of tobacco abuse.
wcyb.com
Retired teachers and personnel return to the classroom at Sullivan East High School
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — As districts continue to face staffing struggles, some schools are seeing former personnel returning to help. "I love being in the classroom, I love the kids, I taught because of the students," said Judy Parker, of Sullivan East High School. Sullivan East, like many...
wcyb.com
First pediatric flu death of 2022-23 season reported in SW Virginia: VDH
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — On Wednesday, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) announced the state’s first reported influenza-associated pediatric death for the 2022-23 flu season. The VDH said sadly, a child (5-12 years old) in Virginia’s Southwest region died from complications associated with the flu. To protect the...
wcyb.com
Hardee's 5 Star Student: Local high school students earn ServSafe certificate
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WCYB) — A requirement for restaurant managers... 15 students in the culinary arts program at David Crockett High School passed their ServSafe manager exam. It shows that I’m capable of doing more than I thought I was before I came into it." The course allows students...
wcyb.com
Tennessee households on Families First Program to receive $500 on EBT cards in December
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — This holiday season, households on Tennessee's Families First Program will be receiving a one-time boost of $500 in December. The Department of Human Services says the funds are to support children during the holidays. The payments will be available starting Thursday, Dec. 1. Families First...
wcyb.com
Johnson City prepares for winter season snow removal
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Johnson City's street department is preparing its response to snow this winter. Leaders say they're in a better position this year compared to last. Assistant public works director Andy Best showed News 5 the 3,700 tons of rock salt Johnson City has ready for...
wcyb.com
Oklahoma lawmaker seeks to lower legal age to carry firearm from 21 to 18
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Republican Oklahoma state Rep. Jim Olsen authored a bill to lower the legal age to carry a firearm from 21 to 18. According to Olsen, the proposal, H.B. 1001, would affirm the constitutional right to bear arms. In his view, Oklahomans old enough to join...
wcyb.com
Curt's Ace Hardware opens newest location in Elizabethton
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WCYB) — Curt's Ace Hardware in Elizabethton held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday morning. The newest Curt's Ace Hardware is located at 1731 Highway 19E Bypass in Elizabethton. It is the fifth Curt's Ace Hardware to open. “As we continue to grow and expand our company to...
wcyb.com
Budweiser Clydesdales return to the Tri-Cities ahead of local Christmas parades
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Budweiser Clydesdales have returned to the Tri-Cities, just in time for the holidays. News 5 had a chance to meet some of the Clydesdales and team members during a special media event Wednesday afternoon at Holston Distributing. Team members say they are excited...
wcyb.com
Mugshot released of teen accused of murdering brother, grandmother in Greene County
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — The mugshot has been released of a 16-year-old juvenile accused of killing his brother and grandmother with a hammer in Greene County. Jordan Allen will be tried as an adult following a decision by a Greene County judge last month. Allen has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
wcyb.com
Bristol Christmas Parade set for Thursday; famous Budweiser Clydesdales expected
BRISTOL, Va./Tenn. (WCYB) — The Bristol Christmas Parade is set for Thursday night and the famous Budweiser Clydesdales are scheduled to be in the parade!. The downtown parade will kick off at 7 p.m. The parade route begins on the intersection of W State Street and Bob Morrison Boulevard. It will continue down State Street and end at the intersection of State Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
wcyb.com
Local law enforcement urging internet safety
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — "It can happen to all of us, at any time," that's how the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department describes those who fall victim to catfishing on the internet. "We would never allow a predator or somebody that we don't know to allow those people to go...
wcyb.com
Bristol convenience store adds drive-through service
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — A Bristol convenience store is expanding its services by adding a drive-through. The owners of Bobby's Market in Bristol, Virginia, decided to make the store convenient by providing food, candy, and tobacco products at the drive-through. Logan Batrick said the pandemic played a part in...
wcyb.com
3 men facing multiple charges following standoff in Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Update: Three men are facing multiple charges following a standoff in Scott County Thursday, according to Sheriff Jeff Edds. Police responded to the 200 block of Bartlett Street in Gate City at around 840 a.m. to a call of a breaking and entering in progress.
wcyb.com
Washington County, Virginia Courthouse renovation project ahead of schedule
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Significant work is now taking place on the Washington County Courthouse in Abingdon. "About two weeks ago, steel started started coming out of the ground, so the foundations are complete, the elevator shafts have been constructed and underway, and the steel is coming up," said Jason Berry, Washington County Administrator.
Comments / 0