CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Leigha Brown scored 26 points, Emily Kiser added 20 and No. 17 Michigan eased past Miami 76-64 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The Wolverines didn’t get the lead into double figures until Brown’s basket two minutes into the fourth quarter and didn’t put it there for good until Kiser hit a jumper, Laila Phelia followed with a layup and Maddie Nolan drained a 3-pointer. Michigan won its fourth-straight game in Florida after capturing the Gulf Coast Showcase in Estero last weekend. Any hope Miami had of making a comeback late comeback were dashed by Michigan’s efficiency in the fourth quarter — 6-of-9 shooting and 10 of 10 from the foul line. Haley Cavinder scored 17 points for the Hurricanes.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 12 HOURS AGO