ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Two women robbed on the No. 3 train in Manhattan: police

By Jonathan Rizk
PIX11
PIX11
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pRDB2_0jOfp1oq00

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Two women were robbed at knifepoint while riding a No. 3 subway train in Manhattan Wednesday morning, police said on Saturday.

The two victims, ages 38 and 61, were riding the train in Upper Manhattan around 3 a.m. when two robbers pulled out a knife and demanded the victims hand over their property, according to police. The victims gave the robbers their wallets and phones.

The two suspects left the train at the 145th Street station, police said. The two victims were not injured.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 23

buffalo bill
5d ago

remember if your a law abiding citizen there's gun free zones in the city so you can't even carry a firearm to protect yourself. but guess who has the firearms the criminals 🤣

Reply(1)
9
Al Bundy!
5d ago

I did not vote for him and I knew Mexico wasn't paying for jack!!! trump said he was gonna make the licenses that exist universal and he failed. NYC challenge everything to supreme court!! till there are no zones and then everyone will have a gun....not just the thieves!!!! 💯🙏🏼💯

Reply
2
Al Bundy!
5d ago

and who's a train robber in 2022??!! When you go to jail when they catch you...🤔can you even admit that in jail lol 😆 You can't even make minimum wage robbing trains. last but not least. Always somebody broke robbing somebody broke. Hey NYC train robber get over here!!!!!Don't you know your stealing from working people 😡 who are already being stolen from by the government and all it's entities around them!!!!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Man repeatedly punched Columbia protester, knocking her out: NYPD

MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — A woman protesting Monday evening at Columbia University was repeatedly punched in the head, rendering her unconscious, police said Friday in a public appeal for help finding her assailant. The victim, 21, was participating in a demonstration on West 116th Street near Broadway around 7:50 p.m. when a man approached […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man slashes subway rider in the face on Upper West Side

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man slashed a subway rider in the face in an unprovoked attack in Manhattan on Tuesday, police said. The 49-year-old victim was sitting on a northbound no. 2 train approaching the 72nd Street – Broadway station when he was attacked around 9:45 p.m., officials said. The suspect used […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man, 60, randomly punched, knocked unconscious in Manhattan: NYPD

LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding the assailant who punched a 60-year-old man without provocation last month in Lower Manhattan. The victim was walking along William Street near Ann Street, around 10:30 a.m. Nov. 10, when a stranger in front of him turned around and struck him in the […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Boy, 15, dies while subway surfing on Brooklyn train, police say

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 15-year-old boy died while subway surfing on a Brooklyn train Thursday morning, police said. The teen was riding on top of the southbound J train when he fell under the car and touched the third rail near the Marcy Avenue station in Williamsburg at around 11:23 a.m., according to the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man allegedly trespassed at NYC hotel in ‘explosive’ scare: NYPD

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Queens man was charged Wednesday with trespassing in a Midtown hotel where a worker was exposed to what was initially feared to be an explosive substance, officials said. John Taddei, 55, is accused of theft of services and criminal trespass, but was not immediately charged with any further crimes after […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Queens subway station argument ends in stabbing: NYPD

JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — An argument inside a Jamaica subway station escalated into a stabbing, police said Thursday in a public appeal for tips. The victim, 37, was approached by another man inside the Jamaica Center – Parsons/Archer station on the E, J, and Z lines around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, and a verbal dispute broke […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Group robs teen in the Bronx; steals his sneakers

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A group of robber forcibly took a teenage boy’s Nike sneakers, cellphone and wallet, police said Wednesday. The 16-year-old victim was walking in front of 1476 Sheridan Boulevard on Nov. 7 around 5:15 p.m. when approximately four unknown individuals demanded the teen’s property, officials said. They robbed the teen, then fled […]
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

Man assaulted and robbed inside Broadway subway station in Manhattan

NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is investigating a strong-armed robbery aboard the 1 train inside the West 50th Street and Broadway Station in Manhattan. According to detectives with the NYPD’s Midtown Precinct, an unknown male approached a 47-year-old man and, without provocation, began assaulting him, forcibly removing his property. The incident happened on November 22nd at around 1 a.m., but police released a video of the suspect on Wednesday and attempt to identify the man in the video. The suspect fled the station before the police arrived. The post Man assaulted and robbed inside Broadway subway station in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man slashed outside Bronx deli on Thanksgiving, police say

CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was stabbed during a fight outside a Bronx bodega on Thanksgiving, police said. The suspect and the 37-year-old victim got into an altercation in front of Joe’s Deli Grocery located at 1400 Grand Concourse Ave. at around 7:15 p.m., police said. The suspect allegedly stabbed the victim across the […]
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

29-year-old assaulted inside Brooklyn subway station

NEW YORK – A 29-year-old male was punched in the face and robbed of his smartphone on November 17th at around 3:37 p.m. In Brooklyn, according to the New York City Police Department. Police said the incident happened on the A train platform inside the Van Siclen station. An unknown male subject approached the victim and punch him in the face. Detectives with New York City’s 75th Precinct in Brooklyn said the suspect fled the scene taking the man’s phone. A black male with a gray hoodie with a large build wearing a dark blue jacket and gray pants was The post 29-year-old assaulted inside Brooklyn subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Boy, 14, fatally shot in ambush on Bronx street: NYPD sources

FORDHAM, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 14-year-old boy was fatally shot on a Fordham street Wednesday night, in what police sources said appeared to be a targeted “tactical” attack. The victim, whose identity had not been released as of early Thursday, was struck in the torso when shots rang out on Morris Avenue near East […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

FBI seeks alleged 1987 Manhattan murder fugitive, offers $25K

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A joint team of FBI and NYPD investigators on Friday asked for the public’s help tracking down an alleged fugitive sought in a 35-year-old Manhattan murder case, offering a reward of up to $25,000. Danny Liggett, now 73, has allegedly been on the run since the 1987 slaying of Kissoon Adams […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man dumped body out of car in the Bronx: NYPD

HUNTS POINT, the Bronx (PIX11) – A Bronx man has been arrested after he allegedly dumped a dead body out of a car, police said. The body of a man was found on the ground in the 1200 block of Oak Point Avenue in the Hunts Point section of the Bronx around 3:50 a.m. Monday, […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man wearing Amazon vest steals packages out of lobby in Queens: NYPD

ELMHURST (PIX11) – Police have asked for the public’s help finding an assailant who, while donning an Amazon vest, stole multiple packages out of a building’s lobby in Queens and then punched a building employee. The thief entered the building, located in the area of 44th Avenue and 74th Street, just before 10:20 a.m. on […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn hit-and-run driver strikes mother, children: NYPD

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A mother and her four children were struck by a hit-and-run driver who was fleeing from police in Brooklyn on Wednesday, officials said. One of the victims was critically injured and another was seriously hurt, an FDNY spokesperson said. Three others suffered minor injuries. Police said a 1-year-old girl, a 3-year-old […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

55K+
Followers
14K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy