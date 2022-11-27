ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Toddler watches as dad kills 1, wounds 5 in road rage shooting, CA prosecutors say

A toddler sat in a truck and watched as his father killed one and injured five others in a road rage shooting, California prosecutors said. Lee Quevon Walker, 41, faces a number of charges related to the Thanksgiving road rage shooting, including one murder and five attempted-murder charges, according to a Dec. 1 news release from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. He faces 90 years to life in prison if convicted.
COSTA MESA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Suspect is arrested in Rialto in connection with theft of two vehicles

A suspect was arrested in Rialto in connection with the theft of two vehicles, according to the Rialto Police Department. The Rialto P.D. received a call from the Long Beach Police Department regarding a stolen a vehicle parked in the 1100 block of N. Terrace Road in Rialto. The vehicle was originally taken from an auto dealership in Long Beach. Rialto officers responded to the location and observed the described stolen vehicle parked in the driveway of a residence.
RIALTO, CA
foxla.com

Car at center of police chase catches fire on 71 Freeway in Ontario area

POMONA, Calif. - Two people are in custody after leading authorities on a police chase across Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties. The suspects, wanted for stealing a car they were in, drove through parts of Pomona and Ontario during the 2-county chase. After the car started catching fire, the...
ONTARIO, CA
Fontana Herald News

Man is murdered in Colton on Nov. 29

A man was murdered in Colton on Nov. 29, according to the Colton Police Department. At about 8:46 a.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of South Mt. Vernon Avenue and located the victim in the rear of the location, suffering from upper body trauma. The victim succumbed to his...
COLTON, CA
mynewsla.com

Felon Accused of Gunning Down Hemet Man, Wounding Woman Arraigned

A convicted felon accused of gunning down a 20-year-old man and wounding his female companion near downtown Hemet pleaded not guilty Wednesday to murder and attempted murder. Roman Ralph Mendez, 21, of Castro Valley was arrested earlier this month following a Hemet Police Department investigation into the double shooting in October.
HEMET, CA
foxla.com

Detectives looking for suspect who murdered U.S. veteran at LACC

LOS ANGELES - Homicide detectives are searching for the suspect who killed a U.S. veteran in a parking structure at Los Angeles City College (LACC). On November 7, just after 2 p.m., LASD deputies responded to an assault with a deadly weapon within the LACC parking structure at 640 North Heliotrope Drive. When deputies arrived on scene they located the victim on the ground with multiple stab wounds to his upper body.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fontana Herald News

Upland man is arrested for allegedly beating his wife to death

An Upland man who allegedly beat his wife to death was arrested last weekend, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Nov. 25 about 11:45 p.m., deputies from the Barstow Sheriff’s Station responded to the Shell Gas Station on Cima Road near Mountain Pass for a report of a 12-year-old girl who walked into the store and requested help. A California Highway Patrol officer was at the location and contacted the child.
UPLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy