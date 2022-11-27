Read full article on original website
foxla.com
Authorities investigating possible stabbing between homeowner, neighbor in Whittier
WHITTIER, Calif. - An investigation is underway at a Whittier home after a possible stabbing between the homeowner and a neighbor. SkyFOX video over the scene shows several patrol cars and a large police presence in front of the one-story house. According to police, officers responded to a burglary call...
Riverside County man arrested for stabbing mother, nearly killing her
A man wanted for severely stabbing his elderly mother has been caught and arrested in San Diego County on Sunday. The suspect, Pascual Carlos, 51, allegedly stabbed his 74-year-old mother nearly to death on Sept. 28, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies responded to a stabbing near the 300 Block of South Kirby […]
Employee struck, killed in apparently 'intentional act' at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut: LASD
An employee of Mt. San Antonio College was struck by a vehicle and killed at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut in what authorities described as an apparently "intentional act."
Fatal road-rage shooting could send Santa Ana man to prison for life, DA says
After a road-rage shooting on Thanksgiving left a man dead, a Santa Ana man could face life in prison. Lee Quevon Walker, 41, is accused of firing repeatedly into a truck containing six people after the truck’s driver fled the scene of an accident with Walker’s vehicle on Nov. 24, the Orange County District Attorney’s […]
foxla.com
Employee dead after being intentionally run over by vehicle on community college campus: LASD
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide detectives are investigating after they say a man was intentionally run over by a vehicle. Deputies responded to Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut around 7:30 a.m. Thursday after receiving multiple calls for service. When deputies arrived, they located the pedestrian...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Toddler watches as dad kills 1, wounds 5 in road rage shooting, CA prosecutors say
A toddler sat in a truck and watched as his father killed one and injured five others in a road rage shooting, California prosecutors said. Lee Quevon Walker, 41, faces a number of charges related to the Thanksgiving road rage shooting, including one murder and five attempted-murder charges, according to a Dec. 1 news release from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. He faces 90 years to life in prison if convicted.
Fontana Herald News
Suspect is arrested in Rialto in connection with theft of two vehicles
A suspect was arrested in Rialto in connection with the theft of two vehicles, according to the Rialto Police Department. The Rialto P.D. received a call from the Long Beach Police Department regarding a stolen a vehicle parked in the 1100 block of N. Terrace Road in Rialto. The vehicle was originally taken from an auto dealership in Long Beach. Rialto officers responded to the location and observed the described stolen vehicle parked in the driveway of a residence.
foxla.com
Car at center of police chase catches fire on 71 Freeway in Ontario area
POMONA, Calif. - Two people are in custody after leading authorities on a police chase across Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties. The suspects, wanted for stealing a car they were in, drove through parts of Pomona and Ontario during the 2-county chase. After the car started catching fire, the...
Man who repeatedly harassed Lake Mathews family admits felony allegations
A probationer with a Kim Kardashian fixation who terrorized a Lake Mathews couple by illegally entering and vandalizing their home pleaded guilty Thursday to felony charges and was immediately sentenced to a year in jail and 24 months probation. Nicholas Scott Costanza, 26, of Lake Mathews admitted charges of stalking,...
Fontana Herald News
Man is murdered in Colton on Nov. 29
A man was murdered in Colton on Nov. 29, according to the Colton Police Department. At about 8:46 a.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of South Mt. Vernon Avenue and located the victim in the rear of the location, suffering from upper body trauma. The victim succumbed to his...
Authorities shoot armed murder suspect after chase ends in Riverside County, video shows
Authorities have released video that captured the dramatic ending to a wild pursuit in Riverside County.
mynewsla.com
Felon Accused of Gunning Down Hemet Man, Wounding Woman Arraigned
A convicted felon accused of gunning down a 20-year-old man and wounding his female companion near downtown Hemet pleaded not guilty Wednesday to murder and attempted murder. Roman Ralph Mendez, 21, of Castro Valley was arrested earlier this month following a Hemet Police Department investigation into the double shooting in October.
foxla.com
Detectives looking for suspect who murdered U.S. veteran at LACC
LOS ANGELES - Homicide detectives are searching for the suspect who killed a U.S. veteran in a parking structure at Los Angeles City College (LACC). On November 7, just after 2 p.m., LASD deputies responded to an assault with a deadly weapon within the LACC parking structure at 640 North Heliotrope Drive. When deputies arrived on scene they located the victim on the ground with multiple stab wounds to his upper body.
KTLA.com
CHP investigates traffic collision and robbery at 405 and 5 Freeway interchange in Irvine
Officials with the California Highway Patrol and the Irvine Police Department closed the southbound 405 HOV transition road to the southbound 5 Freeway Wednesday evening for several hours after a three-vehicle collision resulted in a robbery. After the crash, which occurred around 4:30 p.m., two suspects jumped out of one...
Mongols member who killed Pomona SWAT officer to plead guilty to manslaughter
A Mongols motorcycle gang member who killed a Pomona SWAT officer during a crackdown on the group eight years ago has pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter after twice being acquitted of murder. David Martinez had been found not guilty in two separate murder trials over the shooting of Officer Shaun Diamond during the October […]
Fontana Herald News
San Bernardino officers seize weapons from suspects during recent incidents
San Bernardino Police Department officers seized several weapons from suspects during recent incidents in the city. One of the incidents took place when patrol officers conducted a basic traffic stop, the San Bernardino P.D. said in a Facebook post on Nov. 28. After the vehicle came to a stop, the...
foxla.com
Thanksgiving shooting: Man charged in fatal Costa Mesa road-rage shooting
COSTA MESA, Calif. - A 41-year-old man was charged Tuesday with fatally shooting one man and wounding four other victims in a suspected road-rage incident on Thanksgiving in Costa Mesa. Lee Quevon Walker was charged with one count of murder and five counts of attempted murder. He also faces sentencing...
Fontana Herald News
Upland man is arrested for allegedly beating his wife to death
An Upland man who allegedly beat his wife to death was arrested last weekend, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Nov. 25 about 11:45 p.m., deputies from the Barstow Sheriff’s Station responded to the Shell Gas Station on Cima Road near Mountain Pass for a report of a 12-year-old girl who walked into the store and requested help. A California Highway Patrol officer was at the location and contacted the child.
Wanted Man, 53, Jumps into Carlsbad Lagoon in Failed Bid to Evade Arrest
A man wanted on a felony warrant out of Orange County allegedly fled into Batiquitos Lagoon in Carlsbad Tuesday when police approached, leading to a watery pursuit for the better part of an hour before finally emerging from the estuary and surrendering. Officers with the Carlsbad Police Department tried to...
New details emerge in ‘catfishing’ abduction, triple homicide in Riverside
A memorial continues to grow outside of a Riverside home where three people were murdered on Friday, allegedly by a man who had traveled across the country to meet a teenage girl.
