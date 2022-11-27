ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Indiana Daily Student

VIDEO: Why this student didn't let an obstacle stop him from enrolling at IU

IU senior Andrew Matchett grew up in Indianapolis and dreamed all of his life of attending Indiana University, but he ran into an obstacle. Determined and committed, he set out to overcome that obstacle, and now his dream will come true; he will graduate from IU in December with a degree in sports journalism broadcasting.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Pharmaceutical company Catalent to lay off 400 Bloomington employees

Some Catalent employees will lose their jobs after Bloomington’s second largest employer said it will fire 400 workers, according to an email sent to Bloomington employees obtained by the Bloomingtonian. According to the email, employees will be notified by Dec. 2 if they have been laid off. Catalent is...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Local music scene: Dec. 1-7

While house shows may be few and far between, Bloomington will celebrate the start of December with musical performances at venues in town. Local band Damion the Band and Louisville, Kentucky band Quiet Hollers will perform at 8 p.m. at The Orbit Room. Tickets cost $11, and table reservations are available for $15.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Despite compost signs, IU hasn’t composted since the COVID-19 pandemic

IU-Bloomington's campus has stopped composting since the pandemic started in April 2020, after Green Earth Composting, a large local compost processing company, shut down. Despite signage that indicates IU still composts, Sustain IU says there are no definitive plans to continue composting currently. When Green Earth owner Kevin Huntley died...
BLOOMINGTON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy