Indiana Daily Student
Three-point shooting clinic sparks No. 5 Indiana women’s basketball’s dominant win
With graduate guard Grace Berger sitting out with a knee injury and the sudden announcement of sophomore guard Kaitlin Peterson leaving the team, No. 5 Indiana women’s basketball’s guard depth was starting to look thin Thursday. The Hoosier guards responded emphatically with a 3-point bonanza to down No. 6 University of North Carolina 87-63.
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: Indiana women’s basketball is riding high, and who knows when they’ll come down?
A shark and a chicken dueled in a classic game of halftime musical chairs, but that wasn’t even among the top ten most interesting things that happened in No. 5 Indiana women’s basketball’s assertive win over No. 6 University of North Carolina. On Thursday night in a...
Indiana Daily Student
Twice as nice: No. 5 Indiana women’s basketball dominates No. 6 North Carolina 87-63
For the second night in a row, Indiana basketball defeated a ranked University of North Carolina team in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. After the Hoosier men won Wednesday, the No. 5-ranked Hoosier women defeated the No. 6 Tar Heels 87-63 Thursday — despite missing star graduate student guard Grace Berger.
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: It won’t always be this smooth for Indiana men’s basketball, but who cares?
In a battle of two iconic programs, No. 10 Indiana men’s basketball defeated the No. 18 University of North Carolina 77-65 on Wednesday night. Under the weight of heavy expectations, the Hoosiers looked largely dominant against the preseason No. 1 team. Surely, this was an emphatic statement win for...
Indiana Daily Student
Defense earns No. 10 Indiana men’s basketball hard-fought win over No. 18 North Carolina
No. 10 Indiana men’s basketball earned its seventh total and first ranked win of the season Wednesday night against No. 18 North Carolina. The Hoosiers handed the Tar Heels — the No. 1 team in the country last week — their third-consecutive loss after the 77-65 performance at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Indiana Daily Student
After camping out for hours, Indiana fans are more than ready for high-profile North Carolina
Not very often does No. 10 Indiana men’s basketball get a ranked matchup in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall as high-profile as Wednesday’s game against the No. 18 University of North Carolina. For the current group of Indiana students, it’s happened even less. So Wednesday morning, ahead of one...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana students camping ahead of UNC game asked to remove tents under longstanding policy
Long before tipoff for Wednesday night’s Indiana men’s basketball game against North Carolina, IU students arrived at the Indiana University Alumni Association building, ready to spend the night on campus across from Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, waiting to get the best seats for the game. Temperatures dropped by...
Indiana Daily Student
169 without power in Bloomington, including multiple buildings on campus
A power outage occurred at around 6 p.m. Thursday, causing 169 Duke Energy customers in Bloomington to lose power, according to Duke’s Outage Map. The outage was caused by an object coming into contact with the power lines, according to the map. The estimated time of restoration is 9:30 p.m.
Indiana Daily Student
VIDEO: Why this student didn't let an obstacle stop him from enrolling at IU
IU senior Andrew Matchett grew up in Indianapolis and dreamed all of his life of attending Indiana University, but he ran into an obstacle. Determined and committed, he set out to overcome that obstacle, and now his dream will come true; he will graduate from IU in December with a degree in sports journalism broadcasting.
Indiana Daily Student
Increasing mortgage rates lead to less affordable housing in Monroe County
Growing mortgage rates in Monroe County are reducing buyers’ ability to purchase homes. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage in Indiana increased from 3% at the beginning of the year to more than 7% throughout the year. The rising mortgage rates are not restricted to Monroe County or even Indiana. Across...
Indiana Daily Student
Pharmaceutical company Catalent to lay off 400 Bloomington employees
Some Catalent employees will lose their jobs after Bloomington’s second largest employer said it will fire 400 workers, according to an email sent to Bloomington employees obtained by the Bloomingtonian. According to the email, employees will be notified by Dec. 2 if they have been laid off. Catalent is...
Indiana Daily Student
Despite compost signs, IU hasn’t composted since the COVID-19 pandemic
IU-Bloomington's campus has stopped composting since the pandemic started in April 2020, after Green Earth Composting, a large local compost processing company, shut down. Despite signage that indicates IU still composts, Sustain IU says there are no definitive plans to continue composting currently. When Green Earth owner Kevin Huntley died...
Indiana Daily Student
Local music scene: Dec. 1-7
While house shows may be few and far between, Bloomington will celebrate the start of December with musical performances at venues in town. Local band Damion the Band and Louisville, Kentucky band Quiet Hollers will perform at 8 p.m. at The Orbit Room. Tickets cost $11, and table reservations are available for $15.
Indiana Daily Student
Fourth annual Light Up the Night holiday candle lighting to occur Dec. 1
Students and Bloomington residents are invited to the Indiana Memorial Union to visit the fourth annual Light Up the Night holiday celebration event at 7 p.m. Thursday at the IMU Circle Drive and Robel Plaza. “It’s one of my favorite events of the year because it’s a little kick off...
