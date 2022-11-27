Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in Dallas continues to give away millionsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
This Texas Christmas Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenArlington, TX
Popular steak restaurant opens first location in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Dallas Man Facing Life Sentence for Drug TraffickingLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Herschel Walker says, "I live in Texas"Ash JurbergTexas State
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
TxDOT Breaks Ground on Major Project That Will Affect Drivers for Years To Come
The Texas Department of Transportation just broke ground on a major project in Tarrant County that will affect drivers for years to come. The Southeast Connector Project will rebuild and widen approximately 11 miles of I-20 and I-820. At a cost of $1.6 billion, the project will represent the largest...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Two Women Killed in River Oaks Crash With Racing Pickups
Two women were killed Wednesday night in the Fort Worth suburb of River Oaks in an accident involving racing pickup trucks. It happened after 9 p.m. on River Oaks Boulevard near Jacksboro Highway. Keith Lake Jr. loved both of those victims. There were his 37-year-old girlfriend, Cindy Griffin, and his...
fox4news.com
Well-dressed bank robber wanted in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - Police in Fort Worth need help finding a well-dress bank robber who tried to hide his face with a mask. The man walked into the Bank of America location on West 7th Street in Fort Worth the day before Thanksgiving. He handed the teller a note...
Top 12 New Restaurants In Collin County To Try Before The Year Ends
This year is almost over. What better time to look back at the new restaurants and bars that graced our palates? Here is Local Profile’s best of new restaurants list for 2022. If you missed any of these, there is still time this year to check them out. We...
These are the best cake shops in North Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Saturday, Nov. 26 is National and International Cake Day, so why not treat yourself to a slice?. This transcendent dessert has its roots dating all the way back to the 1600s-1700s. What started out as bread as transformed into one of the best foods there ever was.
Man shot in Fort Worth over "purchase of an item," gunman still on the loose
A gunman is still on the run after shooting a man in southwest Fort Worth Monday night. Police got calls about 6 p.m. saying a man had been shot several times at a home on Fox Run Drive
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tarrant County Deputy Grateful for Community Support After Being Hit by Car
A Tarrant County Deputy is home recovering after an accident left him with broken and fractured bones. He’s expressing gratitude for the outpouring of community support. It’s not how he imagined life at home this time of year, but for now, it’s his reality. Deputy Jonathan Thomas said despite how it looks, he’s incredibly thankful.
Tuesday Morning Unexpectedly Closing
Tuesday Morning Unexpectedly Closing
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 3400 S. Great Trinity Forest Way
On November 27, 2022, at 1:26 AM officers responded to a local hospital regarding a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, Jose Delarosa 36, later died from his injuries. The preliminary investigation determined that the victim and passengers were traveling eastbound in the 3400 block of S. Great Trinity Forest Way when a black vehicle pulled up beside them. The suspect in the black vehicle then shot at the victim, hitting him.
Report: North Texas cake spot serves the best cake in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t love cake? Cake is a classic dessert that is so versatile and universally loved, that it has transcended throughout decades. Historians say that cake can be traced back all the way to the 1600-1700s. Talk about a beloved food. That universal love is...
Dallas police investigating suspicious object near Klyde Warren Park
DALLAS — Areas around Klyde Warren Park in downtown Dallas are currently shut down as police investigate a suspicious object, sources tell WFAA. Sources say police have shut down areas around the park and the Woodall Rodgers Freeway north and south entrances and exits. Details on what the object...
fox4news.com
Man killed in Thanksgiving night hit-and-run in Denton
DENTON, Texas - Denton police need help finding the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run on Thanksgiving night. The name and age of the victim have not been released. He was hit by a vehicle on University Drive, just west of Bell Avenue near the two residential towers at Texas Woman’s University.
If You See A Bobcat Or Coyote, Here’s What To Do
Last Tuesday a Plano resident spotted a bobcat while taking a walk with her dog in Plano near State Highway 121 and Independence Parkway. The Dallas Morning News reported that Dawn Sun immediately picked up her Chihuahua to protect it as soon as she noticed the bobcat had a squirrel dangling in its mouth.
Fort Worth officer arrested following domestic incident in Saginaw
A Fort Worth police officer has been suspended after being arrested in Saginaw Monday. Saginaw police were called to what was described as a “domestic violence incident” and that’s where they arrested Fort Worth officer Derek Maly
Dallas area sees record snowfall
On Friday, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport received a trace of snow. Checking the record books, all the way back to 1898, there’s never been any snow reported as early as Nov. 18 until now.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on S. Lancaster Road
The victim has been identified as Phillips Betts, 26. On November 29, 2022, at approximately 7:27 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call at the Family Dollar store located at 3200 S. Lancaster Road. When officers arrived, they found a man lying in front of the store with a gunshot wound.
fox4news.com
Another Garland business may have been targeted by recently discovered burglary ring
GARLAND, Texas - The list of business owners who may have been targeted by a burglary ring, which Garland police said they recently busted, is growing. Businesses have been reaching out to FOX 4 all week trying to see if their break-ins are all connected. One business in Garland was...
Dallas man accused in deadly Family Dollar store shooting identified
Dallas police have identified the man they’ve jailed in the Family Dollar shooting that left a man dead this week. Kevin Jackson is accused of shooting a man at the store on South Lancaster Road in Oak Cliff Tuesday night.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Critically Hurt After Home Explosion Rocks Tarrant County Neighborhood Thursday
A man was critically injured Thursday morning in an explosion that destroyed a Tarrant County home, damaged several others, sent a neighbor to the hospital, along with a firefighter, and sent a shockwave that was felt miles away, authorities say. It happened shortly after 7:30 a.m. at a home in...
Family Dollar store customer Kevin Jackson kills alleged shoplifter
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police arrested Kevin Jackson Sr, 47, for allegedly fatally shooting an unarmed shoplifter at a Family Dollar store.It happened on Nov. 29 at the store located at 3200 S. Lancaster Road.Arriving officers found the victim lying in front of the store with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded but he died at the scene.The preliminary investigation determined a fight happened inside the store when the victim was confronted by store employees over items he was attempting to steal. Jackson Sr entered the store as a customer, police said, and witnessed the fight. He then shot the victim, who stumbled outside the store and collapsed. Police haven't released the victim's name as they have yet to notify next of kin. Jackson Sr was taken to Lew Sterrett jail. He faces a murder charge.
