ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Man sentenced to 20 years for fatally striking woman during Uptown protest

By BringMeTheNews
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CkGgy_0jOfnlMH00
BringMeTheNews

A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for driving into an Uptown Minneapolis protest last year, killing Deona Marie Knajdek.

Nicholas Kraus, 36, of St. Paul, was sentenced to 240 months in prison in Hennepin County Court Thursday.

On the night of June 13, 2021, Kraus drove into a protest near West Lake Street and Girard Avenue South, where protestors had gathered in response to the law enforcement killing of Winston Smith.

One of the people at the protest was Knajdek. She had parked her car as a barricade to protect the protesters, her brother told the Star Tribune.

In the criminal complaint, Kraus admitted that he had accelerated his SUV to get over the barricade. One witness at the scene said he was standing next to Knajdek when Kraus drove into the car being used as a barricade, hitting them both.

Knajdek was critically injured during the crash and later died at the hospital. Two other people were injured.

Last month, Kraus pleaded guilty to unintentional murder in the second degree and assault in the second degree.

Comments / 17

Freedom Jaeger
5d ago

Hmmm, broke the law ,placing a vehicle blockading the street. Illegal protesters, and paid with a life. More to come Minneapolis! The crime stories , carjacking , shop lifting , theft , fraud is going up as you all voted for it ! Pola

Reply(5)
12
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KARE 11

Man facing federal charges in connection with 19 Bar firearm incident

MINNEAPOLIS — A man accused of brandishing a gun at a popular LGBTQ+ bar in Minneapolis and yelling homophobic slurs is now facing federal charges. A criminal complaint first filed in Hennepin County on Nov. 30 shows 29-year-old Conell Walter Harris is charged with possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and reckless disregard risk. In a court affidavit filed the same day, the United States Attorney's Office took control of the case on the basis that Harris "knowingly and intentionally possessed a firearm" despite having been prohibited from doing so.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man who allegedly pulled out gun, made threats inside Twin Cities gay bar facing charges

MINNEAPOLIS -- The man who allegedly pulled a gun and threatened patrons at a Twin Cities gay bar on Monday now faces charges for unlawful possession of a firearm and making threats of violence.Conell Walter Harris was charged in Hennepin County on Wednesday.Charging documents say that he entered the 19 Bar around 11 p.m., and several employees said he was "acting strangely." When he was told to leave the bar, he said "I ain't going nowhere" and pulled out a gun.Charges say he continued to spew out profanities and made comments about the bartender's sexual orientation. He left the bar but later came back to play pool. He was arrested at the scene.Harris was carrying a .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun with him, according to the charges.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

First guilty plea in Minneapolis cell phone theft ring conspiracy

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Prosecutors have picked up their first guilty plea in a widespread cell phone theft ring conspiracy targeting victims across Minneapolis. The Hennepin County Attorney’s office is using a unique strategy in state criminal court, having charged a dozen suspects with racketeering for orchestrating a sophisticated and sometimes violent scheme. Authorities have alleged this was a coordinated, brazen, criminal enterprise victimizing more than 40 people mostly in and around the city’s popular bar districts over the last year-plus.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis man gets decade in prison for threatening to kill several Hennepin County employees

MINNEAPOLIS – A Minneapolis man was sentenced Wednesday to a decade in federal prison for threatening to kill several Hennepin County workers.The U.S. Attorney's Office says Peter Robert Berry, 60, was convicted of one count of interstate transmission of a threat, and a count of illegal possession of a firearm by a felon.Court documents state that an arrest warrant was issued for Berry in 2021 following his failure to appear for a court hearing. During a phone call with a county community corrections employee, Berry "became angry and began yelling and threatened to 'shoot up the place.'" Soon after, Berry...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Man convicted in attempted murder of Minneapolis PD forensic scientist

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a Minneapolis forensic scientist – who is the mother of his child – has been found guilty. Timothy Amacher was convicted on all counts on Tuesday in the shooting of his ex Nicole Lenway, who is a Minneapolis police forensic scientist. A court official says deliberations lasted only about an hour.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man with stolen gun arrested after making threats inside Minneapolis gay bar, police say

MINNEAPOLIS – A man armed with a stolen gun could face charges for threatening others inside a Twin Cities gay bar.  It happened Monday night at 19 Bar in Minneapolis. Multiple callers told police that a man carrying a gun had made threats.Officers arrested the 30-year-old man after a scuffle. Prosecutors could also charge him with assault and resisting arrest.MORE: Minneapolis LGBTQ club mulling extra security in wake of Colorado Springs shooting
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Woman charged in Minneapolis fatal shooting arrested in Texas: Police

(FOX 9) - Authorities say a Minnesota woman wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Minneapolis in March was taken into custody by Texas police on Monday. Erica Shameka Roberts, 36, was picked up in Longview, Texas, for a second-degree murder warrant out of Hennepin County in connection to the death of Tanasha Austin.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Woman charged in south Minneapolis killing arrested in Texas

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say a suspect in a Minneapolis killing who eluded capture for months has been taken into custody in Texas.In October, the Minneapolis Police Department asked for the public's help in finding 36-year-old Erica Shameka Roberts. Police said she was charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of Ta-Nasha Austin in south Minneapolis in March.Police said Roberts had been living in St. Cloud and was considered "armed and dangerous." A Crime Stoppers tip led to her arrest by the Longview Police Department in Texas.MPD said its homicide investigators have questioned her, and they are attempting to extradite her.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mprnews.org

Charges: Man intended to kill Bloomington restaurant patron, struggled with diners

Hennepin County prosecutors Monday charged a Lakeville man with murder and attempted murder in connection with a shooting last week at a Bloomington restaurant. Authorities say Aaron Le, 47, walked in to Co Tu restaurant on Penn Avenue Wednesday wearing a Halloween mask and fatally shot a man who was eating lunch there. He also allegedly shot and wounded a restaurant employee, who was hospitalized.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Bring Me The News

Charges: Man fatally shot ex's new partner as he dined at Bloomington restaurant

A man accused of killing one man and injuring another in a shooting inside a Bloomington restaurant last week was motivated by jealously over his ex-wife, prosecutors allege. Aaron Le, 47, was charged in Hennepin County District Court on Monday with second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder in connection with the shooting Wednesday at Cô Tu' Oriental Cuisine restaurant.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
fox9.com

2 bank robberies, same orange sweatshirt in Apple Valley, Savage

SAVAGE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Multiple agencies are investigating the circumstances of a robbery and attempted robbery of two different credit unions Tuesday. Police believe the same suspect was involved in both incidents. According to a press release provided by the City of Savage, at around 12:01 p.m. officers were...
APPLE VALLEY, MN
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
86K+
Followers
13K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy