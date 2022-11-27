Game of Russian Roulette takes life of 12-year-old Mississippi boy



A 12-year-old boy in Mississippi was killed in a game of Russian Roulette , according to authorities.

The Jackson Police Department initially reported Markell Noah as missing before his remains were found Friday. Jackson Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn told reporters that Noah's body was left at an abandoned house in a suburban area.

Three suspects have been arrested in connection to Noah's death, including two juveniles and one 21 year old. Police have charged the two juveniles with murder and the third suspect with accessory after the fact of murder.

Jackson reported a record 155 homicides in 2021, which was the highest per capita murder rate in the nation. The city saw 100 homicides as of October 2022.

Anyone with information related to this matter are asked to call homicide detectives at (601) 960-1278 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.